Microphone Not Working on Calls? Fixes & Repair Guide | iGenius Phone Repair San Diego

Introduction

You pick up a call, say “hello,” and the person on the other end goes silent — or worse, they say they can’t hear you at all. You try again, shout a little, tap your mic, and still nothing.

That moment of panic is real. But the truth is, microphone issues are way more common than you think — especially after drops, water splashes, or software updates.

At iGenius Phone Repair, we see this problem daily. The good news? It’s rarely permanent. Whether you’re using an iPhone, Samsung, or Android, the mic can usually be cleaned, reset, or replaced in less than a day.

So, let’s break down what causes it, what you can fix yourself, and when it’s time to let a technician handle it.

Section 1: Why Your Microphone Might Stop Working

When your microphone fails, it’s usually one of these five reasons — and sometimes a mix of more than one.

1. Dirt and Dust in the Mic Port

The microphone hole is tiny — it doesn’t take much to block it. Pocket lint, crumbs, or even makeup dust can muffle or completely block sound. Over time, it builds up like a small plug inside the port.

If callers say you sound “far away” or “underwater,” this is the most likely reason.

2. Water or Moisture Damage

Even a quick splash or a few minutes in a humid environment can affect the mic. Moisture corrodes the internal mesh or causes oxidation, which affects clarity.

You might notice your voice cuts in and out after water exposure, or voice memos sound faint.

3. Software or App Glitches

Sometimes the hardware is fine, but the software isn’t talking to it properly. After a major update or new app install, permissions or background processes might get messed up.

A quick reset or update often brings it back to normal.

4. Hardware Damage

If your phone has taken a few hard falls, it could be a loose connector or damaged mic assembly. A single bad solder point can cut the mic signal completely.

In our shop, we often find that what looks like “software trouble” is actually a physical crack in the mic housing.

5. Accessory Conflicts

Using Bluetooth or third-party wired earphones? Sometimes your phone “thinks” a headset mic is still connected, even after you’ve unplugged it. The built-in mic won’t activate until that connection resets.

Section 2: How to Test If the Mic Is Really the Problem

Before assuming the worst, it’s smart to run a few checks.

Try a voice note or video. Record something using your camera or voice memo app. If playback sounds fine, the mic itself is okay — the issue lies in your call app or software.

Switch call apps. Try WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Messenger instead of the phone dialer. If one works and the other doesn’t, it’s a software glitch.

Use speakerphone. If the mic works only on speaker, your bottom microphone is blocked or damaged.

Test with wired or wireless headphones. If your Bluetooth headset mic works fine, then it’s definitely the phone mic.

Check app permissions. Go to Settings → Privacy → Microphone → make sure the call or messaging app is allowed access.



These simple steps can tell you if you’re dealing with a cleaning issue, software bug, or deeper hardware failure.

Section 3: Simple Fixes You Can Try at Home

If you’re lucky, the fix might take just a few minutes.

1. Clean the Microphone Hole

Use a soft, dry brush, or gently blow air over the port. Never use needles or pins — they can puncture the mic mesh. A small piece of tape can lift out lint safely.

2. Restart the Phone

It sounds basic, but restarting resets the audio system and clears background glitches. Many users find this instantly fixes muffled sound after updates.

3. Reset App Permissions

Sometimes an app update revokes mic access. Go to Settings → Apps → Permissions → Microphone → enable the needed apps.

4. Turn Off Bluetooth

If your phone is connected to a wireless headset, the mic might be routed there. Turn off Bluetooth and try again.

Apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, or TikTok might crash after updates. Deleting and reinstalling refreshes microphone access.

6. Dry Out Moisture

If your phone got wet, power it off and leave it in a cool, ventilated place (not rice). Let it air out for 24 hours before testing again.

Section 4: When You Need a Technician

If you’ve tried all that and callers still can’t hear you, it’s time for professional repair.

At iGenius Phone Repair, our technicians inspect both the top and bottom microphones, test signal routes, and run a diagnostic to isolate the fault.

We handle both iPhone and Android microphone replacements, using OEM-grade parts and precision soldering tools. Most repairs take under an hour.

Section 5: Common Repair Options & Costs (Explained Simply)

When it comes to microphone repair, it usually falls into one of three categories:

Cleaning & Calibration:

For minor blockage or moisture



Usually fixed same day

Microphone Flex Replacement:

When the internal mic ribbon is damaged



Involves part replacement

Board-Level Repair:

For cases of deep hardware failure or corrosion



Requires microsoldering (done by our expert techs)



While costs vary by model, most repairs are affordable and take under two hours. The best part? You’ll know the full estimate before we even start.

Section 6: Preventing Future Mic Issues

A little care goes a long way. Here’s how to keep your microphone healthy:

Avoid blowing directly into the mic — gentle cleaning only.



Keep your phone away from moisture or steam.



Use a case that doesn’t cover the mic opening.



Update your apps regularly — older versions sometimes lose mic compatibility.



Restart your phone once a week to clear temporary bugs.



Section 7: FAQs

Q1. Why does my mic work on speaker but not regular calls?

Phones have multiple mics — one for normal calls, another for speaker. If one’s faulty, only certain modes will work.

Q2. Can a screen replacement affect my mic?

Yes, if the lower assembly or screws were moved during repair. We always recheck mic alignment after screen replacements.

Q3. How do I know if it’s hardware or software?

If voice recordings sound perfect but callers can’t hear you, it’s software. If both fail, it’s likely hardware.

Q4. How long does microphone replacement take?

At our San Diego shop, it’s usually 45–60 minutes, depending on the model.

Q5. Is it worth repairing or replacing the phone?

Absolutely worth repairing. A mic replacement costs a fraction of what a new phone does — and you’ll get your voice back in no time.

Section 8: Final Thoughts

A faulty microphone can make even a great phone feel useless. But in most cases, the fix is simple — a little cleaning, a small replacement, or a quick recalibration.

At iGenius Phone Repair, we’ve brought thousands of silent phones back to life. So, if your voice keeps cutting out or people say they can’t hear you, don’t waste time guessing. Let our team diagnose it right.

Disclaimer

This article is meant for informational use only. If you’re unsure about opening or cleaning your device, please visit a certified technician. For safe and professional repairs, contact iGenius Phone Repair in San Diego.