Hill wins the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Austin Hill led 48 of the 100 laps and held on to win Saturday’s crash-filled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Hill was low on fuel after a late caution flag, but won in overtime in the United Rentals 250 in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The victory earns him a berth in the Championship 4.

This was Hill’s fourth win of the 2025 Xfinity Series season, the 14th of his career, and he also swept this season’s Talladega races.

“Honestly, I wasn’t that nervous, as soon as my crew chief said we should have at least 2.5 gallons,” Hill said. “I knew I was saving fuel while leading. We slowed the pace down a lot, leading the pack, and nobody was really making a move. I thought that we were gonna be close, but I thought we were gonna make it. I started having some fuel pressure issues, dropped to the apron, and it immediately came back up.”

“With how the last half of my season has went, with everything that’s went on, and getting knocked out of the Playoffs. I knew I was still in the owner’s championship. That’s one thing I want to do for that man right there, Richard Childress. If I can’t get the drivers (championship), we at least gotta get the owner’s. So special, always fun to be on these superspeedways,” Hill added.

Carson Kvapil was the highest-finishing rookie in second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Caesar Bacarella to round out the top five. Blaine Perkins, Parker Retzlaff, Leland Honeyman, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love completed the top 10.

Kvapill was disappointed that he couldn’t capture the win, but pleased that he is currently above the cutline for the Playoffs.

“I’m excited,” Kvapil said. “Obviously, I’d rather be locked [in] on the screen over there, than +11, but from being -22 going into the weekend to +11, I’m a lot happier with it.”

Eckes was also hoping for a win, but was satisfied with his fourth-place finish.

“Our No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy was really good all day,” Eckes said. “I thought we had a shot at it there at the end, but it just didn’t pan out for us. I hate it for our team, but we can’t be too mad at fourth place.”

Connor Zilisch’s streak of 18 consecutive top-five finishes came to an end at Talladega. He was involved in a crash that resulted in a flat tire during the final stage. He finished 23rd, the first time he has not finished in the top five since the Talladega spring race.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich was also caught up in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The race featured five caution flags for 22 laps, and 17 lead changes among 10 drivers.

After Talladega, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity series standings by seven points over Justin Allgaier, 43 points over Jesse Love, 72 points over Carson Kvapil, 83 points over Sammy Smith, 92 points over Brandon Jones, 94 points over Sam Mayer, and 113 points over Sheldon Creed.

Next weekend, the Xfinity Series travels to Martinsville Speedway for the Round of 8 elimination race at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on The CW with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Standings

Pos Driver No Points Behind Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Connor Zilisch # (P) 88 3145 0 0 10 11 71 2 Justin Allgaier (P) 7 3138 -7 7 3 13 38 3 Jesse Love (P) 2 3102 -43 36 1 2 14 4 Carson Kvapil # (P) 1 3073 -72 29 0 1 5 5 Sammy Smith (P) 8 3062 -83 11 1 3 9 6 Brandon Jones (P) 20 3053 -92 9 2 3 18 7 Sam Mayer (P) 41 3051 -94 2 1 3 16 8 Sheldon Creed (P) 0 3032 -113 19 0 1 3

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 31

Race Results for the United Rentals 250 – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL – 2.66 – Mile Paved

Pos St No Driver Team Laps S1 S2 S3 Points Status 1 5 21 Austin Hill (P) Bennett Transportation Chevrolet 100 1 1 0 60 Running 2 4 1 Carson Kvapil (P) Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet 100 9 3 0 45 Running 3 8 7 Justin Allgaier (P) BRANDT Chevrolet 100 2 2 0 52 Running 4 3 16 Christian Eckes Morris-Shea Bridge Co Inc Chevrolet 100 0 4 0 40 Running 5 25 5 Caesar Bacarella Mongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 32 Running 6 14 31 Blaine Perkins WERNER Chevrolet 100 7 0 0 35 Running 7 24 4 Parker Retzlaff Every Man Jack Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 30 Running 8 29 70 Leland Honeyman Wawa Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 29 Running 9 11 8 Sammy Smith (P) Pilot Chevrolet 100 6 8 0 36 Running 10 1 2 Jesse Love (P) Whelen Chevrolet 100 3 6 0 40 Running 11 28 7 Nick Leitz Firman Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 26 Running 12 33 14 Garrett Smithley ThermoTech Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 25 Running 13 30 25 Harrison Burton DEX Imaging Ford 100 0 0 0 24 Running 14 31 45 Josh Williams Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 24 Running 15 35 28 Kyle Sieg Big House Construction Ford 100 0 0 0 22 Running 16 36 53 Joey Gase Donate Life Alabama Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 21 Running 17 6 27 Jeb Burton Sportsman Channel Chevrolet 100 0 10 0 21 Running 18 32 35 David Starr To Rescue The American Spirit Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 19 Running 19 34 44 Brennan Poole Clarks Directional Boring Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 18 Running 20 20 48 Nick Sanchez Caroline Jones No Tellin Chevrolet 100 0 5 0 23 Running 21 37 74 Carson Ware Costa Oil Filters Chevrolet 100 0 0 0 16 Running 22 19 91 Mason Maggio Denssi Energy Pouches Chevrolet 99 0 0 0 15 Running 23 7 88 Connor Zilisch (P) First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet 97 4 0 0 21 Running 24 9 19 Aric Almirola (P) Young Life Toyota 92 5 7 0 23 Accident 25 15 10 Daniel Dye Champion Container Chevrolet 92 0 9 0 14 Accident 26 10 20 Brandon Jones (P) Menards/Little Hugs Toyota 84 0 0 0 11 Running 27 22 71 Ryan Ellis Tablo Chevrolet 49 0 0 0 10 Radiator 28 18 99 Connor Mosack(i) Apave Chevrolet 44 0 0 0 0 Accident 29 17 26 Dean Thompson Assured Partners/TPG Toyota 44 8 0 0 11 Accident 30 2 18 William Sawalich Soundgear Toyota 44 10 0 0 8 Accident 31 38 54 Taylor Gray Operation 300 Toyota 41 0 0 0 6 Rear Gear 32 26 32 Jordan Anderson Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet 19 0 0 0 5 Accident 33 27 42 Anthony Alfredo Botticelli Chevrolet 17 0 0 0 4 Accident 34 16 0 Sheldon Creed (P) Road Ranger Ford 15 0 0 0 3 Accident 35 23 39 Ryan Sieg Sci Aps Ford 15 0 0 0 2 Accident 36 12 11 Brenden Queen Action Industries Chevrolet 15 0 0 0 1 Accident 37 21 51 Jeremy Clements All South Electrical Chevrolet 15 0 0 0 1 Accident 38 13 41 Sam Mayer (P) Audibel Ford 15 0 0 0 1 DVP

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 on Saturday, October 25th at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.