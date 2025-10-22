TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway 2

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Martinsville Speedway

October 24-26, 2025

The playoff pressure has peaked as all three NASCAR national touring series will head to Martinsville Speedway to determine the four drivers that will have the chance to compete for the 2025 championship titles in each division.

Chevrolet will enter the final elimination race of the playoffs as the only manufacturer with representation in the top-four of the playoff rankings across all three series. Despite a disappointing ending to his 400th career Cup Series start, Kyle Larson still managed to maintain a 36-point advantage over the cutline as he closes in on his pursuit for a second championship title in NASCAR’s top division. In the Xfinity Series, it’s an all-Chevrolet top-four with the JR Motorsports duo, Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, leading the way with already guaranteed spots in the Championship Four. With three positions still up for grabs in the Craftsman Truck Series Championship Four, Team Chevy’s Rajah Caruth and Tyler Ankrum currently sit in positions above the cutline as the pair looks to make their first-ever Championship Four appearance.

Larson Inches Closer to Second Title Attempt

While their streak of top-seven playoff finishes has come to an end, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team is still among a top title contender – entering the Martinsville race weekend ranked fourth in the playoff standings with a 36-point cushion over the cutline. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports, the 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native has turned one of his statistically weakest tracks into one of his strongest. Larson has earned top-six results in seven of his nine career Martinsville starts with the No. 5 team, including an active streak of six-straight. Among those results includes his first Martinsville triumph (Apr. 2023) and four podium appearances. On tracks measuring less than one-mile this season, Larson has tallied top-six results in three of the six events, including his dominate victory in the sport’s spring visit to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Martinsville History:

Hendrick Motorsports’ storied NASCAR history took off at the very site of this weekend’s event. With Geoff Bodine behind the wheel, the Chevrolet organization made its first trip to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division at Martinsville Speedway (Apr. 1984). Now over 40 years later, Hendrick Motorsports has earned the title as the series’ winningest organization with 319 all-time victories, with 29 of those triumphs coming at Martinsville. In the series’ past 10 appearances at “The Paperclip”, it has been a Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet that captured the iconic clock in half of those events, with all four of the organization’s current drivers claiming their first win at the track within that time span. The organization’s most recent Martinsville victory came alongside William Byron in April 2024, with the Charlotte, North Carolina, native leading the organization to a podium sweep with Kyle Larson (second) and Chase Elliott (third).

Byron Steady in the Season-Long Standings:

While a rocky Round of Eight for William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team has put them in an unfavorable points position, a trip to Martinsville Speedway might just be what they need to make a third-straight Championship Four appearance. It’s been a season of consistency for the 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native. Starting his 2025 campaign with a second-straight DAYTONA 500 title, Byron went on to score his first career regular-season championship and has yet to fall out of the top-six in the points ranking. There’s no better place to turn their playoffs around than at Martinsville Speedway, with the Team Chevy driver earning top-eight results in more than half of his career starts at the track. Byron is tied for second among the series’ active drivers with two Martinsville victories – both of which have come in the Next Gen era.

Elliott’s “Paperclip” Past:

There’s one task at hand for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team this weekend – a trip to victory lane. Sitting in a ‘must-win’ situation to compete for his second championship title, it’s a position that Elliott has been faced with and conquered once before. In 2020, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native turned a double-digit points deficit into a season-changing victory that led him to his first Championship Four appearance and his first career title in NASCAR’s top division. The victory kickstarted an exceptional 10-race run at Martinsville Speedway – earning eight top-10 results, including an active streak of three-straight finishes in the top-four.



Team Chevy Takeover in the Xfinity Series Standings

With an already historic NASCAR Xfinity Series season in the making, Chevrolet enters the final elimination race of the playoffs in the best position possible – occupying all four positions above the cutline. Among those includes a pair of already guaranteed berths into the Championship Four with JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, with the teammates capitalizing on an already substantial points lead to solidify their title chances following the Talladega race last weekend. Since the elimination-style playoff format was introduced to the series in 2016, Chevrolet has been the only manufacturer to sweep the entire Championship Four lineup – accomplished for the first time in 2017 by JR Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing, with the pair of organizations having the opportunity to accomplish the feat for the Bowtie brand once again this season.

Love Boosts Back-to-Back Strong Points Runs:

Sitting in the most comfortable points position heading into the Martinsville race weekend is Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love. Tapping into his Talladega prowess, the 20-year-old Menlo Park, California, native exactly doubled his points cushion to now 40-markers over the cutline as the Team Chevy driver sits just within reach of his first career Championship Four appearance. Yet another solid points day is all the No. 2 team needs to punch their ticket into the title-deciding race. With track position at a premium at Martinsville, Love’s qualifying strength at the Virginia short-track delivers just that. In his three career Martinsville starts, Love has started no worse than 11th, including back-to-back fourth-place qualifying efforts.

Hill, RCR Set for Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship Fight:

Richard Childress Racing could be in position to fight for two championship titles at Phoenix Raceway next weekend. The superspeedway ace, Austin Hill, completed the Talladega season sweep – officially locking Richard Childress Racing into the Championship Four for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship. The victory marked Hill’s fourth of the season (second-most of the series) and his record-extending 10th all-time on the circuit’s drafting-style tracks. The 31-year-old Winston, Georgia, native will carry the momentum to yet another track where he’s found recent success. In the series’ spring visit to Martinsville Speedway, a last-lap pass saw the No. 21 team steal the checkered flag to deliver Richard Childress Racing its milestone 100th all-time Xfinity Series win – all of which have been earned under the Chevrolet banner.

Caruth, Ankrum Eyes First Title Opportunity

The closest title battle lies within the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with three positions in the Championship Four still up for grabs. Surviving Talladega with a pair of top-10 finishes, Team Chevy’s Rajah Caruth and Tyler Ankrum were able to maintain their positions above the playoff cutline as they move one step closer to their first Championship Four appearances.

While the trip to Talladega put Daniel Hemric and Grant Enfinger in a ‘must-win’ position, the veterans will be able to lean on their past successes at Martinsville Speedway to keep their respective teams in title contention, with the drivers being two of the three remaining playoff contenders that are past Martinsville winners. For Hemric, that feat came earlier this season when the 34-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native earned his first win with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Part Two of the 2025 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Campaign

Last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the pink Corvette Stingray made its on-track debut as the NASCAR Cup Series’ official pace vehicle for the first of two races in the 2025 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ campaign. Driving donations for the initiative, every caution lap the pink Corvette Stingray completes in the two participating races generates a donation of $500 (up to $25,000). A special addition was added to this year’s campaign with Chevrolet also pledging to donate an additional $1,500 (up to $25,000) for each Team Chevy driver that earns a top-10 finish at Talladega and Martinsville. With 28 caution laps made and one Team Chevy top-10 finisher at Talladega, the current campaign total sits at $15,500 heading into the Martinsville race weekend.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will serve as the official pace vehicle for the tripleheader weekend at Martinsville Speedway:

NASCAR Cup Series: Specially-themed pink Corvette Stingray in support of the American Cancer Society and its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ initiative

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Silverado RST

﻿NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Silverado RST

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway:

Kyle Busch – two wins (2016 & 2017)

William Byron – two wins (2022 & 2024)

Kyle Larson – one win (2023)

Alex Bowman – one win (2021)

﻿Chase Elliott – one win (2020)

· In 153 NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 61 victories and 56 pole wins – both of which are series-leading records. Among those victories includes victories in three of the seven races contested in the Next Gen era at the track – earned by current playoff drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson.

· Chevrolet has earned at least half of the top-10 finishing results in 14 of the 34 points-paying races thus far this season, including a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

· In 142 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 66 victories – a winning percentage of 46.5%.

· With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 880 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This weekend is another anniversary of the “Hail Melon” and it now seems people can final see the car in person?

“So many people have asked where the Hail Melon car is at and if it’s going to be on display. We installed it in the Trackhouse lobby a few months ago. We also got a piece of the wall from track and put the car up against the wall to recreate the moment. Its on display for everyone to see and take pictures with. It’s fun to have that piece of history in the lobby for everyone to see.”

Do you enjoy going to Martinsville?

“Martinsville has been pretty good to me since driving for Trackhouse. Obviously, I’ve had one of the biggest moments of my career there but we’ve been consistently strong there over the last few years. Whatever Phil Surgen does to the car it really fits my driving style there. I can remember going to race at Martinsville just a few years with a car that had parts and pieces the other teams were throwing away, so I’ve definitely come a long way and it’s so much fun to drive a fast car at Martinsville. I enjoy driving to the track instead of getting on a plane and flying. It’s a great drive, especially in the fall with all of the leaves changing and then you arrive in Martinsville and the track sits down the hill, it’s really cool.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Short track racing has been the highlight of the season for the No. 3 team. While Richmond Raceway is much different than Martinsville Speedway, do you have confidence going into that race with a shot at a good result?

“I love short tracks, and Martinsville Speedway has been solid for us over the years. We have had opportunities to run really well there. One of the first Next Gen races there, I had a shot to win and ran third or fourth. You have hard braking and it’s hard to get around that little paperclip. It’s a fun track to race at.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What is your outlook heading to Martinsville?

“Martinsville is always a challenge. The No. 7 guys have been working hard to improve our performance there, and I appreciate the effort they put in all year. I want to thank NationsGuard for their continued support and I hope we can put together a strong run this weekend.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Martinsville is a racetrack that’s been challenging to us over the last couple years with this car. We’ve made some gains there, so I’m looking forward to getting on track to see if we’ve found more speed. I thought in the spring, we had some positive takeaways. We’re looking to build off what we learned in the spring and keep working hard to finish these last two races strong.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Talladega didn’t turn out the way we had hoped, but we’re excited to have Jack Link’s back on the car this weekend at Martinsville.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What do you remember about your first start and your most recent start at Martinsville Speedway?

“My first start, I remember it was cold. It started snowing. I thought that I was just cold and that’s why I was shaking. I told myself that it wasn’t because of nerves. Then my last fall Martinsville start was my 500th cup start, so, it was fun to be my first and 500th start. Mostly because my career’s been fairly tough, you know. It’s hard to stay in a seat and it’s so hard to stay in this sport. So, when I made my 500th start, I felt like that was a really big accomplishment, because in the beginning, it didn’t feel like I would get to 100, let alone 500.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What makes the fall Martinsville race more intense than the spring?

“I think we will see a lot of what we saw in the spring, but turned up another notch. It is 100 laps longer, meaning 100 more laps for you to manage your temper as guys are running into you. Since it is the Championship 4 cut, you have six guys who are going to do everything possible to transfer, alongside 30 other guys who want to get a win as the season winds down. The race will be unpredictable, and no spot on the track is safe, front or back of the field, pit road, or the tricky asphalt-to-concrete transitions into the turn. We just have to run our race and focus on our strategy. We’ve improved on every track type this year, so there’s no reason we can’t survive the Martinsville chaos and finish the season out strong.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Why is Martinsville Speedway an oval that seems to come a bit more natural to you?

“It’s still difficult but there is more downshift and a bit more technique with braking, and how you can use your tools and how you get the car into the corners. I am able to influence it (the car) a little more as a driver, unlike, the big ovals. You still see the regular oval drivers that are amazing at Martinsville. It’s a tough track. I got a decent result there last year, 12th, with some strategy. It’s a crazy race, I really enjoy racing there.”

How eager are you to check off a Cup Series Oval win?

“Yes, but I have to earn it. It’s hard to say I don’t have an oval win yet, but there are a lot of drivers in the field that don’t have a Cup (series) oval win, so I’m not alone. I know I still have a lot of work to do to get better on ovals. I feel like we’ve made some big steps the last couple of months, and we’ve had some really good runs going, but obviously want to get that oval win.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

How challenging is racing at Martinsville Speedway?

“I like Martinsville a lot. It’s a tricky little track but it’s amazing. I have had great runs and very bad runs there. The track at Martinsville changes so much because of temperature and rubber buildup and it might be our most temperature-driven racetrack. You have to base your plans on history. That’s why you see the same guys running well there all the time. Martinsville is really tough because you are in traffic all day long. Guys around you and bumping and shoving and it’s easy to lose patience and do something that can ruin your day. Qualifying well there is huge because track position and pit selection are very important. It’s critical to have a good pit stall because pit road there is so challenging there.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“I love Martinsville. It’s definitely a driver’s track and you have to hustle the car. I just like short track racing a lot. It’s one of the skills that you have to gain as a driver and a lot of guys struggle with it that are really talented. The last time we were at Martinsville we qualified on the pole and led over 100 laps and had a really good chance of winning until chaos ensued. That is just part of Martinsville and something that you have to expect, especially with it being a cutoff race. It’s tough to expect what to happen but sometimes you have to go in there with the mindset of you have to be the aggressor and force other people to make mistakes.”



