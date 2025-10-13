NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | South Point 400

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th
Stage 1 Finish: 17th
Stage 2 Finish: 21st
Finish: 19th

AJ Allmendinger qualified 20th in the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Early in the race, Allmendinger reported the car was building tight, as it did in practice, but he no longer had rear security. Allmendinger continued to battle the handling of the car for the duration of the race, fighting hard to gain position in the top 15. Allmendinger avoided a late race wreck, spinning while trying to avoid a wrecking competitor. The No. 16 did not have any damage, but needed to come to pit road for fresh tires. With 14 laps remaining, Allmendinger restarted in 21st-place. Allmendinger finished 19th in the South Point 400.

No. 10 Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th
Stage 1 Finish: 35th
Stage 2 Finish: 34th
Finish: 37th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Chevy started Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 35th position. With an ill-handling car from the start, the team worked to make adjustments throughout the race, but were unable to improve the Sugarlands Shine x Field & Stream Chevy. With the call to pit for the final time late in the race for a routine green-flag pit stop, a miscommunication between competitors resulted in contact to the rear of the No. 10 Chevy and ended the team’s day early. Dillon was credited with a 37th-place finish.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas
Next article
Berry Finishes 26th at Las Vegas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin scores 60th Cup victory at Las Vegas
02:33
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NXS Las Vegas Race Winner Aric Almirola Post Race Q&A
15:24
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim rallies for wild Truck victory at Charlotte Roval
02:33

Latest articles

Pink Corvette Stingray Pace Car to Highlight 2025 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Campaign

Official Release -
Chevrolet is showing its support in the continued fight against breast cancer with the return of a specially-themed pink Corvette Stingray that will serve as the official pace vehicle for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Las Vegas

Official Release -
Logano and the No. 22 team enter the second race of the Round of 8 seventh in the playoff standings, 24 points below the elimination line.
Read more

RFK Racing cashes in on solid day in Las Vegas

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, was dealt a solid hand in Las Vegas Sunday as they turned in two-of-a-kind, scoring double top 10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Berry Finishes 26th at Las Vegas

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were unable to recapture the magic from their win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category