Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY SeriesXFINITY Series News

Justin Allgaier claims NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Las Vegas

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Justin Allgaier set the pace, winning the pole for this evening’s NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 179.063 mph lap.

It is Allgaier’s 12th career Xfinity Series pole and his third this season. JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch will start beside him on the front row.  

After qualifying, Allgaier said, “This team, Jim Pohlman, everybody on this 7 team, does a really good job of making good adjustments for myself and usually if we don’t qualify great, it’s the driver’s fault.”

He continued, “I’m really proud of the effort and I still didn’t feel like I did a great job on that lap.” The key to winning, he said, was “no mistakes, execute all day, pit crew. Last week, we had great pit stops on pit road.

“We’re gonna need that today,” he emphasized.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Brandon Jones and Aric Almirola qualified in third and fourth. Nick Sanchez rounded out the top five.

Jesse Love, Christian Eckes, Taylor Gray, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

Ryan Ellis and Parker Retzlaff will start from the rear of the field. They were unable to make a qualifying lap due to mechanical problems.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
17Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet30.157179.063
288Connor Zilisch # (P)WeatherTech Chevrolet30.215178.719
320Brandon Jones (P)Menards/Nibco Toyota30.361177.86
419Aric Almirola (P)Young Life Toyota30.384177.725
548Nick Sanchez #DIOS AZUL Tequila Chevrolet30.402177.62
62Jesse Love (P)Whelen Chevrolet30.414177.55
716Christian Eckes #LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet30.441177.392
854Taylor Gray #Operation 300 Toyota30.504177.026
91Carson Kvapil # (P)Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet30.52176.933
100Sheldon Creed (P)Ollie’s Ford30.547176.777
1118William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota30.672176.056
1221Austin Hill (P)Global Industrial Chevrolet30.675176.039
1311Daniel Hemric(i)Benesch Attorneys Chevrolet30.675176.039
1439Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford30.704175.873
158Sammy Smith (P)Pilot Chevrolet30.74175.667
1641Sam Mayer (P)Audibel Ford30.775175.467
1799Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet30.787175.399
1810Daniel Dye #Champion Container Chevrolet30.812175.256
1917Corey DayHendrickCars.com Chevrolet30.813175.251
2025Harrison BurtonDead On Tools Ford30.832175.143
2151Jeremy ClementsHenderson Jet/Alliance Chevrolet30.833175.137
2227Jeb BurtonCrocodile Cloth Chevrolet30.967174.379
2326Dean Thompson #MCM Transportation Toyota31.092173.678
2428Kyle SiegSci Aps Ford31.146173.377
2542Anthony AlfredoDude Wipes Chevrolet31.165173.271
2624Trevor Bayne(i)OLIPOP/SpongeBob Movie Toyota31.196173.099
2791Josh WilliamsOptum Chevrolet31.399171.98
2831Blaine PerkinsC.H. Robinson Chevrolet31.449171.707
2970Thomas AnnunziataBayshore Mortgage Chevrolet31.452171.69
3045Mason MasseyBrunt Chevrolet31.482171.527
3144Brennan PooleMacc Door Systems Chevrolet31.491171.478
3253Joey GaseNevada Donor Network Chevrolet31.548171.168
3332Austin Green3Dimensional.com ChevroletOwner Points171.086
347Nick LeitzFrontLine Optics ChevroletOwner Points170.057
3535Mason MaggioDenssi Energy Pouches FordOwner Points169.348
3614Garrett SmithleyThermoTech ChevroletOwner Points168.376
374Parker RetzlaffDr Teal’s ChevroletOwner Points0
3871Ryan EllisClassic Collision ChevroletOwner Points0
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Outlook

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:21
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
02:33

Latest articles

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Las Vegas Pole Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 10.11.25

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Saturday after winning the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

PROCK, LANGDON, ANDERSON & GADSON QUALIFY NO. 1 AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

Official Release -
Funny Car points leader Austin Prock stayed in the top position in front of a huge crowd on Saturday at Texas Motorplex, claiming his sixth No. 1 qualifier of the season at the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.
Read more

Logano To Start Ninth in Sunday’s Las Vegas Cup Race

Official Release -
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang is OK in race trim. I was still a little bit too tight in qualifying, but we’re in the game. We’re alright.”
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Las Vegas Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 10.11.25

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category