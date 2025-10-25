USNEPower & Patrick Emerling Team Up to Launch USNEPower Motorsports

USNEPower Moves From Sponsoring Multiple Cars To Race Team Ownership

SEEKONK, Mass. (Oct. 25, 2025) — USNEPower Principal David J. Miller Jr. and NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling today announced the formation of USNEPower Motorsports, marking a new era for USNEPower’s racing involvement and a bold next step in its marketing strategy. The announcement and car unveiling took place at Seekonk Speedway before the USNEPower Haunted Hundred XL, part of the Monaco Modified Series.

USNEPower Motorsports will field the No. 1 car for Patrick Emerling on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and select Monaco Modified Series races in 2026, representing a transition from multiple team sponsorships to a more strategic focus on ownership and select partnerships.

“This is the natural evolution of our relationship with the sport,” said Miller, principal of USNEPower and owner of USNEPower Motorsports. “We’ve sponsored dozens of teams over the years, but team ownership allows us to tell a more focused story about who we are – an organization built on reliability, precision, and showing up when it matters most. Motorsports is the perfect reflection of that.”

“USNEPower has long been one of the most visible names in Modified racing,” said Emerling. “They’ve supported so many racers and events, so bringing them in as an ownership partner feels like the right move. The No. 1 car paired with the company known for ‘One Call Does It All’—it just fits.”

Since its first sponsorship in 2017 with Rowan Pennink in Michael Boehler’s “Ole Blue” No. 3, USNEPower’s involvement in motorsports has always been about relationships—first as fans, then as partners, and now as team owners.

After supporting more than 27 drivers and six race events in 2025, USNEPower will strategically realign in 2026 to focus on team ownership and a smaller number of relationships, which will be highlighted by:

• Patrick Emerling – Driver for the USNEPower Motorsports-owned No. 1 (NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour / Monaco Modified Series)

• Tom Abele Jr. – USNEPower Super Late Model (Oxford Plains Speedway)

• John-Michael Shenette – Whelen Modified Tour and Open Events

• Timmy Solomito – Whelen Modified Tour

USNEPower will also return as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway (NH) and the USNEPower Haunted Hundred XL at Seekonk Speedway (MA) in the 2026 Monaco Modified Series season.

Team ownership marks a decisive shift from pure brand visibility to deeper customer engagement and relationship-building. USNEPower’s Motorsports initiative mirrors its own work culture – meticulous planning, flawless execution, and rapid response under pressure.

“When fans see USNEPower on a car, we want them to know why,” added Miller. “We’re the first call for factory-authorized emergency repair and preventive maintenance of electrical equipment. Racing gives us a powerful way to demonstrate that precision, speed, and reliability aren’t just part of our work – they’re who we are.”

Emerling, who earned two wins, eight top-five finishes, and 10 top-tens in the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, looks ahead to 2026 with high expectations.

“We’ve been close to a championship,” said Emerling. “With USNEPower Motorsports behind us, I believe we have everything it takes to finish the job.”

About USNEPower

USNEPower is America’s premier provider of factory-authorized emergency repair and preventive maintenance for low- and medium-voltage electrical apparatus. Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, with Midwest operations in West Des Moines, Iowa, USNEPower delivers construction, field service, equipment rentals, and in-shop repairs to customers nationwide.

USNEPower’s Method of Procedure (MOP) formatted approach ensures every project is executed with safety, transparency, and precision—empowering operations and maintenance professionals to keep facilities running without interruption.

At USNEPower, “One Call Does It All”—for emergency response, preventive maintenance, and now, championship-level motorsports.

About Patrick Emerling

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).