Justin Allgaier claims NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier set the pace, winning the pole for this evening’s NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 179.063 mph lap.
It is Allgaier’s 12th career Xfinity Series pole and his third this season. JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch will start beside him on the front row.
After qualifying, Allgaier said, “This team, Jim Pohlman, everybody on this 7 team, does a really good job of making good adjustments for myself and usually if we don’t qualify great, it’s the driver’s fault.”
He continued, “I’m really proud of the effort and I still didn’t feel like I did a great job on that lap.” The key to winning, he said, was “no mistakes, execute all day, pit crew. Last week, we had great pit stops on pit road.
“We’re gonna need that today,” he emphasized.
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola qualified in third and fourth. Nick Sanchez rounded out the top five.
Jesse Love, Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.
Ryan Ellis and Parker Retzlaff will start from the rear of the field. They were unable to make a qualifying lap due to mechanical problems.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|7
|Justin Allgaier (P)
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|30.157
|179.063
|2
|88
|Connor Zilisch # (P)
|WeatherTech Chevrolet
|30.215
|178.719
|3
|20
|Brandon Jones (P)
|Menards/Nibco Toyota
|30.361
|177.86
|4
|19
|Aric Almirola (P)
|Young Life Toyota
|30.384
|177.725
|5
|48
|Nick Sanchez #
|DIOS AZUL Tequila Chevrolet
|30.402
|177.62
|6
|2
|Jesse Love (P)
|Whelen Chevrolet
|30.414
|177.55
|7
|16
|Christian Eckes #
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|30.441
|177.392
|8
|54
|Taylor Gray #
|Operation 300 Toyota
|30.504
|177.026
|9
|1
|Carson Kvapil # (P)
|Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet
|30.52
|176.933
|10
|0
|Sheldon Creed (P)
|Ollie’s Ford
|30.547
|176.777
|11
|18
|William Sawalich #
|Soundgear Toyota
|30.672
|176.056
|12
|21
|Austin Hill (P)
|Global Industrial Chevrolet
|30.675
|176.039
|13
|11
|Daniel Hemric(i)
|Benesch Attorneys Chevrolet
|30.675
|176.039
|14
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Sci Aps Ford
|30.704
|175.873
|15
|8
|Sammy Smith (P)
|Pilot Chevrolet
|30.74
|175.667
|16
|41
|Sam Mayer (P)
|Audibel Ford
|30.775
|175.467
|17
|99
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
|30.787
|175.399
|18
|10
|Daniel Dye #
|Champion Container Chevrolet
|30.812
|175.256
|19
|17
|Corey Day
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|30.813
|175.251
|20
|25
|Harrison Burton
|Dead On Tools Ford
|30.832
|175.143
|21
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Henderson Jet/Alliance Chevrolet
|30.833
|175.137
|22
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Crocodile Cloth Chevrolet
|30.967
|174.379
|23
|26
|Dean Thompson #
|MCM Transportation Toyota
|31.092
|173.678
|24
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|Sci Aps Ford
|31.146
|173.377
|25
|42
|Anthony Alfredo
|Dude Wipes Chevrolet
|31.165
|173.271
|26
|24
|Trevor Bayne(i)
|OLIPOP/SpongeBob Movie Toyota
|31.196
|173.099
|27
|91
|Josh Williams
|Optum Chevrolet
|31.399
|171.98
|28
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|C.H. Robinson Chevrolet
|31.449
|171.707
|29
|70
|Thomas Annunziata
|Bayshore Mortgage Chevrolet
|31.452
|171.69
|30
|45
|Mason Massey
|Brunt Chevrolet
|31.482
|171.527
|31
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Macc Door Systems Chevrolet
|31.491
|171.478
|32
|53
|Joey Gase
|Nevada Donor Network Chevrolet
|31.548
|171.168
|33
|32
|Austin Green
|3Dimensional.com Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|171.086
|34
|7
|Nick Leitz
|FrontLine Optics Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|170.057
|35
|35
|Mason Maggio
|Denssi Energy Pouches Ford
|Owner Points
|169.348
|36
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|ThermoTech Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|168.376
|37
|4
|Parker Retzlaff
|Dr Teal’s Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|0
|38
|71
|Ryan Ellis
|Classic Collision Chevrolet
|Owner Points
|0