Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Xfinity 500
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Event: Race 37 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.5-mile)
#of Laps: 500
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Following a ninth-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, Zane Smith and the No. 38 team return to the Martinsville Speedway with two races to go in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Smith has built a good reputation when it comes to racing at the 0.526-mile Virginia track. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has earned one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes. In the Cup Series, Smith has a career best finish of 16th at the track, earning the result earlier this season in March.
Long John Silver’s returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, partnering with Smith for the 500-lap event. Long John Silver’s putting chicken in the driver’s seat right alongside its legendary seafood. Fans know Long John Silver’s for wild-caught Alaskan fish and iconic seafood, but now the best chicken tenders in the industry are in pole position to get the attention they deserve with the No. 38 “Chick Yeah” scheme. This rebrand signals a modernized look and a focus on food innovation, like the new chicken wraps launching later this month, all while keeping Long John Silver’s seafood heritage firmly in the winner’s circle. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.
“We have a lot of momentum as a team coming off Talladega,” said Smith. “Martinsville is a fun but challenging track—it comes down to qualifying up front and executing on pit road. The season’s almost over, but there’s still plenty left to race for. We want to finish strong.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.