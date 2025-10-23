Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway October Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Slim Jim 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Logan Bearden

Primary Partner(s): SBG Records | Bearden Automotive

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

2025 Driver Points Position: N/A

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome To The Team: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season stretch continues this weekend, with Young’s Motorsports proud to welcome veteran Late Model driver Logan Bearden to its lineup.

Bearden will pilot the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday night’s Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Friday’s race at the famed paperclip-shaped oval serves as the penultimate event of the season, leading the 25-race campaign toward its finale and Championship 4 showdown at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025.

● About Logan: Logan Bearden, 29, began racing go-karts at the age of nine before quickly progressing through Bandoleros and Legends Cars on short tracks across his home state of Texas.

A native of Leander, Texas, Bearden has built a strong reputation in Late Model competition nationwide, earning wins and top finishes along the way.

Over the past decade, Bearden has competed against some of the top names in short-track racing, developing a résumé that includes Super Late Model and Pro Late Model starts across the Southeast and Midwest, as well as select appearances in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In 2022, Bearden made his Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas, delivering a respectable top-25 finish on his home turf. Since then, he has continued to balance his Late Model commitments while pursuing opportunities in NASCAR’s national ranks.

This weekend, Bearden looks to make the most of his return to the Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports, bringing his veteran Late Model experience and patient, disciplined driving style to the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Slim Jim 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

When not behind the wheel of a race car, Bearden works as a general mechanic for SS-GreenLight Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● All Board: For the 24th of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, SBG Records will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday night’s 200-lap showdown.

SBG Records is an independent rock record label founded by Shan Dan Horan. With a passion for raw, authentic music and a dedication to fostering emerging talent, SBG Records has carved out a unique space in the rock music scene.

The label’s mission is to empower artists, nurture creativity, and bring powerful, genre-defying sounds to the forefront. SBG Records continues to champion bold, innovative rock music that pushes boundaries and connects with listeners on a deeper level.

Whether through gritty, high-energy rock anthems or introspective, melodic masterpieces, SBG Records is committed to supporting artists who stay true to their craft and vision.

SBG Records current roster includes: Drowning Pool, Woe Is Me, Nerv, Archers, Awaken I Am, Sorry X, Jonny Craig, REDDSTAR and A Foreign Affair.

● Logan Bearden Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Slim Jim 200 will mark Bearden’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the historic 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway.

Bearden, however, is no stranger to the Virginia short track. He has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, earning a career-best 30th-place finish after starting 35th in the 2024 edition of the Dude Wipes 250.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series shifts from the high banks and pack racing of Talladega Superspeedway to the tight corners and close-quarters intensity of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Friday night’s Slim Jim 200.

Friday’s race marks the penultimate event of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, setting the stage for the Championship 4 showdown at Phoenix Raceway next weekend. Every lap around Martinsville’s half-mile paperclip carries championship implications — where tempers flare, fenders bend, and only the toughest drivers advance with a shot at the title.

At just 0.526 miles, Martinsville Speedway demands precision, patience, and short-track aggression. With tight turns, heavy braking zones, and bumper-to-bumper racing, the smallest mistake can make the difference between victory and frustration.

For Playoff contenders, it’s all about earning a Championship 4 berth. For non-Playoff teams like Young’s Motorsports, Martinsville presents an opportunity to play spoiler, capitalize on chaos, and chase a strong finish before the curtain falls on the 2025 campaign.

It’s a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action in Virginia.

Following Friday night’s Truck Series showdown, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage on Saturday, October 25, with the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, while the NASCAR Cup Series caps off the weekend on Sunday, October 26, with the Xfinity 500 — the final chance for drivers to lock into their respective Championship 4 lineups before heading west to Phoenix.

● Logan Bearden Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Bearden has made three career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts, carrying a steady average finish of 23.6.

Bearden made his Truck Series debut during the 2022 season at his home track, Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. He returned to the famed road course in 2023, once again driving for AM Racing.

Later that year, he reunited with the organization in conjunction with Reaume Brothers Racing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he earned a career-best 21st-place finish in the TSport 200 on August 11, 2023.

More than two years later, Martinsville Speedway will mark the second organization Bearden has competed with in the Truck Series, while Young’s Motorsports continues to expand its rich legacy of giving talented drivers new opportunities behind the wheel.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Bearden as crew chief of the No. 02 SBG Records | Bearden Automotive Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran Jason Miller.

On Friday night, Miller will make his 157th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start atop the pit box.

In his previous 156 races, he has collected one win, eight top-five finishes and 28 top-10 efforts.

This weekend’s 24th race of the season will mark Miller’s 13th Truck Series appearance as a crew chief at Martinsville Speedway. It also represents his 14th start in that leadership role this year.

In his previous 12 Truck Series leadership efforts, he led veteran David Starr to a seventh-place finish in the 2010 Kroger 200.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 35th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of ninth in the 2018 edition of the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 on March 26, 2018, with Xfinity Series championship contender Austin Hill at the wheel.

Earlier this year, rookie Nathan Byrd made his Martinsville Speedway debut, finishing 28th after qualifying on time in the 30th position.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 22.4 in 34 Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 538 starts from 75 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.4 and an average finishing position of 22.3.

Logan Bearden Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Martinsville this weekend. I’ve raced here a couple of times in the Xfinity Series, so I have a good sense of what to expect from the track and how quickly things can happen over 200 laps.

“But making my Truck Series debut at Martinsville adds a new layer of excitement. The trucks race a little differently — they’re heavier, more physical and you really must be patient with your corner entry and exits.

“I’m thankful to Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity, and I’m ready to take everything I’ve learned from my Late Model and Xfinity experience and put together a solid race for this team.”

On Martinsville Speedway Preparation: “Martinsville is one of those places where preparation makes all the difference.

“It’s such a rhythm track — you have to be disciplined with your braking points, stay smooth on throttle and manage your tires over a long run. I’ve spent a lot of time studying film, talking with other drivers and crew and working on the simulator at home to get as many laps as I can.

“Every lap matters at Martinsville. Track position is huge, and if we can keep the fenders clean and stay out of trouble early, I think we can put together a strong night for Young’s Motorsports.”

On Goals for Martinsville Speedway: “My goal for Martinsville is to have a clean, consistent race and keep building on what I’ve learned this year.

“This is a tough place where patience and execution really matter. If we can stay out of trouble, make good adjustments and be in position late, I think we can come away with a solid finish that everyone at Young’s Motorsports can be proud of.

“I just want to keep improving every lap, represent the team and our partners well and make the most of this opportunity.”

On SBG Records Partnership: “I’m stoked to have SBG Records on the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. SBG represents some incredible bands. I’m going to have one hell of a playlist this weekend to power us through the race.”

Race Information:

The Slim Jim 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) serves as the 24th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 2:05 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

﻿Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): The Roth ID Tag™

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 24th

2025 Owner Points Position: 26th

﻿Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues with this Saturday night’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 149 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 32nd of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back The Roth ID Tag™ as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race this weekend.

The Roth ID Tag™ Identification System is an information tag that can be affixed to any car seat or product used by an infant, young child, or person under the care of a parent or guardian.

The tags can be used by any person, children or adults.

In the event of an emergency, the tag pulls from the car seat and becomes an emergency identification wristband.

The Roth ID Tag™ has identifying information for the child, three emergency contacts, and a line for additional information.

Additional information could include medical information, a child’s first language, or speech limitations.

The Roth ID Tag™ partnered with Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team earlier this year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in March and earlier this month at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL.

● Happy (Early) Halloween: For this weekend’s penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Alfredo’s No. 42 The Roth ID Tag™ Chevrolet will showcase a festive Halloween paint scheme under the lights at Martinsville Speedway, featuring bold seasonal colors and spooky accents.

The themed look adds a touch of October fall flair to the paperclip as the team aims to treat fans to a strong performance — and maybe even a few tricks on the track — Saturday night.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 will mark Alfredo’s eighth career start at the popular 0.526-mile speedway nestled in the Old Dominion.

Alfredo earned a track-best of seventh after starting second in the fall 2024 edition of the National Debt Relief 250 for Our Motorsports.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Martinsville Speedway average finish of 18.1.

Earlier this year, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team showcased a lot of speed and top-10 finish potential, but were sidelined on Lap 110 of 256 with engine failure, resulting in a 38th-place finish.

Additionally, Alfredo has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway with a best effort of 20th after starting 32nd in the 2021 Xfinity 500 driving for Front Row Motorsports.

Thirty-one races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — and deep into the Playoff stretch — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team remain determined to make some noise before the year comes to a close.

While they won’t compete for a championship, they still have the chance to chase victories and shake up the Playoff picture in the final weeks of the season.’

This weekend, the series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250, the 31st race of the year and the next-to-last stop on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

The historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval is known for its intensity — where tight corners, heavy braking, and bumper-to-bumper racing test patience, precision, and power.

For Alfredo and the No. 42 Chevrolet team, the mission remains simple: deliver a strong performance, stay out of trouble, and capitalize on opportunity when it strikes — perhaps even with a late-race surge to Victory Lane.

A breakthrough win at Martinsville would be the ultimate reward for the group’s perseverance this season, while also shaking up the Playoff narrative by denying a contender a crucial ticket to the Championship 4 and rewriting the headlines heading into the finale at Phoenix.

Saturday night’s showdown at Martinsville anchors a triple-header weekend in Virginia, as all three of NASCAR’s national series take the stage.

The weekend kicks off Friday night, October 24, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series’ Slim Jim 200, followed by Saturday night’s Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.

Then on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to the NASCAR Cup Series with the Xfinity 500, where championship hopes and tempers alike will reach their boiling point on the sport’s oldest active track.

It’s a weekend built for short-track drama, determination, and opportunity — and for Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports, Martinsville represents another chance to make noise before the 2025 season concludes in Phoenix.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Alfredo has 149 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.4.

● Talladega Superspeedway | United Rentals 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to one of the sport’s most iconic race tracks this past weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for the final superspeedway race of the 2025 season.

After recording a top-10 finish at the 2.66-mile superspeedway in the spring, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team returned to the legendary Alabama race track looking to duplicate or better their spring effort.

Without the benefit of practice, Alfredo qualified his No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro on time in the 27th position and was quickly on the move to the front of the field when the green flag dropped.

Unfortunately, his early race momentum was derailed when he was collected in a Lap 17 “Big One” accident, which prematurely ended the team’s race with irreparable damage to their car.

The team was left with a frustrating 33rd-place finish after being one of the seven teams affected by the incident.

With the arrival of the homestretch, Young’s Motorsports will lean on their experience and never-give-up attitude to propel them forward through the remainder of the season.

This closing stretch features the short track at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the intermediate Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway to close out the year.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

﻿On Saturday night, he will be crew chief in his 161st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 160 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 32nd race will be his seventh tango at Martinsville Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In his six previous leadership efforts at Martinsville, Abbott has earned a track-best 14th-place finish with driver Colin Garrett in the 2021 fall edition of the Dead On Tools 250.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

In the team’s rookie season, the team earned an Xfinity-track best of 31st after starting 25th with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel in April 2024.

A strong run in April’s Marine Corps 250 for Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team was derailed with an engine failure, just shy of the halfway point.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville, they do have an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 22.4 in 34 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 64 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.7 and an average finish of 23.9.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning to Martinsville Speedway: “I am very excited to return to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. We had a very fast car in the spring before we had an engine failure, taking us out of contention while running inside the top 10.”

On Biggest Challenges at Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville has become more of a survival race in recent years, so keeping the fenders on and focusing on gaining track position will be important for success.”

On Keys to Success at Martinsville Speedway: “Having a fast race car and putting ourselves towards the front of the field, late in the going, will be critical for a good finish on Saturday night.”

On Racing Martinsville Speedway in the Fall: “The track might take rubber differently, given the cooler temperatures because of the time of year and time of day, knowing this is a night race, whereas the spring race was during the day.”

On Strategy and Track Position at Martinsville Speedway: “If the tire wear isn’t too severe, there is an opportunity to stay out for track position late and be aggressive on pit strategy.”

On Goals for Martinsville Speedway: “A top-10 finish on Saturday night with our No. 42 The Roth ID Tag™ Chevrolet at Martinsville would be excellent for our team, given some of our unfortunate results this season.”

On Whether the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 Will Be Clean or Chaotic: “I think that after NASCAR‘s discussion with the drivers after the spring race, things will calm down this time around.

“The fall race last year was also relatively clean as well, but we’ll see.”

On Goals for the Remainder of 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We need to continue performing at a high level and finishing well throughout the rest of the season.

“Our team has fought a lot of adversity this year, but we need to remain focused on running our own race each week and controlling what we can control through the end of the season.

“Our main goal for the final two weeks of racing should be to execute at a high level and control what is in our control. That’s really all we can do and hopefully that allows us to finish the year on a high note.”

On the Most Recent NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “We had a fast car at Talladega Superspeedway and I was looking forward on capitalizing on that opportunity.

“Unfortunately, we got caught up in a crash due to other drivers’ aggression and impatience early in the race.”

Race Information:

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the 32nd of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 2:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).