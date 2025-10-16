Richard Childress Racing Appoints Jim Pohlman Crew Chief of the No. 8 Chevrolet and driver Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series Beginning in 2026

WELCOME, N.C. (October 16, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing announced this week that Jim Pohlman will rejoin the organization in 2026 to assume the role of crew chief for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

A determined competitor, Pohlman previously worked at RCR as the organization’s head of research and development. Since taking over the reins as crew chief of the No. 7 Chevrolet with driver Justin Allgaier at JR Motorsports in 2023, Pohlman has built a winning program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that includes nine wins. He guided Allgaier to a Championship 4 appearance during their rookie year together in 2023, and followed up their first-year success with a dominating performance that led Allgaier to his first Xfinity Series championship in 2024. The duo is currently battling to defend the 2024 title with another NASCAR Playoffs appearance.

“Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains focused on improving performance and is committed to putting the right people in place, including on the No. 8 team,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch.”

Pohlman replaces Randall Burnett, who announced his departure from the organization to pursue another opportunity in the sport. Andy Street will continue to serve as interim crew chief of the No. 8 Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2025 season.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).