Denny Hamlin secures Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin topped qualifying Saturday afternoon to claim the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his fourth pole this season.

“I felt good about it, truthfully,” Hamlin said. “There wasn’t a whole lot left out there for it. But a great job by this team to get my car good. It was good in the short run in practice as well, got to work on it for the long run for tomorrow.

“But Saturday (qualifying) has always been our Achilles heel at this race track and that’s a great way to turn that around.”

Playoff contenders claimed the top six starting spots.

Teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell qualified behind Hamlin for a Joe Gibbs Racing top-3 sweep.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers claimed the next three starting spots. Chase Elliott will start fourth, followed by teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano (P) and Ty Gibbs completed the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, the final playoff competitor, qualified 14th.

Qualifying Notes:

This is Hamlin’s 47th pole in 718 NASCAR Cup Series races.
It is his fourth pole and 17th top-10 start in 2025.
This is also his first pole in 28 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe (P) (second) posted his 20th top-10 start of 2025 and his third in ten races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell (P) (third) posted his seventh top-10 start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is his 16th in 33 races this season.
Shane Van Gisbergen (13th) was the fastest qualifying rookie.

Sunday’s South Point 400 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast  at 5:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App.

Starting Line Up
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
South Point 400

PosNoDriverTeamTimeSpeed
111Denny Hamlin (P)ampm Toyota29.213184.849
219Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota29.249184.622
320Christopher Bell (P)Rheem Toyota29.255184.584
49Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet29.259184.559
524William Byron (P)Relay Payments Chevrolet29.304184.275
65Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet29.328184.124
723Bubba WallaceRobinhood Toyota29.401183.667
845Tyler ReddickJordan Brand Toyota29.413183.592
922Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford29.421183.542
1054Ty GibbsSAIA LTL Freight Toyota29.454183.337
1117Chris BuescherKroger/International Delight Ford29.537182.822
1248Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet29.54182.803
1388Shane Van GisbergenJockey New Zealand Chevrolet29.586182.519
1412Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford29.592182.482
151Ross ChastainTootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet29.594182.469
1660Ryan PreeceSysco/crumbl Ford29.626182.272
1799Daniel SuarezFreeway Hispanic Heritage Chevrolet29.645182.156
1871Michael McDowellDelaware Life Chevrolet29.647182.143
1943Erik JonesDollar Tree Toyota29.679181.947
2016AJ AllmendingerCelsius Chevrolet29.69181.879
2141Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford29.693181.861
2277Carson HocevarClassic Collision Chevrolet29.703181.8
2338Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford29.72181.696
2447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Real American Beer Chevrolet29.765181.421
253Austin DillonGet Bioethanol Chevrolet29.779181.336
2642John Hunter NemechekPye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota29.842180.953
277Justin HaleyFly Alliance Chevrolet29.846180.929
284Noah GragsonRush Truck Centers Ford29.862180.832
2921Josh BerryMotorcraft/Quick Lane Ford29.909180.548
3034Todd GillilandLove’s Travel Stops Ford30.022179.868
312Austin CindricAutotrader Ford30.089179.468
328Kyle Buschzone nicotine pouches Chevrolet30.09179.462
3335Riley HerbstHungry Jack Toyota30.147179.122
346Brad KeselowskiNexlizet Ford30.21178.749
3510Ty DillonSugarlands x Field and Stream Chevrolet30.321178.094
3651Cody WareArby’s Steak Nuggets Ford30.627176.315
3744JJ Yeley(i)Epoxy Depot Chevrolet30.661176.12
3878Katherine LeggeDesnuda Chevrolet31.644170.648

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
