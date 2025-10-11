Denny Hamlin secures Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin topped qualifying Saturday afternoon to claim the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his fourth pole this season.

“I felt good about it, truthfully,” Hamlin said. “There wasn’t a whole lot left out there for it. But a great job by this team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice as well, got to work on it for the long run for tomorrow.

“But Saturday (qualifying) has always been our Achilles heel at this race track and that’s a great way to turn that around.”

Playoff contenders claimed the top six starting spots.

Teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell qualified behind Hamlin for a Joe Gibbs Racing top-3 sweep.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers claimed the next three starting spots. Chase Elliott will start fourth, followed by teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (P) and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the final playoff competitor, qualified 14th.

Qualifying Notes:

This is Hamlin’s 47th pole in 718 NASCAR Cup Series races.

It is his fourth pole and 17th top-10 start in 2025.

This is also his first pole in 28 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe (P) (second) posted his 20th top-10 start of 2025 and his third in ten races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell (P) (third) posted his seventh top-10 start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his 16th in 33 races this season.

Shane Van Gisbergen (13th) was the fastest qualifying rookie.

Sunday’s South Point 400 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App.

Starting Line Up

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400