DENNY HAMLIN CLINCHES CHAMPIONSHIP 4 BERTH

Toyota continues streak of only manufacturer to have at least one driver in the Championship 4 each season

LAS VEGAS (October 12, 2025) – Denny Hamlin made a power move by his teammate Chase Briscoe in the closing laps before driving away to win his 60th NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday evening. Hamlin also became the all-time Toyota Cup Series winner with his sixth victory of the season, and Hamlin also continued Toyota’s record as the only manufacturer to have at least one driver in the Championship 4 every season in the current format.

It was a strong day for Toyota as four of the top-five finishers were driving Camrys at the finish line – Hamlin, Christopher Bell (third), Chase Briscoe (fourth) and Tyler Reddick (fifth). It is the second straight mile-and-a-half race that Toyota had four of the top five finishers, and 15th occurrence all-time. Toyota has now had four of the top-five finishers in three of the seven Playoff races (Darlington, Kansas, Las Vegas).

With the strong performance of the Team Toyota drivers, Hamlin, Bell and Briscoe are all above the cutline heading into Talladega. Bell is currently third overall, 20 points to the good, while Briscoe is in fourth, 15 points above the cutline.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 33 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

4th, CHASE BRISCOE

5th, TYLER REDDICK

15th, ERIK JONES

17th, RILEY HERBST

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

29th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

34th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 ampm Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What does this mean for you?

“Yeah, just an incredible team effort. I’ve only had five minutes to think about what just happened. Certainly, didn’t expect it – I just drove as hard as I could. Huge to get ampm their first win, and huge thank you to everyone that has been a part of our team this season – Toyota, Progressive, Sport Clips, National Debt Relief, King’s Hawaiian, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Coca-Cola, Jordan Brand, Shady Rays and Logitech G.”

Can you talk about how much you prepared for this race?

“A lot. I don’t know. It constantly occupies my mind, and everything I need to do to get better as a driver. I work really hard at it, so it is super rewarding to get results like this.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What is the biggest takeaway from this afternoon?

“I don’t know. Kind of déjà vu as last year. Just we were all a little bit at the beginning of the race, obviously got going pretty good there the second half of the race. I felt like at the second half, I had what I needed to go out there and win. I just didn’t do a good job on the restarts, didn’t get through there. I don’t know. Feels a lot like last year. Hopefully we can execute the next two a little bit better than last year.”

Almost got collected in the crash. How dicey of a moment was that for you?

“That’s just being fortunate, being blessed. They crashed. The sun is right there. There’s tire smoke. I had no idea where any of ’em were. Just kind of prayed, hit the brake, tried to keep it as far left as I could. Fortunately, we missed it. Yeah, I don’t know, it literally feels like déjà vu. Yeah, proud of everyone on this Rheem team. We didn’t get a Rheem win this year, but came really close. Guess we’ll roll the dice at Talladega.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How hard were you hanging on there at the end?

“I was hanging on. Yeah, I thought I was in a really good spot there, the first three or four laps after the restart, my car drove really good. As I ran, I was just absolutely sideways in our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. I thought there for a while when they were racing hard enough, maybe I was going to sneak one off on them. Just really loose at the end. Glad at least a JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) car won. That’s going to sting for a while.”

What kind of day do you have to have next week?

“We got to go there, race, see what happens. Obviously, that’s where the biggest points swing is probably going to come for all of us. Luckily for us, we didn’t use our one mulligan today, I guess. Go there, see what we can do, hopefully come out there on the plus side, maybe even win it, go on to Martinsville and see what we can do.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you talk about your run as a whole?

“Yeah, really solid day for us and our Jordan Brand Camry. It was really, really fast. Just not ultimately able to get the job done fortunately but it was nice to have the speed that we did and be at the front the majority of the day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.