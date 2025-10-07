Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITY
Las Vegas Motor Speedway Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR 2025 Playoffs Round of 8 Update

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Playoffs continue this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first race in the Round of 8.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a couple of weeks off after Corey Heim’s win at Charlotte, but returns to action on Oct. 17 at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Tracks:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Race – Oct. 12
Talladega Superspeedway – Oct. 19
Martinsville Round of 8 Races Speedway – Oct. 26

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 Drivers:

  1. Denny Hamlin (4,036 points)
  2. Ryan Blaney (4,034 points)
  3. Kyle Larson (4,032 points)
  4. William Byron (4,032 points)
  5. Christopher Bell (4,028 points)
  6. Chase Elliott (4,018 points)
  7. Chase Briscoe (4,018 points)
  8. Joey Logano (4,008 points)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 Tracks:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity Race – Oct. 11
Talladega Superspeedway – Oct. 18
Martinsville Speedway – Oct. 25

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 Drivers: Connor Zilisch (3071 points)

Connor Zilisch (3071 points)
Justin Allgaier (3038 points)
Brandon Jones (3018 points)
Sam Mayer (3016 points)
Jesse Love (3014 points)
Sammy Smith (3009 points)
Carson Kvapil (3005 points)
Sheldon Creed (3003 points)

NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 Tracks

Charlotte Motor Speedway Xfinity Race – Oct.3
Talladega Superspeedway – Oct. 17
Martinsville Speedway – Oct. 24

NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 Drivers:

Corey Heim 3122 points (Win at Charlotte)
Tyler Ankrum 3051 points
Daniel Hemric 3051 points
Rajah Caruth 3050 points
Layne Riggs 3049 points
Ty Majeski 3048 points
Grant Enfinger 3046 points
Kaden Honeycutt 3046 points

Video thumbnail
NCS Charlotte Roval Race Winner Shane van Gisbergen Post Race Q&A
13:14
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen notches fifth consecutive Cup road course victory at Charlotte Roval
02:26
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch dominates for 10th Xfinity victory of 2025 at Charlotte Roval
02:30
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
02:33

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

