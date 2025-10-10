The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on Sunday, October 12th, for the South Point 400. Christopher Bell won the pole for last season’s race with a lap of 85.344 MPH (29.135 secs.) in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Joey Logano started 10th, led the final six of the 267 laps, and utilized a late strategic pit call to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20th, 2024, to clinch a Championship 4 berth.
Track & Race Information for the South Point 400
Track Size/Type: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 9 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet
The Purse: $9,797,935
Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)
Time
Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps
Final Stage Length: 102 laps
Who and what should you look out for at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
Austin Cindric leads all NCS drivers in average starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 7.143 in seven starts.
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Average Start
|# Races
|1
|Austin Cindric
|7.143
|7
|2
|Kyle Larson
|7.389
|18
|3
|Joey Logano
|7.667
|24
|4
|William Byron
|10.6
|15
|5
|Kyle Busch
|10.75
|28
|6
|Christopher Bell
|10.818
|11
|7
|Chase Elliott
|12.188
|16
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|13.167
|6
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|13.364
|11
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|13.375
|24
Eight previous NCS pole winners are active this weekend, and Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive NCS poles at LVMS from 2008 to 2009.
|LVMS Pole Winner
|Poles
|Seasons
|Joey Logano
|3
|2024, 2023, 2014
|Christopher Bell
|3
|2024, 2023, 2022
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2009, 2008
|Michael McDowell
|1
|2025
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2022
|Erik Jones
|1
|2018
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2018
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|2017
Jimmie Johnson (2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010) and Joey Logano (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024) lead the NCS in wins at LVMS with four victories each. Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) has three poles, four wins, eight top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 9.750.
Three previous Las Vegas Playoff race winners are currently in the Cup race this weekend: Denny Hamlin (2021), Joey Logano (2022 & 2024 winner), and Kyle Larson (2023).
Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at LVMS with 28 career starts. Busch was the youngest LVMS NCS winner on March 1, 2009, at 23 years, 9 months, and 27 days, and the first and only driver to win from the pole position, also in 2009.