Toyota Claims 10th Formula DRIFT Auto Cup title

LONG BEACH, Calif. (October 19, 2025) – Following Saturday’s season finale in Long Beach, California, Toyota has clinched its 10th overall Formula DRIFT Auto Cup title. The championship is the second consecutive Auto Cup, and fourth in five seasons, for the manufacturer.

Three-time Formula DRIFT PRO champion Fredric Aasbo led the charge for Toyota this season with a win in the season-opener at Long Beach and final round appearances at Atlanta and Englishtown. Jhonnattan Castro had a career-best season in 2025, advancing to the final round in Orlando along with multiple runs to the ‘Great 8’ round. Fellow Toyota drivers Ken Gushi and Ryan Tuerck also scored round wins throughout the eight-event season to help Toyota capture yet another Auto Cup.

“To be celebrating our 10th Formula DRIFT Auto Cup is truly astounding and is a monumental feat for Toyota,” said Paul Doleshal, general manager, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We couldn’t be more thankful nor prouder of our teams and drivers for what they’ve accomplished this season, adding another chapter to Toyota’s legendary success across global motorsports. We look forward to much more drifting success in the years to come.”

Toyota first entered the Formula DRIFT ranks with the Scion badging and claimed its first three Auto Cup titles consecutively with the brand between 2014 and 2016. Toyota scored three more championships from 2017 through 2019, along with its most recent Auto Cup crowns in 2021, 2022 and 2024 prior to this 2025 championship. Today, three iconic Toyota brands – the Toyota GR Supra, Toyota GR Corolla Hatchback and the Toyota GR86 – compete in the sport.

