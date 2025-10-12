NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Late-Race Wreck Ruins Top-10 Run for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 25th
Start: 25th
Points: 15th

“It never fails that when we have a great day going, something happens out of our control. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet was really good. The balance started on the free side and then we got it a little too tight. After our green flag stops, the car would fire off good. Almost too good, which is what caused us to fade at the end of the run. We were in position to get a top-10 finish but got caught up in that multi-car wreck with less than 25 laps to go. I hate it for our No. 3 team but it’s a positive that our Chevy had speed on an intermediate. Everyone did a great job today and this is something we can build off moving forward.” -Austin Dillon

Hometown Favorite Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Sail to Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Finish: 8th
Start: 32nd
Points: 22nd

“I’m proud of the entire No. 8 zone Chevrolet team for getting us to a place from qualifying 32nd to finishing eighth today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We worked throughout the race to correct rear grip issues and a loose-handling Chevy to get the car to a competitive pace by race’s end. Now, the name of the game is consistency and continuing to finish out front the remainder of the season, and of course get our Richard Childress Racing machine back to Victory Lane.” -Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR at Las Vegas Weekend Schedule and Highlights
NASCAR Xfinity Series
NXS Las Vegas Race Winner Aric Almirola Post Race Q&A
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
