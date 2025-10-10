The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Sunday, October 12th, for the South Point 400. Christopher Bell won the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 85.344 MPH (29.135 secs.) in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Joey Logano started 10th, led the final six of the 267 laps, and utilized a late strategic pit call to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, to clinch a Championship 4 berth.

Track & Race Information for the South Point 400

Track Size/Type: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 9 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet

The Purse: $9,797,935

Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Time

Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps

Stage 2 Length: 85 laps

Final Stage Length: 102 laps

Who and what should you look out for at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Austin Cindric leads all NCS drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 7.143 in seven starts.

Rank Active Driver Average Start # Races 1 Austin Cindric 7.143 7 2 Kyle Larson 7.389 18 3 Joey Logano 7.667 24 4 William Byron 10.6 15 5 Kyle Busch 10.75 28 6 Christopher Bell 10.818 11 7 Chase Elliott 12.188 16 8 Ty Gibbs 13.167 6 9 Tyler Reddick 13.364 11 10 Brad Keselowski 13.375 24

Eight previous NCS pole winners are active this weekend, and Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive NCS poles at LVMS from 2008 to 2009.

LVMS Pole Winner Poles Seasons Joey Logano 3 2024, 2023, 2014 Christopher Bell 3 2024, 2023, 2022 Kyle Busch 2 2009, 2008 Michael McDowell 1 2025 Tyler Reddick 1 2022 Erik Jones 1 2018 Ryan Blaney 1 2018 Brad Keselowski 1 2017

Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024) lead the NCS in wins at LVMS with four victories each. Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has three poles, four wins, eight top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.750.

Three previous Las Vegas Playoff race winners are currently in the Cup race this weekend: Denny Hamlin (2021), Joey Logano (2022 & 2024 winner), and Kyle Larson (2023).

Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at LVMS with 28 career starts. Busch was the youngest LVMS NCS winner on March 1, 2009, at 23 years, 9 months, and 27 days, and the first and only driver to win from the pole position, also in 2009.