Denny Hamlin secures Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin topped qualifying Saturday afternoon to claim the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his fourth pole this season.
“I felt good about it, truthfully,” Hamlin said. “There wasn’t a whole lot left out there for it. But a great job by this team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice as well, got to work on it for the long run for tomorrow.
“But Saturday (qualifying) has always been our Achilles heel at this race track and that’s a great way to turn that around.”
Playoff contenders claimed the top six starting spots.
Teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell qualified behind Hamlin for a Joe Gibbs Racing top-3 sweep.
Hendrick Motorsports drivers claimed the next three starting spots. Chase Elliott will start fourth, followed by teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (P) and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10.
Ryan Blaney, the final playoff competitor, qualified 14th.
Qualifying Notes:
This is Hamlin’s 47th pole in 718 NASCAR Cup Series races.
It is his fourth pole and 17th top-10 start in 2025.
This is also his first pole in 28 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Chase Briscoe (P) (second) posted his 20th top-10 start of 2025 and his third in ten races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Christopher Bell (P) (third) posted his seventh top-10 start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his 16th in 33 races this season.
Shane Van Gisbergen (13th) was the fastest qualifying rookie.
Sunday’s South Point 400 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App.
Starting Line Up
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
South Point 400
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|ampm Toyota
|29.213
|184.849
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|29.249
|184.622
|3
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Rheem Toyota
|29.255
|184.584
|4
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|29.259
|184.559
|5
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Relay Payments Chevrolet
|29.304
|184.275
|6
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|29.328
|184.124
|7
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Robinhood Toyota
|29.401
|183.667
|8
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Jordan Brand Toyota
|29.413
|183.592
|9
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|29.421
|183.542
|10
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|SAIA LTL Freight Toyota
|29.454
|183.337
|11
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Kroger/International Delight Ford
|29.537
|182.822
|12
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Ally Chevrolet
|29.54
|182.803
|13
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Jockey New Zealand Chevrolet
|29.586
|182.519
|14
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford
|29.592
|182.482
|15
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet
|29.594
|182.469
|16
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Sysco/crumbl Ford
|29.626
|182.272
|17
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Freeway Hispanic Heritage Chevrolet
|29.645
|182.156
|18
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|29.647
|182.143
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|29.679
|181.947
|20
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Celsius Chevrolet
|29.69
|181.879
|21
|41
|Cole Custer
|HaasTooling.com Ford
|29.693
|181.861
|22
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Classic Collision Chevrolet
|29.703
|181.8
|23
|38
|Zane Smith
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|29.72
|181.696
|24
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Real American Beer Chevrolet
|29.765
|181.421
|25
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Get Bioethanol Chevrolet
|29.779
|181.336
|26
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota
|29.842
|180.953
|27
|7
|Justin Haley
|Fly Alliance Chevrolet
|29.846
|180.929
|28
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Rush Truck Centers Ford
|29.862
|180.832
|29
|21
|Josh Berry
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
|29.909
|180.548
|30
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Love’s Travel Stops Ford
|30.022
|179.868
|31
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Autotrader Ford
|30.089
|179.468
|32
|8
|Kyle Busch
|zone nicotine pouches Chevrolet
|30.09
|179.462
|33
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Hungry Jack Toyota
|30.147
|179.122
|34
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Nexlizet Ford
|30.21
|178.749
|35
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Sugarlands x Field and Stream Chevrolet
|30.321
|178.094
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford
|30.627
|176.315
|37
|44
|JJ Yeley(i)
|Epoxy Depot Chevrolet
|30.661
|176.12
|38
|78
|Katherine Legge
|Desnuda Chevrolet
|31.644
|170.648