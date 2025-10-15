Forte Racing Ready for McLaren Trophy America Season Finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Team Closes Out Inaugural Season with Dual Entries and Race for RP Fundraising Events

Indianapolis, IN (Wednesday, October 15, 2025) – Forte Racing returns to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the final two rounds of the inaugural McLaren Trophy America season. The weekend marks both a competitive milestone and a meaningful close to a historic first year of McLaren one-make racing in North America.

The Forte Racing lineup at the Brickyard reflects both experience and emerging talent. Returning with the full-season No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy EVO, Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen continue their mission-driven campaign that has defined the season. Alongside them, the No. 24 Cypress Land Co. entry featuring Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy adds youthful energy and proven pace as the pair look to close the year with another strong result. Together, the two cars underscore the team’s growing strength within the McLaren Trophy America paddock, both competitive on track and united in purpose off it.

For Forte Racing, Indianapolis represents more than just the final checkered flag of 2025; it’s an opportunity to extend the team’s impact beyond the racetrack. Through its partnership with Race for RP, the team continues to raise awareness and funding for Relapsing Polychondritis (RP) and related autoimmune diseases. Two special events highlight the weekend’s mission: the RP Warrior Walk, held during Wednesday’s track walk, and the McLaren Finish Line Social & Auction on Friday evening inside the McLaren hospitality suite.

Neil Langberg reflected on the season’s purpose, linking lessons learned on track to the ongoing fight for autoimmune disease research. With thoughts never far from the Race for RP mission, Langberg is grateful for the opportunity to once again bring awareness to the need for more research funding for RP and other autoimmune diseases.

“It’s great to be back at IMS for the final race weekend of the year,” said Langberg, co-driver of the No. 53 Race for RP Forte Racing McLaren Trophy America EVO car. “All season we’ve worked to be leaders on the track, and I’m proud of how our team has continued to grow while carrying the Race for RP mission forward.”

“In essence,” Langberg added, “many driving errors are not isolated incidents, but rather the result of a chain of events. By addressing the underlying issues of preparation and focus, race car drivers can minimize the frequency and impact of mistakes during their races. Likewise, our off-track programs strive to be leaders in research. Finding one mutant gene that can be the difference between suffering from an autoimmune disease or not is expensive. These diseases are not incurable, just underfunded — and this race never ends. Please help us stay ahead in this race and make a donation before year-end. Thanks very much.”

Langberg’s teammate Kevin Madsen echoed the excitement surrounding the finale and the opportunity to merge competition with purpose, emphasizing the collective drive to finish strong both competitively and charitably.

“Pumped to head to the Brickyard with Neil & the team!” Madsen said. “We’ve been raising critical funds for RP research via the annual Warrior Walk, and we also have our McLaren benefit Friday at the track with some amazing auction items, including a full Skip Barber Racing School experience. Can’t wait to see what we can do together for Relapsing Polychondritis on and off the track again this upcoming weekend!”

Jon Miller, who helped pilot the program through its first McLaren Trophy America campaign, added perspective on the milestone season for both the team and the series.

“It’s hard to believe the first season of McLaren Trophy America is coming to a close,” Miller said. “It’s been an incredible year of partnership with McLaren and Race for RP and competition with the awesome teams and drivers in the paddock.”

“Indianapolis brings two great fundraising events — the RP Warrior Walk taking place during the track walk session on Wednesday afternoon and the year-end McLaren Finish Line Social event and auction at the track on Friday evening,” Miller added. “RP Motorsports is looking forward to closing out the 2025 racing season with success on and off the track as we continue to drive awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis.”

The team’s second entry, the No. 24 Cypress Land Co. McLaren, brings back a proven driver pairing looking to close the season on a high note. After debuting together at Road America, Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy reunite in a newly prepared McLaren Artura Trophy EVO.

Harvey returns to the cockpit of the No. 24 Cypress Land Co. McLaren for his first race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the McLaren Trophy platform. After flashes of speed earlier in the season, the young driver is eager to translate early-season pace into two more podium finishes.

“It’s always special coming to Indianapolis,” Harvey said.

“The history and atmosphere here make it one of those tracks every driver looks forward to. We’re coming in with a brand-new car this weekend, and after some tough luck in the last round, it feels great to reset and start fresh. The Forte Racing team has worked incredibly hard getting everything dialed in, and having Patrick Liddy alongside me as co-driver brings a ton of experience and chemistry to the program. Every session we’re finding more pace and confidence in the car.”

“Huge thanks to Cypress Land Co. for their continued support,” Harvey added. “It means a lot to have them behind us. I’m ready to make the most of this weekend and fight for a strong result here at one of the most iconic tracks in the world.”

Patrick Liddy, who brings race-winning experience and a steady hand to the Forte Racing lineup, is also excited about the opportunity to return to the famed speedway. Liddy’s return follows a triumphant outing at Road America, where he and Harvey earned Forte Racing’s first McLaren Trophy America victory.

“I am very excited to be returning to Indy for the last race of the McLaren Trophy America season with Tanner and the team at Forte,” Liddy said. “We did come away with a win at Road America, but we have some unfinished business to attend to this week at Indy.”

As the season draws to a close, Team Principal Shane Seneviratne reflected on the progress made across both Forte Racing entries and the bright future ahead.

“This first McLaren Trophy America season has been incredibly rewarding,” said Seneviratne. “We’ve built a competitive program from the ground up, developed strong relationships with McLaren and Race for RP, and helped shine a light on a cause that truly matters. The No. 53 team has been consistent leaders on and off the track, and the addition of the No. 24 entry showcases the depth and promise within our driver development efforts. Tanner has shown tremendous potential, and I’m excited to see how he continues to grow within our program.”

The final race weekend will showcase not only the competitiveness of the McLaren Artura Trophy EVO but also the continued collaboration between Forte Racing, McLaren, and Race for RP in driving awareness for autoimmune disease research, highlighting the purpose and partnership that have defined Forte Racing’s inaugural campaign.

Practice sessions begin today, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Thursday (2:05 p.m. ET) and the season finale on Friday, October 17, at 1:40 p.m. ET. Both races will stream live on YouTube.

In the meantime, to learn more about the mission behind the team, watch the award-winning documentary The Race of Our Lives, now streaming on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0tZYRazk8U.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series will launch in Spring 2025. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

2025 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4: Circuit of the Americas, TX | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6: Virginia International Raceway, VA | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 15-17

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.