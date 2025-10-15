Flying Lizard Motorsports to Field Four Cars Across Three Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

PHOENIX, Ariz., (October 14, 2025) – Flying Lizard Motorsports is closing out the GT World Challenge America season in full force this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, entering four cars across three series. The team’s multi-car, multi-class effort will see returning and debuting drivers alike take on the legendary Brickyard for the final SRO weekend of the year.

“This weekend marks an exciting conclusion to our 2025 season,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “We’re fielding multiple cars across several classes, including new drivers, providing an excellent opportunity to evaluate talent and potential for the upcoming year. We’re especially proud to have Brandon and Canaan competing for a championship position in their debut season. Brandon, in particular, has made significant progress throughout the year and continues to impress with his development and performance.”

McLaren Trophy North America

The No. 18 McLaren Artura Trophy entry of Brandon Kreutz and Canaan O’Connell returns to action sitting third in the McLaren Trophy America championship standings. The pair have impressed throughout the season, earning three podium finishes (Sonoma Raceway, Circuit of The Americas, and VIRginia International Raceway) and head into the finale with 66 points. With 30 points available and a minimum of eight guaranteed, the championship remains within reach. The duo will look to close out their strong season on a high note with another run to the podium at Indianapolis. Kreutz is also in the running for a championship specifically for gentleman drivers. the Papaya Cup. He is second in the standings, just 4.5 points behind leader Tom Kopczynski.

GT4 America

Returning after their win at their GT4 America debut at VIRginia International Raceway, the driver pairing of Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson return to GT4 America competition in the No. 413 BMW M4 GT4. The pair only recently joined forces, but have quickly found chemistry and success as co-drivers, earning a victory in just their second start together. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the final two rounds of the season at Indianapolis.

GT America

This weekend marks an exciting milestone for Evan King, who will make his GT America debut driving the No. 62 Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the GT2 class. King’s weekend will focus on development and learning, as he works with Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver Dominic Stakweather to gain valuable experience for future race programs in 2026. The car will proudly carry the iconic red and silver Flying Lizard livery, signaling the start of what could be a bright racing career under the Lizard banner.

Also making his GT America debut is Craig Lumsden, driving the No. 610 BMW M4 GT4. After supporting his son Zach’s racing efforts this year, Lumsden now takes the wheel himself, beginning what the team hopes will be a strong foundation for a 2026 program. His weekend at Indianapolis will be focused on development, gaining seat time, and becoming familiar with the competition ahead of next season.

On-track sessions begin on Wednesday, starting with unofficial test sessions and official practice sessions. The weekend will conclude with six races between Thursday and Sunday, all of which will air live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

Weekend Schedule | All Times Eastern | All Races Live on GT World YouTube Channel

Wednesday, October 15

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM McLaren Trophy America Practice 1

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM GT4 America Test Session 1

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM McLaren Trophy America Practice 2

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM GT4 America Test Session 2

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM GT America Test Session 1

Thursday, October 16

8:45 AM – 9:15 AM GT America Test Session 2

9:30 AM – 9:45 AM McLaren Trophy America Qualifying 1

9:50 AM – 10:05 AM McLaren Trophy America Qualifying 2

12:05 PM – 12:35 PM GT America Bronze Test

12:35 PM – 1:05 PM GT America Practice 1

2:05 PM – 2:55 PM McLaren Trophy Race 1

3:55 PM – 4:25 PM GT America Practice 2

4:45 PM – 5:30 PM GT4 America Practice 1

Friday, October 17

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM GT America Qualifying

11:35 AM – 12:20 PM GT4 America Practice 2

1:40 PM – 2:30 PM McLaren Trophy America Race 2

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM GT4 America Qualify Driver 1

3:05 PM – 3:20 PM GT4 America Qualify Driver 2

4:50 PM – 5:30 PM GT America Race 1

Saturday, October 18

9:50 AM – 10:50 AM GT4 America Race 1

Sunday, October 19

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM GT4 America Race 2

12:10 PM – 12:50 PM GT America Race 2

