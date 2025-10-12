Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Photo by Mitchell Pavel for SpeedwayMedia.com

Almirola wins the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas

By SM Staff
3 Minute Read

Aric Almirola led 107 of the 201 laps and took over the race lead from Connor Zilisch with nine laps remaining to win Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway by .696 seconds.

“First, thank you God. This is such an unbelievable opportunity to do this with the Signatry and Young Life. They have watch parties all over the globe with these Young Life kids, and it is so much fun to be a part of this. Thank you, Coach (Joe Gibbs, owner and founder, Joe Gibbs Racing). Such an awesome honor to go race for an owner’s championship with JD Gibbs’ name on the car – the whole Gibbs family. I’m having so much fun. This is the time of my life, man.” Almirola said.

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

The win in the Focused Health 302 was Almirola’s third win of the 2025 season and 10th of his career.

“Our car was really good, but the longer I ran, the tighter I got. I was just struggling on the long run in the beginning of stage three and finally that restart there. I just took off incredibly tight, and I couldn’t get going. The 48 (Nick Sanchez) slowed my momentum down. Finally, I got clear of him and was able to go and chase the 88 (Connor Zilisch) down. He looked pretty loose, and I was able to capitalize on it.” Almirola added.

Almirola, who is racing part-time this season, gave the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team the first automatic berth for the owners’ championship 4 at Phoenix.

“We decided that this week that we’re going to go try and win an owner’s championship.” Almirola said during his post-race press conference. “Such an awesome opportunity to go race for an owner’s championship with [Gibbs’ late son] J.D. Gibbs name on the car. I’m having so much fun. This is the time of my life.”

Zilisch finished in second place and extended his series record of consecutive top-five finishes to 18 races.

“The frustration just comes from the fact this means so much to me and the chance to lock into Phoenix,” said Zilisch. “I gave it my all, and I drove as hard as I could. But I guess that’s all we had today. I just have to do a better job.”

Justin Allgaier finished third, Corey Day fourth, and Nick Sanchez rounded out the top 5 finishers.

After Vegas, Connor Zilisch has a 38-point lead over Justin Allgaier, 62 points over Jesse Love, 74 points over Sam Mayer, 82 points over Brandon Jones, 95 points over Sheldon Creed, 96 points over Carson Kvapil, and 98 points over Sammy Smith.

Up Next:

The Xfinity series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250 at 4 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

Standings after the Focused Health 302

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRaec WinsStage WinsPLayoff Pts
1Connor Zilisch # (P)88312400101171
2Justin Allgaier (P)73086-383831338
3Jesse Love (P)23062-62241214
4Sam Mayer (P)413050-74121316
5Brandon Jones (P)203042-8282318
6Sheldon Creed (P)03029-9513013
7Carson Kvapil # (P)13028-961015
8Sammy Smith (P)83026-982139

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30
Race Results for the Focused Health 302 – Saturday, October 11, 2025
Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – 1.5 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1419Aric Almirola (P)Young Life Toyota20111060Running
2288Connor Zilisch # (P)WeatherTech Chevrolet20123053Running
317Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet20144048Running
41917Corey DayHendrickCars.com Chevrolet20109035Running
5548Nick Sanchez #DIOS AZUL Tequila Chevrolet201100033Running
662Jesse Love (P)Whelen Chevrolet20132048Running
71439Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford20155042Running
8854Taylor Gray #Operation 300 Toyota20190031Running
91641Sam Mayer (P)Audibel Ford20188034Running
101221Austin Hill (P)Global Industrial Chevrolet20166037Running
11100Sheldon Creed (P)Ollie’s Ford20100026Running
121118William Sawalich #Soundgear Toyota20100025Running
13320Brandon Jones (P)Menards/Nibco Toyota20100024Running
142025Harrison BurtonDead On Tools Ford20100023Running
1591Carson Kvapil # (P)Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet201010023Running
161311Daniel Hemric(i)Benesch Attorneys Chevrolet2010000Running
171810Daniel Dye #Champion Container Chevrolet20100020Running
18716Christian Eckes #LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet20177027Running
191799Matt DiBenedettoViking Motorsports Chevrolet20100018Running
20158Sammy Smith (P)Pilot Chevrolet20100017Running
212428Kyle SiegSci Aps Ford20100016Running
222624Trevor Bayne(i)OLIPOP/SpongeBob Movie Toyota2010000Running
232791Josh WilliamsOptum Chevrolet20100014Running
242542Anthony AlfredoDude Wipes Chevrolet20100013Running
253144Brennan PooleMacc Door Systems Chevrolet20100012Running
262227Jeb BurtonCrocodile Cloth Chevrolet20100011Running
272831Blaine PerkinsC.H. Robinson Chevrolet20100010Running
282326Dean Thompson #MCM Transportation Toyota2000009Running
293871Ryan EllisClassic Collision Chevrolet2000008Running
30374Parker RetzlaffDr Teal’s Chevrolet2000007Running
313332Austin Green3Dimensional.com Chevrolet1990006Running
323614Garrett SmithleyThermoTech Chevrolet1990005Running
333535Mason MaggioDenssi Energy Pouches Ford1980004Running
34347Nick LeitzFrontLine Optics Chevrolet1980003Running
353253Joey GaseNevada Donor Network Chevrolet1960002Running
362151Jeremy ClementsHenderson Jet/Alliance Chevrolet1460001Transmission
373045Mason MasseyBrunt Chevrolet840001Suspension
382970Thomas AnnunziataBayshore Mortgage Chevrolet680001Transmission
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Denny Hamlin secures Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:21
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:21
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
02:33

Latest articles

RCR NXS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Stage 2 Win and Sixth-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Propel Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Ahead of Playoffs Cutline
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT PETIT LE MANS: Titles and Podiums!

Official Release -
Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports capped an incredible day at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with a pair of podium finishes to go along with a GTD PRO championship sweep at the 10-hour Petit Le Mans on Saturday.
Read more

Cadillac finishes season with flurry

Official Release -
Cadillac Racing successfully defended its Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans as the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R took the checkered flag for the second consecutive race.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Focused Health 302

Official Release -
Eckes made his way back into the top 20 in just 10 laps, but eventually used up his tires. He was the first of his teammates to make a green-flag pit stop on lap 144 and went on to finish 18th.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category