Justin Allgaier claims NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier set the pace, winning the pole for this evening’s NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 179.063 mph lap.

It is Allgaier’s 12th career Xfinity Series pole and his third this season. JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch will start beside him on the front row.

After qualifying, Allgaier said, “This team, Jim Pohlman, everybody on this 7 team, does a really good job of making good adjustments for myself and usually if we don’t qualify great, it’s the driver’s fault.”

He continued, “I’m really proud of the effort and I still didn’t feel like I did a great job on that lap.” The key to winning, he said, was “no mistakes, execute all day, pit crew. Last week, we had great pit stops on pit road.

“We’re gonna need that today,” he emphasized.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola qualified in third and fourth. Nick Sanchez rounded out the top five.

Jesse Love, Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

Ryan Ellis and Parker Retzlaff will start from the rear of the field. They were unable to make a qualifying lap due to mechanical problems.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.