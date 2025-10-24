Double Wins Cap Forte Racing’s McLaren Trophy America Season at Indianapolis

Harvey and Liddy Sweep Pro-Am; Race for RP Earns Podiums and Fuels Purpose Off Track

Monrovia, CA (October 24, 2025) – Forte Racing closed out its inaugural McLaren Trophy America season with a commanding performance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team’s No. 24 Cypress Land Co. McLaren Artura Trophy EVO, driven by Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy, captured the overall and Pro-Am victory in Race 1 before following up with a third place overall and another Pro-Am win in Race 2. The result marked a double class sweep and an emphatic finish to the 2025 season.

The team’s Race for RP entry, piloted by Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen, added to the celebration with Papaya Cup podiums in both races. Beyond the track, the weekend also featured McLaren’s Finish Line Social Fueled by Race for RP on Friday evening, where partners, team owners and drivers, and program supporters gathered to celebrate the success of the inaugural McLaren Trophy America season and raise awareness and vital funds for autoimmune disease research, underscoring the team’s dual mission of racing for performance and for purpose.

Drivers Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy showed exceptional pace and teamwork throughout the weekend, combining to deliver RP Motorsports by Forte Racing’s first overall McLaren Trophy America victory.

“What a weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Harvey said. “From the moment we hit the track, everything just clicked. We qualified P1 in class and 3rd overall for Race 1, and P3 in class and 7th overall for Race 2 — setting us up for one of the most exciting weekends yet.

In Race 1, I started and jumped straight into the fight for the lead. After moving into P1 overall, I handed the car off to Patrick Liddy, who absolutely sent it in the second half — bringing it home 1st in class and 1st overall. Total team effort and pure execution.

For Race 2, Patrick started and charged through the field before handing the wheel to me to close it out. We finished 1st in class and 3rd overall, locking down another strong podium to cap off an unforgettable weekend.

I was also named Driver of the Weekend, which is a huge honor — and honestly, just the icing on the cake after everything we accomplished. As Ricky Bobby says, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” Indy was all about pushing the limit, trusting the car, and leaving it all out there.

Huge thanks to Forte Racing, Cypress Land Co., McLaren, and our entire crew for giving us a car that was fast, reliable, and ready to fight. And of course, to Patrick, for being an absolute beast behind the wheel — couldn’t ask for a better teammate.”

Harvey’s teammate, Patrick Liddy, echoed his enthusiasm and credited the team’s preparation and execution for the dominant result.

“I have to thank everyone at Forte for a fantastic finale to McLaren Trophy,” Liddy said. “Doesn’t get better than winning both races and coming away with an overall win in Race 1. Tanner drove amazing races and very consistent, smart stints. I was also happy with the car and my pace, especially in race one. Looking forward to coming back next year!”

In the Papaya Cup division, driver Neil Langberg and coach Kevin Madsen capped a season of progress with back-to-back podium finishes. Despite an early setback in Race 1, the duo rebounded with a strong P2 finish in Race 2, continuing their mission to raise awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis and related autoimmune diseases.

“IMS is my new favorite track,” Langberg said. “Our strategy was to keep our position in the Papaya Cup. The team effort was huge and focused. In Race 1 we had good pace and held the position until I suffered a bad shunt from behind. This hit took me off track for a while, but we finished a P3 in the cup race. In Race 2 with the car repaired the results were better with a P2 result.

The weekend finished with the McLaren Finish Line Social which raised important donations to fund continuing research for RP.

Focus now shifts to the UK/MTC on 11/15 for the Trophy season-ending dinner and one more bite of the papaya to raise more awareness and accelerate research for autoimmune disease.

As for the season, many thanks to McLaren and Forte Racing. The season was transformative with a new series, new car and new team. What did not change was that we kept our eyes up on the prize of helping patients with RP and autoimmune diseases. Building on relationships old and new, the goal of why we race remains the same: finding a cure for RP and this race never ends. Looking forward to’26’.”

Langberg’s co-driver Kevin Madsen, reflected on the team’s performance and his driver’s steady growth throughout the season.

“It would have been hard to wrap up the season any better,” Madsen said. “Proud of Neil. He’s talked a lot about this transformative year and the most exciting part for me has been watching his continual transformation into a fully focused and improved driver on track. He’s stood on the podium more this year than any past racing season in his life and it just goes to show that hard work pays off.

The entire Forte team helped make that happen and they should be immensely proud as well. The team awards they’ve won and the overall win this weekend for Tanner and Patrick are further proof of the Forte’s dominant performance. I can’t wait to get to work on next season but let’s not forget we still have plenty to do for RP in the offseason! Thanks to all who have followed along, attended our fundraisers, shared and donated to this worthy cause. Let’s keep this momentum rolling at race pace!”

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Team Manager Jon Miller commended the program’s growth and unity during its debut McLaren Trophy campaign.

“Our debut McLaren Trophy season has been a masterclass in growth, grit, and good racing,” Miller said. “Kevin and Neil showed the heart of this program every weekend and closing it out at Indy feels like the perfect punctuation mark on a remarkable first chapter for RP Motorsports by Forte.”

Forte Racing Team Program Manager David Cozart added praise for both the drivers and the team’s engineering effort throughout the year.

“The final race of the season was a great experience,” Cozart said. “Neil and Kevin had an excellent weekend, driving with intent, passion, and focus. Neil’s performance on the Papaya Cup podium truly reinforced the message that drives the Race for RP – what a class act!

Our Pro-Am entry absolutely excelled in its class. Tanner and Patrick worked together in beautiful harmony, setting a high standard for others to follow.

This last season the Forte Racing team truly rose to the occasion, taking on a new chassis development in the SRO racing format. I believe we successfully massaged and tuned the chassis to best suit our drivers, making them highly competitive. Thank you to all at McLaren, SRO, and all my Forte teammates for making this a season to remember.”

Team Principal Shane Seneviratne concluded by recognizing the group’s shared success on and off the track, as well as their continued commitment to the Race for RP mission.

“This weekend at Indianapolis was the perfect way to close out our first McLaren Trophy America season,” Seneviratne said. “The entire team executed at a high level, from Tanner and Patrick’s outstanding double wins to Neil and Kevin’s continued progress and podiums in the Papaya Cup. What makes me proud isn’t just the results, it’s how everyone came together around the Race for RP mission. The dedication, collaboration, and passion from every driver, crew member, and partner have made this season special. We’ve built a strong foundation with McLaren and look forward to growing this program even further in 2026, both on track and in support of the fight against autoimmune disease.”

With the McLaren Trophy America finale complete, RP Motorsports by Forte Racing now looks ahead to the McLaren Technology Centre awards on November 15, where champions and teams will gather to celebrate the season. The team’s purpose remains clear — to keep racing for awareness, funding, and a future free from autoimmune disease.

To learn more about the mission behind the team, watch the award-winning documentary The Race of Our Lives, now streaming on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0tZYRazk8U.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series launched in Spring 2025. The season features 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.