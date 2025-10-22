DANIEL SUAREZ TO STEER SPIRE MOTORSPORTS NO. 7 CHEVROLET ZL1 IN 2026

Freeway Insurance to be Showcased as Primary Partner Beginning with Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 22, 2025) – Daniel Suarez, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and nine-year veteran of NASCAR’s premier division will move to Spire Motorsports for the 2026 season to pilot the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1.

Suarez, 33, spent the last five seasons at the controls of the No. 99 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing and will make his first start for Spire Motorsports during NASCAR’s annual pre-season festivities Feb. 1 at historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Monterrey, Mexico native is the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and made his first Cup Series start in 2017. He’s since gone on to record 321 starts on NASCAR’s senior circuit where he’s logged three poles, two wins, 24 top-five and 75 top-10 finishes.

Freeway Insurance will serve as team’s anchor partner and be showcased as the primary sponsor aboard Suarez’s No. 7 Chevrolet, beginning with the 2026 Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“Spire’s growth over the last few years is quite impressive,” said Suarez. “That’s something I have mentioned to every single member who I have talked to at Spire Motorsports. I’m sure I’m not the only person who can see that and I’m excited to be part of it now. I know that even with the growth Spire has had the last few years, it hasn’t reached its full potential, just yet. There is a lot more out there to achieve, and I want to be part of that. I want to be part of that growth and use my experience to help my team, and the entire company continue to grow.”

Freeway Insurance, the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance broker and distributor in the United States, joins Spire Motorsports as the anchor partner for Suárez’s 2026 campaign.

Since day one, Freeway Insurance has been dedicated to making quality coverage affordable and accessible to everyone, helping millions of customers nationwide find the right protection through its retail locations, online platform, and over-the-phone service. The company’s long-standing relationship with Suárez reflects a shared commitment to trust, hard work, and community connection — values that continue to define both the driver and the brand as they embark on this next chapter together.

“Daniel has been an incredible ambassador for our brand,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance and a U.S. Army veteran. “As someone who’s proudly served, I believe in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance — the same qualities Daniel brings to the track every week. His determination, authenticity, and connection to fans mirror what Freeway stands for — helping people move forward with confidence. We’re proud to continue supporting him as he joins Spire Motorsports and look forward to growing together both on and off the track.”

“It means a lot to have Freeway Insurance following me on this journey,” added Suarez. “I’m very blessed to have great partners. Freeway Insurance, for sure, is one of those partners that is not just a logo on the race car but it’s also a partner that has the same goals and connects with the same market I do. More than half of Freeway’s employees and customers are Spanish speakers. So, for me, that’s very personal to be able to partner with a company that interacts and connects with my community. I feel very fortunate to not just have a partnership with them in racing, but also to share the passion that we do outside of the racetrack – connecting and making an impact in our community.”

Suarez began his career in the go kart ranks in 2003 and raced his way to Mexican national karting championships in 2004 and 2008. As a result, he received invitations to the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals both seasons where he continued to raise his international profile by competing on the European stage.

He complimented his 2008 karting schedule while also racing four cylinder mini-stock cars in a NASCAR PEAK Mexico support series where he finished the season with the division’s most wins. The following season he made his NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series debut before competing full time in 2010 where he earned one top five, five top 10s and Rookie of the Year honors.

After making his American debut in 2011 at the All-Star Showdown at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway, Suarez began competing more frequently in the U.S. as he looked to chart his path on the national stock-car scene.

From 2012-2014, Suarez competed part time in both the ARCA Menards Series East and West divisions before making his national tour debut on Sept. 19, 2014, at Kentucky Speedway where he started third, led 39 laps and earned a respectable fifth-place finish. He made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut less than a month later and was awarded with the full-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2015 season. Over the next two years, Suarez earned six poles, three wins, 27 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes on NASCAR’s junior circuit, culminating with the division’s 2016 title.

He also collected his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series checkered flag that same year in the division’s penultimate race at Phoenix Raceway.

The 33-year-old has been a regular on the Cup Series tour since 2017 and comes to Spire Motorsports as one of the most recognizable competitors in the sport.

“I have a lot of respect for how Daniel has forged his path here and has become a mainstay in the industry and it’s easy to see how he’s done it,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He has a great attitude and never stops and we look forward to having another veteran for our organization to learn from and bring a new perspective to move the No. 7 team up the grid.”

“Daniel represents exactly the kind of talent and mindset that drives TWG Motorsports and our teams forward,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and fellow co-owner of Spire Motorsports. “He’s proven he can win at the highest level and connect with fans across cultures. Bringing Daniel into Spire Motorsports reflects our commitment to building something different and unparalleled at TWG Motorsports.”

About Freeway Insurance …

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.

About TWG Motorsports …

Led by Dan Towriss, TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world’s biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. The company boasts strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing, and Spire Motorsports. TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence, and industry-leading business acumen to pursue growth and breakthrough success at the highest levels of motorsport.