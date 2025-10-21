HFT Advance | Martinsville II

Martinsville II Event Info:

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Speedway, Virginia

Format: 500 Laps, 263 Miles, Stages: 125-250-500

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Martinsville Speedway hosts the penultimate race in the 2025 NASCAR season this weekend as the final event in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Sam Mayer sits seventh in the playoff standings with 3051 points, -22 below the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in eighth place with 3032 points, -41 points below the cutline.

Mayer (11.6) holds the third highest average finish among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (8.2) and Jesse Love (11.0).

Mayer has finished inside the top 10 in five of his previous 11 starts and has tied his career-high with 13 top-five finishes this season (also 2023).

Mayer (7.5) also has the third highest average starting position among full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season, behind Zilisch (5.9) and Justin Allgaier (6.5).

He has started inside the top 10 in nine of his last 11 starts dating back to his lone pole of the season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Creed finished runner-up at Martinsville in the spring race earlier this season, and has five career top-10 finishes at “The Paperclip”.

Cole Custer earned his second top-five finish of the season last weekend at Talladega.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Texas A&M

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Martinsville (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his eighth Cup start at Martinsville this weekend, where he has a 21.6 average finish.

He started inside the top-five in two of his last three starts, firing off P3 last spring and P5 last fall.

Custer had three top-10 runs in four career NXS events at Martinsville over the last two seasons, with an average finish of 8.5. He also has six Truck Series starts at the track.

Creed at Martinsville (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his eighth Xfinity start at Martinsville on Saturday, where he has five career top-10 finishes. He has two career runner-up finishes, including in the spring earlier this season.

He has started inside the top-10 in six of his seven career starts at Martinsville, and holds an average starting position of 6.7, the fourth highest of any track.

Mayer at Martinsville (Xfinity)

Starts: 8

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his ninth Xfinity start at Martinsville this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 five times, including four in the top five.

His four top-five finishes at Martinsville are the most for Mayer at any track in the Xfinity Series.

His best career starting position is fifth in the 2023 spring race, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 14.1.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer is 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 454 points heading into Martinsville this Sunday

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 7th, 00: 8th): Sam Mayer sits seventh in the playoff standings with 3051 points, -22 below the cutline, while Sheldon Creed is in eighth place with 3032 points, -41 points below the cutline.