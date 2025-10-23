Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Martinsville Speedway 2

At Martinsville Speedway:

Kaulig Racing has made 14 starts at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the team has earned three top five and 12 top-10 finishes at Martinsville.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will serve as the primary partner this weekend at Martinsville Speedway for Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Chevrolet. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted).

Meet Ty Dillon:

Sunday, October 25

Ty Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 10:30 a.m. ET to meet fans and sign autographs.

Dillon will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a friendly game of Family Feud at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier this season, Ty Dillon finished 15th in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday will mark Dillon’s 14th NASCAR Cup Series start at the Virginia short track. In his 13 previous starts at the track, Dillon has a career-best finish of 13th in 2018.

Dillon has seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at ‘The Paperclip’ with a best finish of second in 2012 and a total of 18 laps led at the track in the series.

“We were really strong at Martinsville earlier this year. I think we’re going to have a good shot at hopefully qualifying well. It’s important to start in a good spot for the race at Martinsville. I love Martinsville. It’s a fun one. It’s physical. It’s good for the fans. A lot of bumping and banging with how short and tight it is. It creates a lot of chaos, a lot of frustration and a lot of excitement throughout the race. If we can have a fast car and execute the weekend, I think we’re going to have a really strong outing.” – Ty Dillon on Martinsville Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Camaro ZL1



Black’s Tire Service: Kaulig Racing is teaming up with Black’s Tire Service for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend. Black’s Tire Service (BTS) will serve as the primary partner on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway to highlight BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors across the Carolina’s. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, BTS remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler. Since 1929, BTS partners with independent tire dealers for tires, equipment and supplies. Visit www.blackstire.com for more details and service.

At Martinsville Speedway:

AJ Allmendinger has made 26 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, earning two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and leading 50 laps.

So far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Allmendinger has earned two top five finishes, seven top-10 finishes and one pole award. He has led 42 laps in the No. 16 Chevrolet.

“Martinsville is a racetrack that’s been challenging to us over the last couple years with this car. We’ve made some gains there, so I’m looking forward to getting on track to see if we’ve found more speed. I thought in the spring, we had some positive takeaways. We’re looking to build off what we learned in the spring and keep working hard to finish these last two races strong.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

At Martinsville Speedway:

Daniel Dye made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway earlier this year with Kaulig Racing, where he earned a seventh-place finish.

Dye has also made three starts at the short track in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“I generally get excited to race at Martinsville. The playoff guys will be racing hard; some may get desperate, so you’ve got to be ready for some level of chaos. We ran well there in the spring and got a top-10 finish, so I’m excited for another shot at it.” – Daniel Dye on Martinsville Speedway



11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Brenden Queen, No. 11 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Brenden Queen will drive the No. 11 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

At Martinsville Speedway:

Brenden Queen will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway in the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250.

He has made 10 starts at the short track in the infamous Valley Star Credit Union 300 in the Late Model Stock division.

Queen has made three starts with Kaulig Racing, earning a ninth-place finish in his second start at Kansas Speedway. He is set to finish out the season in the team’s No. 11 entry.

“I’m super excited to go to a track where I have quite a bit of late model stock experience. I feel like this is a great opportunity as we finish out the year to go back to my short track roots. Martinsville has always been one of my favorite places. Watching the races there growing up, to now finally living out the dream of chasing a clock in the Xfinity car is truly special.” – Brenden Queen on Martinsville Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway in the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At Martinsville Speedway:

Christian Eckes has made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway with Kaulig Racing, where he led 22 laps, before ultimately being taken out of contention in a late-race incident.

Eckes has also earned two wins and two pole awards in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville.

Following his fourth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Eckes has earned six top fives in the 2025 season.

“Martinsville is one of my favorite tracks every year, and will always be a special place for me, having had some success there in the truck series. Earlier this year, we had one of our better races at Martinsville, but just got caught up in some of the chaos at the end. I’m hopeful we can replicate that and be there at the end in our No. 16 Celsius Chevy.” – Christian Eckes on Martinsville Speedway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.