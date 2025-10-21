Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

Xfinity 500

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Event: Race 37 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Following a ninth-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, Zane Smith and the No. 38 team return to the Martinsville Speedway with two races to go in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Smith has built a good reputation when it comes to racing at the 0.526-mile Virginia track. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has earned one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes. In the Cup Series, Smith has a career best finish of 16th at the track, earning the result earlier this season in March.

Long John Silver’s returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 500-lap event. Long John Silver’s putting chicken in the driver’s seat right alongside its legendary seafood. Fans know Long John Silver’s for wild-caught Alaskan fish and iconic seafood, but now the best chicken tenders in the industry are in pole position to get the attention they deserve with the No. 38 “Chick Yeah” scheme. This rebrand signals a modernized look and a focus on food innovation, like the new chicken wraps launching later this month, all while keeping Long John Silver’s seafood heritage firmly in the winner’s circle. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“We have a lot of momentum as a team coming off Talladega,” said Smith. “Martinsville is a fun but challenging track—it comes down to qualifying up front and executing on pit road. The season’s almost over, but there’s still plenty left to race for. We want to finish strong.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.