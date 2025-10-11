PROCK, LANGDON, ANDERSON & GADSON QUALIFY NO. 1 AT TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 11, 2025) – Funny Car points leader Austin Prock stayed in the top position in front of a huge crowd on Saturday at Texas Motorplex, claiming his sixth No. 1 qualifier of the season at the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the 18th of 20 races during the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the fourth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Prock’s run of 3.876-seconds at 336.07 mph in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS from Friday handed the reigning champion his 24th career top spot. Saturday was encouraging for Prock as well, as he made two outstanding runs in the heat, including an impressive 3.934 at 330.18 to close out the day.

He’ll open eliminations against Blake Alexander, looking to win at Texas Motorplex for the first time in his career after making the quickest pass in three of the four qualifying sessions.

“The points are so close right now, so we just have to focus on going out and winning every race that’s left,” Prock said. “Whoever wins the most in this next three-race shootout is going to be world champion. We’ve got to focus on our race car and what we’re doing, and right now, our race car looks good. We need to get as many of those (wins) as we can.

“I feel like our two runs today were more impressive than our run last night, getting down the racetrack efficiently and quickly and a few hundredths ahead of the field definitely feels good.”

Ron Capps qualified second after going 3..889 at 334.55 on Friday and Prock’s teammate, Jack Beckman, took third thanks to a run of 3.892 at 330.83.

In Top Fuel, Shawn Langdon wasn’t challenged for the top spot on a warm day at Texas Motorplex, as his run of 3.684 at 338.88 in his 12,000-horsepower Kalitta Air 25th anniversary dragster easily held up. It hands the past champ his first No. 1 of the season and the 22nd in his career, putting Langdon in position for a big Sunday.

He’ll open eliminations against Mitch King, as Langdon, who made a strong run in the heat to close out qualifying, also attempts to win in Dallas for the first time in his Top Fuel career. Entering the weekend third in points, Langdon knows he needs a big day to get within striking distance of teammate and points leader Doug Kalitta.

“We feel like we have a slightly better car with the cooler conditions, so we were hoping for cooler conditions, obviously, but hasn’t played out that way, so you just have to have a good, fast car when you need it, but you also have to have a good, consistent car when you need it, too,” Langdon said. “So that’s kind of been the primary focus the last couple races, getting the car consistent and manageable where you can.

“It’s kind of a work in progress, but it’s nice to be able to make some good runs on Friday and Saturday and set the tone. You try to make the best run possible to get yourself set up to where you have confidence for raceday.”

Shawn Reed took second after going 3.685 at 333.56 and defending event winner Ashley qualified third with a run of 3.688 at 338.02. Kalitta took fifth after going 3.701 at 338.37.

Greg Anderson impressed in the heat in front of a massive audience at Texas Motorplex, staying in the No. 1 spot thanks to Friday’s 6.497 at 209.88 in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, and making two strong runs on Saturday.

Anderson, who is second in points behind KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn, clinched his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the year and, on Sunday, the reigning world champion will attempt to win for the seventh time at Texas Motorplex. Anderson will open eliminations against David Cuadra, full of confidence he can have a great raceday.

“We’ve learned how to manage a hot racetrack,” Anderson said. “The whole entire KB Titan team has been doing a great job and hopefully tomorrow will be great. We’re going to have to be great because there’s a lot of really good cars out there. It’s going to be fun. We love racing here in Texas and here at Texas Motorplex, and we’re thrilled to have this car on the pole again.”

Cory Reed qualified second with a 6.504 at 210.99 and Dallas Glenn went 6.507 at 210.37 to qualify third.

Richard Gadson claimed his second career No. 1 qualifier – with both coming this season – thanks to Friday’s run of 6.747 at 201.59 on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. He enters Sunday in the points lead and the chance to stretch it out with his first career victory in Dallas. Gadson’s first-round opponent on Sunday will be Lance Bonham.

“I’m just trusting in my team and just trusting my team,” Gadson said. “They’ve given me a great bike and all I have to do is pop the clutch and hit the button on time, and I’ve been doing a pretty good job of that lately. I’ve been having a great time here at the Stampede of Speed in Dallas and we’ve got four rounds to go on Sunday to win it.”

Defending world champ Gaige Herrera, who has won at Texas Motorplex the past two years, improved on Saturday, qualifying second with a 6.752 at 200.71 and rookie Brayden Davis took third after going 6.771 at 201.46.

Eliminations for the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals begin at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday at Texas Motorplex in Dallas.

ENNIS, Texas — Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex, the 18th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel — 1. Shawn Langdon, 3.684 seconds, 338.88 mph vs. 16. Mitch King, 4.030, 302.30; 2. Shawn Reed, 3.685, 333.56 vs. 15. Kyle Satenstein, 3.948, 278.79; 3. Justin Ashley, 3.688, 338.02 vs. 14. Doug Foley, 3.826, 321.41; 4. Antron Brown, 3.695, 336.70 vs. 13. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.788, 326.70; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.701, 338.37 vs. 12. Jasmine Salinas, 3.760, 332.86; 6. Brittany Force, 3.703, 340.57 vs. 11. Tony Schumacher, 3.745, 335.50; 7. Steve Torrence, 3.709, 332.59 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.740,

330.79; 8. Tony Stewart, 3.724, 331.86 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 3.737, 333.63.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Cameron Ferre, 4.031, 291.24.

Funny Car — 1. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.876, 336.07 vs. 16. Blake Alexander, Dodge Charger, 4.124, 309.38; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.889, 334.55 vs. 15. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.073, 273.71; 3. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.892, 330.83 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.047, 316.81; 4. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.901, 331.17 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.044, 304.84; 5. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.915, 321.68 vs. 12. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.970, 325.36; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.918, 329.38 vs. 11. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.969, 321.75; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.929, 327.75 vs. 10. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.954, 323.37; 8. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.932, 332.08 vs. 9.

Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 3.945, 299.28.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris King, 4.157, 244.27.

Pro Stock — 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.497, 209.88 vs. 16. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.554, 210.61; 2. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.504, 210.99 vs. 15. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.552, 210.62; 3. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.507, 210.37 vs. 14. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.550, 209.23; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.515, 209.57 vs. 13. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.549, 209.50; 5. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.519, 210.69 vs. 12. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.545, 210.71; 6. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.519, 209.91 vs. 11. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.539, 210.53; 7. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.523, 207.39 vs. 10. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.537, 211.43; 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.534, 209.60 vs. 9. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.535, 209.64.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Cristian Cuadra, 6.554, 210.26; 18. Mason McGaha, 6.564, 209.88; 19. Chris McGaha, 6.576, 210.69; 20. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 6.597, 209.34; 21. Kenny Delco, 6.599, 209.89.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — 1. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.747, 201.59 vs. 16. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.262, 181.55; 2. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.752, 200.71 vs. 15. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.081, 189.40; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.771, 201.46 vs. 14. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.886, 196.27; 4. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.777, 199.07 vs. 13. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.881, 195.36; 5. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.803, 200.15 vs. 12. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.880, 194.28; 6. John Hall, Beull, 6.815, 200.38 vs. 11. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.871, 198.94; 7. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.826, 198.24 vs. 10. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.869, 194.38; 8. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.835, 198.96 vs. 9. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.868, 196.62.