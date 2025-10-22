Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Martinsville Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Martinsville 200

Date: Friday, October 24th, 2025

Event: Race 24 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team face the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Friday night’s race serves as the cutoff race for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 8 with Riggs six points below the cutline. In three previous Truck Series starts at the track, Riggs has one top-10 and three top-15 finishes with a career best finish of sixth (November 2024).

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) will serve as the primary partner of Riggs and the No. 34 Ford F-150 team. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe, including a recent groundbreaking live television deal with VICE TV in North America, in Spanish as a flagship program on NBC Universal’s Telemundo Deportes Ahora, and in the UK on TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

“We’re below the cutline heading into Martinsville, but we’re not feeling any extra pressure,” said Riggs. “Our approach hasn’t changed—we’re focused on bringing a fast Ford F-150, executing on all fronts, and controlling what we can control. I know we’ll have the speed to contend for the win, but execution will be the key to whether we advance to Phoenix to compete for the championship. If we can stay clean and minimize mistakes, I believe we’ll put ourselves in a great position to make the Final Four.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Michael Yates

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith returns to Martinsville, Virginia Friday night for 200-laps at the Martinsville Speedway. In his previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the famed short track, Smith has three top-10 finishes, finishing fourth in 2021 and sixth in 2022 with Kyle Busch Motorsports and most recently, fourth earlier this season with Front Row Motorsports. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith has four starts at the track, earning one top-10 in 2023 and two top-five finishes in 2024.

QuickTie will join Smith for the 200-lap event. QuickTie manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors. This season, QuickTie has powered Smith and the No. 38 team to two wins, capturing the checkered flag at Bristol-1 and North Wilkesboro.

“Martinsville has been good to me in the past,” said Smith. “The last couple of races haven’t gone our way, but the team and I have reset and are focused on maximizing our results in these final two races.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Kevin Teaf

Rear Tire Changer: Cory Baldwin

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.