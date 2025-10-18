Featured StoriesRC XFINITYXFINITY Series
Hill wins the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Angie Campbell
Austin Hill led 48 of the 100 laps and held on to win Saturday’s crash-filled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Hill was low on fuel after a late caution flag, but won in overtime in the United Rentals 250 in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The victory earns him a berth in the Championship 4.

This was Hill’s fourth win of the 2025 Xfinity Series season, the 14th of his career, and he also swept this season’s Talladega races.

“Honestly, I wasn’t that nervous, as soon as my crew chief said we should have at least 2.5 gallons,” Hill said. “I knew I was saving fuel while leading. We slowed the pace down a lot, leading the pack, and nobody was really making a move. I thought that we were gonna be close, but I thought we were gonna make it. I started having some fuel pressure issues, dropped to the apron, and it immediately came back up.”

“With how the last half of my season has went, with everything that’s went on, and getting knocked out of the Playoffs. I knew I was still in the owner’s championship. That’s one thing I want to do for that man right there, Richard Childress. If I can’t get the drivers (championship), we at least gotta get the owner’s. So special, always fun to be on these superspeedways,” Hill added.

Carson Kvapil was the highest-finishing rookie in second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Christian Eckes, and Caesar Bacarella to round out the top five. Blaine Perkins, Parker Retzlaff, Leland Honeyman, Sammy Smith and Jesse Love completed the top 10.

Kvapill was disappointed that he couldn’t capture the win, but pleased that he is currently above the cutline for the Playoffs.

“I’m excited,” Kvapil said. “Obviously, I’d rather be locked [in] on the screen over there, than +11, but from being -22 going into the weekend to +11, I’m a lot happier with it.”

Eckes was also hoping for a win, but was satisfied with his fourth-place finish.

“Our No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy was really good all day,” Eckes said. “I thought we had a shot at it there at the end, but it just didn’t pan out for us. I hate it for our team, but we can’t be too mad at fourth place.”

Connor Zilisch’s streak of 18 consecutive top-five finishes came to an end at Talladega. He was involved in a crash that resulted in a flat tire during the final stage. He finished 23rd, the first time he has not finished in the top five since the Talladega spring race.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich was also caught up in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The race featured five caution flags for 22 laps, and 17 lead changes among 10 drivers.

After Talladega, Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity series standings by seven points over Justin Allgaier, 43 points over Jesse Love, 72 points over Carson Kvapil, 83 points over Sammy Smith, 92 points over Brandon Jones, 94 points over Sam Mayer, and 113 points over Sheldon Creed.

Next weekend, the Xfinity Series travels to Martinsville Speedway for the Round of 8 elimination race at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on The CW with radio coverage provided by MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Standings

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Pts
1Connor Zilisch # (P)88314500101171
2Justin Allgaier (P)73138-7731338
3Jesse Love (P)23102-43361214
4Carson Kvapil # (P)13073-7229015
5Sammy Smith (P)83062-8311139
6Brandon Jones (P)203053-9292318
7Sam Mayer (P)413051-9421316
8Sheldon Creed (P)03032-11319013

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 31
Race Results for the United Rentals 250 – Saturday, October 18, 2025
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL – 2.66 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1521Austin Hill (P)Bennett Transportation Chevrolet10011060Running
241Carson Kvapil (P)Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Tech Chevrolet10093045Running
387Justin Allgaier (P)BRANDT Chevrolet10022052Running
4316Christian EckesMorris-Shea Bridge Co Inc Chevrolet10004040Running
5255Caesar BacarellaMongoose Power Solutions Chevrolet10000032Running
61431Blaine PerkinsWERNER Chevrolet10070035Running
7244Parker RetzlaffEvery Man Jack Chevrolet10000030Running
82970Leland HoneymanWawa Chevrolet10000029Running
9118Sammy Smith (P)Pilot Chevrolet10068036Running
1012Jesse Love (P)Whelen Chevrolet10036040Running
11287Nick LeitzFirman Chevrolet10000026Running
123314Garrett SmithleyThermoTech Chevrolet10000025Running
133025Harrison BurtonDEX Imaging Ford10000024Running
143145Josh WilliamsAlloy Employer Services Chevrolet10000024Running
153528Kyle SiegBig House Construction Ford10000022Running
163653Joey GaseDonate Life Alabama Chevrolet10000021Running
17627Jeb BurtonSportsman Channel Chevrolet100010021Running
183235David StarrTo Rescue The American Spirit Chevrolet10000019Running
193444Brennan PooleClarks Directional Boring Chevrolet10000018Running
202048Nick SanchezCaroline Jones No Tellin Chevrolet10005023Running
213774Carson WareCosta Oil Filters Chevrolet10000016Running
221991Mason MaggioDenssi Energy Pouches Chevrolet9900015Running
23788Connor Zilisch (P)First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet9740021Running
24919Aric Almirola (P)Young Life Toyota9257023Accident
251510Daniel DyeChampion Container Chevrolet9209014Accident
261020Brandon Jones (P)Menards/Little Hugs Toyota8400011Running
272271Ryan EllisTablo Chevrolet4900010Radiator
281899Connor Mosack(i)Apave Chevrolet440000Accident
291726Dean ThompsonAssured Partners/TPG Toyota4480011Accident
30218William SawalichSoundgear Toyota4410008Accident
313854Taylor GrayOperation 300 Toyota410006Rear Gear
322632Jordan AndersonBommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet190005Accident
332742Anthony AlfredoBotticelli Chevrolet170004Accident
34160Sheldon Creed (P)Road Ranger Ford150003Accident
352339Ryan SiegSci Aps Ford150002Accident
361211Brenden QueenAction Industries Chevrolet150001Accident
372151Jeremy ClementsAll South Electrical Chevrolet150001Accident
381341Sam Mayer (P)Audibel Ford150001DVP

Up Next:

The NASCAR Xfinity series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 on Saturday, October 25th at 7:30 pm ET on the CW Network.

