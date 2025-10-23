Landen Lewis Signed to NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Opportunity with Niece Motorsports

Salisbury, NC (October 23, 2025) – Reigning zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series champion, Landen Lewis, has been signed by Niece Motorsports to a part-time driving opportunity in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) beginning in 2026.

Lewis, age 19 from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, has made a name for himself competing on the short tracks in the grassroots ranks. His natural ability and work ethic have ranked him high on the list of rising prospects in the garage.

After winning in virtually every type of car and discipline he’s driven so far in his young career, Lewis is prepared to make the next step up into one of the top-three NASCAR national series. Though next year is a part-time opportunity, Lewis is slated as an ‘anchor driver’ for the team.

“I’m super excited to join Niece Motorsports in 2026 and look forward to having a solid year learning all I can,” said Lewis. “I want to learn about these trucks and build chemistry with the entire crew. I can’t wait to get there and start working alongside everyone. I’m just so thankful to everyone here – along with Cody Efaw and the ownership group of Josh Morris and Greg Fowler – for welcoming me as one of their own. It’s been a great year in ’25, and I’m looking forward to more in ’26.”

Throughout his career, Lewis has been mentored by NASCAR legends Kevin Harvick and Ron Hornaday. Harvick has had a front row seat watching Lewis’ career grow from his start in legends cars, to where he is today.

“I just don’t think there are many kids that are left like Landen,” said Harvick. “When you look at his work ethic, determination and ability, and the sacrifices that he makes with his time, it’s contagious. It attracts people to him; it attracts sponsors, and it attracts everybody to want to support him.”

A successful full-time CARS Tour campaign was highlighted by four race wins at Ace Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Anderson Motor Speedway, and Florence Motor Speedway as Lewis cemented his claim to the series title.

“We had no intention of running our car full time, but with who he is as a person, we were like, ‘hey, we need to give him this opportunity’, and it led him to the next one,” Harvick continued. “I think from the outside looking in, the things I hear from Cody (Efaw) and Ross (Chastain), this is a great fit for him. The quality of people and the approach is the same from Niece Motorsports and Landen Lewis. I’m looking forward to seeing the combination.”

Hornaday first met Lewis several years ago as he was learning the ropes of racing on dirt. He has served as a coach and role model on and off the track.

“Nobody deserves this opportunity with Niece Motorsports more than Landen,” said Hornaday. “He’s worked his tail off to get here, and I couldn’t be happier for him. You don’t see too many drivers come along that have his level of talent, focus and competitive fire. It’s a heck of a combination. He found a lot of success in Late Models this year, and there’s no doubt he’ll continue that in the Truck Series with Niece.”

Niece Motorsports has created its legacy as a launching pad for several careers since its formation led by Marine Corps Veteran, Al Niece, in 2016. The organization has given young, talented drivers a platform to showcase their abilities as they move through the ranks of NASCAR.

“We have always tried to find that next young talent who we think is a future star in the sport,” said Cody Efaw, CEO of the race team. “Landen Lewis is just that. He’s been on our radar for a couple years now, and we have quietly watched him grow into a well-rounded driver who shines in any vehicle he gets into.

“I think of guys like Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar who both made the most of their opportunity with our team, and it’s showing on Sundays. To us, we think Landen has the opportunity to put our team back into the spotlight as a threat week-in and week-out. I think with mentors like Kevin (Harvick) and Ron (Hornaday) in his corner, combined with our team, Landen definitely has a bright future ahead of him.”

More information about Lewis’ race schedule, truck number, partners, and competition team will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season will begin under the lights at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13. For more compelling news heading into next year, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Fielding the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45 trucks, the team has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

