Front Row Motorsports Extends Zane Smith in Multi-Year Agreement

Ryan Bergenty to Continue as Crew Chief for Smith and No. 38 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 23, 2025) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith has signed a multi-year extension with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to drive the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The 26-year-old Huntington Beach, Calif. native is finishing up his second season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, having earned three top-five and ten top-10 career finishes and one career pole. Smith’s first full-time season in 2024 was aboard the No. 71 car for Spire Motorsports, before he returned to FRM to drive the No. 38 Ford this season under the direction of Crew Chief Ryan Bergenty.

“We’ve had an up-and-down year, but heading into the offseason, I feel like we’ve put our program in a great position to hit the ground running in 2026,” said Smith. “Front Row has always felt like home — the people, both on the road and at the shop, truly make this a special place and I’m excited for what next season holds.”

Smith first joined FRM in 2022 to drive the organization’s No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In one of his most dominating seasons, Smith raked in four wins, 14 top-five finishes, led 492 laps, won the regular season championship, and finished the season off by winning at the Phoenix Raceway season finale to capture the series championship.

Smith returned to FRM and the No. 38 truck team for the 2023 season, where he successfully defended his wins at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas, earning a seventh-place finish in the series’ Driver Championship standings.

That same year, Smith made his second NASCAR Cup Series start — and his first with FRM — in the Daytona 500. Qualifying as an open entry, he turned heads with an impressive 13th-place finish. Later in the season, Smith earned his first top-10 in stock car racing’s premier series with FRM, finishing tenth in the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600.

Bergenty, who is entering his fourth year leading the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, will continue to serve as Crew Chief for Smith in the 2026 season. Under Bergenty’s direction, Smith has recorded one top-five and five top-10 finishes this year, highlighted by a third-place run in the Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race.

Announcements regarding the No. 38 partner lineup will come at a later date.

