RCR Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway… In 195 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway… RCR has two NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Martinsville Speedway, most recently earning the win with Austin Hill this past spring. Kevin Harvick captured the 2006 event in dominating fashion, leading 149 of 250 laps. Clint Bowyer, Harvick’s teammate, finished a close second, crossing the finish line .271 seconds behind. Harvick and Bowyer combined to lead 207 of the event’s 250 laps enroute to a 1-2 finish. In 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, the Welcome, N.C., based team has two wins, one pole, six top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Do You Remember? Dale Earnhardt’s Martinsville Speedway victory in April 1987 capped off a dominating stretch for RCR and the legendary driver. Earnhardt took the lead from Geoff Bodine with 17 laps to go to score his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory. The Martinsville win was Earnhardt’s sixth victory in eight races to start the season and included a sweep of short track races at Richmond Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway plus superspeedway wins at Rockingham Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

Join Us On Streamily… RCR and Streamily, the premier platform for live virtual events, are teaming together for an exclusive interactive experience featuring Richard Childress, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on Streamily’s interactive platform, allowing fans to participate in a Q&A session before watching RCR personalities sign and personalize memorabilia in real time. Fans can learn more about the event and pre-order items for signing now at https://streamily.com/rcrteam.

The Cowboy Way… The Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Teams league, owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with Austin Dillon serving as the team’s general manager, are finished the regular season fifth in the league with a 19-16 record on the season. The Cowboys now set their focus on the PBR Teams Series Championship, scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 24-26. For more information on the Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s practice and qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch Us on NBC… The NASCAR Cup Series’ Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, October 26, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… In 23 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, Austin Dillon boasts three top-five and four top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of third in April 2022 at the half-mile short track after starting from the 23rd position. Dillon finished 18th in the spring race this year after starting 18th.

Beyond Cup… The 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion has made five starts at Martinsville Speedway in the Truck Series, earning his best finish of third in October 2011.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 15th in the standings.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with RCR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Winchester XPERT®… For decades, XPERT® high-velocity steel shotshells have provided proven success for waterfowl hunters. Waterfowlers of all generations can connect over the dependability and consistent performance that Winchester XPERT® shotshells are known for. Featuring corrosion resistant shot and high velocities that allow for increased range and shorter leads, Winchester XPERT® Waterfowl shotshells are offered in a wide range of gauges and payloads to match any waterfowler’s needs.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Martinsville Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, October 26, at 10:40 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

﻿AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Short track racing has been the highlight of the season for the No. 3 team. While Richmond Raceway is much different than Martinsville Speedway, do you have confidence going into that race with a shot at a good result?

“I love short tracks, and Martinsville Speedway has been solid for us over the years. We have had opportunities to run really well there. One of the first Next Gen races there, I had a shot to win and ran third or fourth. You have hard braking and it’s hard to get around that little paperclip. It’s a fun track to race at.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Sunday’s Xfinity 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 41st career NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway. Busch has two wins, two poles, 17 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s at the .526-mile oval. Additionally, the 40-year-old driver has led 1,429 laps, has an average starting position of 12, an average finishing position of 13.4, and has completed 98.2 percent (19,295 of 19,658) of the laps he’s contested there.

Did You Know? Entering this weekend’s race, Busch has been running at the finish in 39 consecutive Cup Series races at Martinsville Speedway.

Twice a Cup Series Winner at Martinsville… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Martinsville in April 2016. He completed the first-ever sweep of a Martinsville race weekend, leading 352 laps on the way to claiming his first Cup win in 22 starts at the .526-mile oval. A day earlier, he won the Truck Series race to claim his first-ever grandfather clock trophy. In October 2017, he claimed the Cup Series victory in a wild overtime finish, beating Martin Truex Jr. to the stripe by .141 seconds.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success at Martinsville, the veteran racer also has two NASCAR Truck Series wins at the Virginia paperclip, victorious at the Spring races in both 2016 and 2019.

About BetMGM… BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.

Meet Busch… Busch is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Martinsville Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, October 26, at 10:05 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear. Fans can then catch the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion squaring off against Ty Dillon in NASCAR Family Feud at 11:00 a.m. Local Time on the NASCAR Experience Stage. Busch will then make his way to the Pre-Race Stage in the infield for a Q&A at 11:45 a.m.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What is the key to getting a win at Martinsville Speedway?

“It’s a tough racetrack and, any time you come in the pits and make an adjustment on your car, you certainly hope it goes the right way, or you make enough of it, or you don’t make too much of an adjustment. The last run can be tricky, too, because you can be coming off a 50-lap run on right-side tires and take four and you’ve only got 30 (laps) to go, or you could have 80 (laps) to go and you know you have to manage that run all the way to the end.”

What do you feel is the biggest key to performing well at Martinsville Speedway?

“I think just being able to get comfortable, get settled and make sure that you’re good to go for those long hauls. Don’t worry about what lap it is, ever, during a race. That’s the worst thing that could happen to you. You just try to not ever worry about what lap you’re on or what’s going on around you. You just keep battling, keep driving, keep your focus forward on what you’re doing.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway. The Menlo Park, California native secured his best result of ninth in the 2024 Spring race and his best qualifying effort of fourth at the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 races.

Last Chance to Advance… Two spots remain up for grabs in the Championship 4 of the Xfinity Series Playoffs and it all comes down to this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Love earned his third consecutive pole at the Alabama track, before leading 19 laps and finishing the race 10th. Love earned 40 points for his efforts, and while he remained third in the standings, grew his lead to 40 points ahead of the cutline. While a win would directly advance Love to the Championship 4, he could also advance by earning 28 points throughout the race.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, October 25 at 4:10 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs with his RCR teammate, Austin Hill, at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Martinsville Speedway. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and purchase gear for race day.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

You travel to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the final race in the Round of 8 in pretty good position to lock-in a spot in the Championship 4. What is your mindset and the plan going into this race?

“I’m really looking forward to going to Martinsville. We’re plus 40 on the cutline. It’s been a pretty solid and steady Round of 8 for us even though Talladega didn’t finish how we wanted to, with having to pit for fuel. I am still proud of the points day that we had and the Playoffs that we’ve been able to run for. Obviously, plus 40 is a really good spot, and we’re not locked in by any means, but we’re pretty close. We just have to have a good Stage 1, Stage 2, get some good stage points and qualify up front, and if we can do that, hopefully we can lock in by the time the race is over with. Just have to be on top of our game with the points scenarios and have another solid and steady race so we can close out this Round of 8 and go to Phoenix and have a shot.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway… Austin Hill has made seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, earning his first victory at the Virginia short track earlier this season. The Winston, Georgia native has posted two top-five and three top-10 finishes while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Hill has also competed in 11 NASCAR Truck Series events at the “Paperclip,” earning one top-five (second in 2021) and three top-10 results.

Tick, Tock, Winner… The last time the Xfinity Series visited Martinsville Speedway, Hill captured RCR’s 100th Xfinity Series victory. The 31-year-old completed a last-corner pass to claim the famous grandfather clock trophy and the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

Talladega Sweep… One week ago at Talladega Superspeedway, Hill continued his superspeedway dominance by capturing both stage wins, leading a total of 48 laps, and earning the victory. This marked a sweep of both Xfinity Series races at the Alabama track this season and Hill’s record setting 10th drafting track win in the series.

Did You Know? With his win at Talladega Superspeedway, Hill has won four races in each of the last three consecutive Xfinity Series seasons.

Owner Championship Bound… Hill and the No. 21 team punched their ticket into the Xfinity Series owner championship with their win at Talladega Superspeedway. Next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 21 Chevrolet will be one of four eligible cars to earn the owner championship title.

About Global Industrial… For over 75 years, Global Industrial has been the source for industrial equipment and supplies for businesses of all sizes and the public sector. They have been – and continue to be – a leader, and an authority, for supplying industrial-strength equipment that delivers uncompromising quality at an exceptional value with experts who understand the unique needs of our customers.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, October 25 at 4:10 p.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs with his RCR teammate, Jesse Love, at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Martinsville Speedway. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase No. 21 gear before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Now that the No. 21 team is locked into the Owner Championship, what is the outlook for this weekend at Martinsville Speedway?

“It’s a lot easier going into Martinsville, knowing that we are no longer points racing. We are already locked into racing for an owner championship next week in Phoenix. We are going to Martinsville to win. Our Global Industrial team will most likely play some strategy, maybe flip stages, depending on how the cautions fly. We might even run it backwards like a road course if the cautions work out the right way. We are going to be on the offense. That’s how we were in the spring, which put ourselves in contention to capitalize and be in the top-five, seven range at the end and then capture the grandfather clock. When it comes to the end of these Martinsville races, everyone is going for it, and you have to be the one to come out on top. The No. 21 team did it in the spring so there is no reason why we can’t do it again.”