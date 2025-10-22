AM Racing | Harrison Burton Martinsville Speedway II October Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th

2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday night’s running of the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, continuing his relationship as a driver of the Ford Blue Oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.

﻿As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang for the final two races of the season.

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool-using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will mark Harrison Burton’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the popular 0.526-mile speedway nestled in Virginia’s Old Dominion.

In his previous four starts, Burton has earned one win and two top-10 finishes. In 2020, he captured his fourth career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory

after starting 10th in the Draft Top 250 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Overall, Burton holds an average finish of 13.0 at the track.

Earlier this year, the second-generation driver made his return to Xfinity Series competition at the historic short track, qualifying his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang fifth before an in-race incident relegated him to a 24th-place finish.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville, delivering a track-best of 11th after starting 10th in the 2022 edition of the Xfinity 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, also earned three top-10 finishes in seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Burton has 106 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 28 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.)

Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.8 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 106 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● AM Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Overview at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway: This weekend’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will mark AM Racing’s sixth career NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at Martinsville Speedway.

In the team’s five previous outings in Virginia, their best track performance came in their track debut when Brett Moffitt finished ninth after qualifying his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 16th.

Collectively, AM Racing holds an average finish of 18.2 in its Martinsville Speedway Xfinity efforts.

On tracks featuring a short track layout, the Statesville, N.C.-based organization has logged 13 Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by one top-five, three top-10 finishes, with an average result of 19.2.

● Talladega Superspeedway | United Rentals 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to one of the sport’s most iconic venues this past weekend — Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway — for the final superspeedway race of the 2025 season.

For Harrison Burton and the AM Racing team, the goal was to improve upon or duplicate their strong spring performance, which produced one of the team’s 10 top-10 finishes this year.

With no practice, teams went straight into qualifying, where Burton secured the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang into the field on speed, earning the 30th starting position.

With a setup focused on race pace rather than single-car speed, Burton immediately executed the team’s plan, surging into the top-10 by Lap 10 and climbing into the top-five just a few laps later.

While drafting toward the front, Burton was collected in the first “Big One” of the afternoon after his No. 25 Ford was tagged on the left-rear corner panel, sending it into a wild spin that dislodged the rear bumper cover.

Under caution, the AM Racing crew made repairs, though the damage compromised the car’s aerodynamics.

Despite the setback, Burton’s Mustang remained competitive, showing top-10 speed and even leading a lap in Stage 3.

However, caught in the wrong lane during NASCAR overtime, he was unable to mount a late charge and crossed the finish line in a solid 13th place.

Over the final stretch of races, the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang team will continue to battle for the highest possible finishing position among non-Playoff competitors, with their sights set on finishing fifth in the driver championship standings by the conclusion of the Championship 4 race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 1.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 93 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 36th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his second race at Martinsville Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday night.

In his previous 35 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

﻿Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville is a special place for me. It’s where I’ve had success before, and every time I come back, there’s a sense of pride and confidence.

“It’s such a challenging short track, but that’s what makes it fun.

“Our AM Racing team has made a lot of gains this year, and I’m excited to see what we can do with our Dead On Tools Ford Mustang under the lights on Saturday night.”

On Keys to Success at Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville is all about execution. You have to stay patient, manage your brakes and be smart about track position.

“The keys to success here are balance and discipline — getting the car to turn through the center without giving up drive off is critical.

“Track position and pit road execution can make or break your day, especially late in the race.

“If we can stay focused, make the right adjustments and keep our Dead On Tools Ford Mustang clean, I’m confident we can be in the mix when it counts.”

On Expectations for Martinsville Speedway: “We had some bad luck here in the spring, and that’s definitely something that’s been on my mind coming back.

“This AM Racing team has worked hard all season, and with only two races left, we want to close out strong.

“Martinsville is the kind of place where anything can happen, especially late in the race.

“If we can keep our Dead On Tools Ford Mustang clean, execute our plan, and be there at the end, we’ll give ourselves a shot to be in contention.

“Maybe, just maybe, we can bring home AM Racing’s first win.”

﻿On Goals for Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “Our goals for the rest of the season are pretty simple — keep building, keep learning and keep performing at a high level.

“We’ve shown we can run up front and contend for top-10s almost every week and that’s something we want to keep improving on as we close out the year.

“Even though we’re out of the Playoffs, there’s still a lot of pride in finishing strong and proving what this AM Racing team is capable of.

“We want to be the best of the rest, and we’re focused on ending the year with momentum.

“With the speed and chemistry, we’ve developed with our No. 25 Dead On Tools | DEX Imaging Ford Mustang throughout the season, I know we can finish this season on a high note.”

On Talladega Superspeedway Finish: “Our AM Racing Ford Mustang was really strong last Saturday. “We knew we had good race speed, and it showed early when we were able to drive up into the top-five.

“Getting caught in the first big one definitely hurt the car’s aerodynamics, but the team did a great job keeping us in the fight.

“Even with the damage, we still had the speed to run inside the top-10, and coming home 13th after all that isn’t bad as it could have been.”

Race Information:

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 2:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.