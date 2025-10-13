Kaulig Racing Race Recap | South Point 400

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 19th



AJ Allmendinger qualified 20th in the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Early in the race, Allmendinger reported the car was building tight, as it did in practice, but he no longer had rear security. Allmendinger continued to battle the handling of the car for the duration of the race, fighting hard to gain position in the top 15. Allmendinger avoided a late race wreck, spinning while trying to avoid a wrecking competitor. The No. 16 did not have any damage, but needed to come to pit road for fresh tires. With 14 laps remaining, Allmendinger restarted in 21st-place. Allmendinger finished 19th in the South Point 400.

No. 10 Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 34th

Finish: 37th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Chevy started Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 35th position. With an ill-handling car from the start, the team worked to make adjustments throughout the race, but were unable to improve the Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Chevy. With the call to pit for the final time late in the race for a routine green-flag pit stop, a miscommunication between competitors resulted in contact to the rear of the No. 10 Chevy and ended the team’s day early. Dillon was credited with a 37th-place finish.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.