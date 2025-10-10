Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Sunday, October 12th, for the South Point 400. Christopher Bell won the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 85.344 MPH (29.135 secs.) in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Joey Logano started 10th, led the final six of the 267 laps, and utilized a late strategic pit call to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, to clinch a Championship 4 berth.

Track & Race Information for the South Point 400

Track Size/Type: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 9 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet
The Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Time

Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps
Final Stage Length: 102 laps

Who and what should you look out for at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Austin Cindric leads all NCS drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 7.143 in seven starts.

RankActive DriverAverage Start# Races
1Austin Cindric7.1437
2Kyle Larson7.38918
3Joey Logano7.66724
4William Byron10.615
5Kyle Busch10.7528
6Christopher Bell10.81811
7Chase Elliott12.18816
8Ty Gibbs13.1676
9Tyler Reddick13.36411
10Brad Keselowski13.37524

Eight previous NCS pole winners are active this weekend, and Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive NCS poles at LVMS from 2008 to 2009.

LVMS Pole WinnerPolesSeasons
Joey Logano32024, 2023, 2014
Christopher Bell32024, 2023, 2022
Kyle Busch22009, 2008
Michael McDowell12025
Tyler Reddick12022
Erik Jones12018
Ryan Blaney12018
Brad Keselowski12017

Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024) lead the NCS in wins at LVMS with four victories each. Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has three poles, four wins, eight top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.750.

Three previous Las Vegas Playoff race winners are currently in the Cup race this weekend: Denny Hamlin (2021), Joey Logano (2022 & 2024 winner), and Kyle Larson (2023).

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at LVMS with 28 career starts. Busch was the youngest LVMS NCS winner on March 1, 2009, at 23 years, 9 months, and 27 days, and the first and only driver to win from the pole position, also in 2009.

