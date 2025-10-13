Rick Ware Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas

RICK WARE RACING

South Point 400

Date: Oct. 12, 2025

Event: South Point 400 (Round 33 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 35th / Accident, completed 243 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 215 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 to score his milestone 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading sixth of the season, and his second at Las Vegas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 1.533 seconds.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 32 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“It was a long day and definitely hard fought. We were hopefully gonna get a chance to throw tires on it but, unfortunately, the No. 54 came down off the wall and came down and collected us in a bad wreck. It’s a really disappointing day. We had a decent No. 51 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang today. I wish we could’ve gotten to the end to see where we would’ve shaken out, but I’m looking forward to getting to Talladega next weekend and, hopefully, end up in victory lane.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 19 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The eighth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.