Featured HeadlineOther Series PR

USNEPower & Patrick Emerling Team Up to Launch USNEPower Motorsports

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

USNEPower Moves From Sponsoring Multiple Cars To Race Team Ownership

SEEKONK, Mass. (Oct. 25, 2025) — USNEPower Principal David J. Miller Jr. and NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling today announced the formation of USNEPower Motorsports, marking a new era for USNEPower’s racing involvement and a bold next step in its marketing strategy. The announcement and car unveiling took place at Seekonk Speedway before the USNEPower Haunted Hundred XL, part of the Monaco Modified Series.

USNEPower Motorsports will field the No. 1 car for Patrick Emerling on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and select Monaco Modified Series races in 2026, representing a transition from multiple team sponsorships to a more strategic focus on ownership and select partnerships.

“This is the natural evolution of our relationship with the sport,” said Miller, principal of USNEPower and owner of USNEPower Motorsports. “We’ve sponsored dozens of teams over the years, but team ownership allows us to tell a more focused story about who we are – an organization built on reliability, precision, and showing up when it matters most. Motorsports is the perfect reflection of that.”

“USNEPower has long been one of the most visible names in Modified racing,” said Emerling. “They’ve supported so many racers and events, so bringing them in as an ownership partner feels like the right move. The No. 1 car paired with the company known for ‘One Call Does It All’—it just fits.”

Since its first sponsorship in 2017 with Rowan Pennink in Michael Boehler’s “Ole Blue” No. 3, USNEPower’s involvement in motorsports has always been about relationships—first as fans, then as partners, and now as team owners.

After supporting more than 27 drivers and six race events in 2025, USNEPower will strategically realign in 2026 to focus on team ownership and a smaller number of relationships, which will be highlighted by:

• Patrick Emerling – Driver for the USNEPower Motorsports-owned No. 1 (NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour / Monaco Modified Series)
• Tom Abele Jr. – USNEPower Super Late Model (Oxford Plains Speedway)
• John-Michael Shenette – Whelen Modified Tour and Open Events
• Timmy Solomito – Whelen Modified Tour

USNEPower will also return as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway (NH) and the USNEPower Haunted Hundred XL at Seekonk Speedway (MA) in the 2026 Monaco Modified Series season.

Team ownership marks a decisive shift from pure brand visibility to deeper customer engagement and relationship-building. USNEPower’s Motorsports initiative mirrors its own work culture – meticulous planning, flawless execution, and rapid response under pressure.

“When fans see USNEPower on a car, we want them to know why,” added Miller. “We’re the first call for factory-authorized emergency repair and preventive maintenance of electrical equipment. Racing gives us a powerful way to demonstrate that precision, speed, and reliability aren’t just part of our work – they’re who we are.”

Emerling, who earned two wins, eight top-five finishes, and 10 top-tens in the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, looks ahead to 2026 with high expectations.

“We’ve been close to a championship,” said Emerling. “With USNEPower Motorsports behind us, I believe we have everything it takes to finish the job.”

About USNEPower

USNEPower is America’s premier provider of factory-authorized emergency repair and preventive maintenance for low- and medium-voltage electrical apparatus. Headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, with Midwest operations in West Des Moines, Iowa, USNEPower delivers construction, field service, equipment rentals, and in-shop repairs to customers nationwide.

USNEPower’s Method of Procedure (MOP) formatted approach ensures every project is executed with safety, transparency, and precision—empowering operations and maintenance professionals to keep facilities running without interruption.

At USNEPower, “One Call Does It All”—for emergency response, preventive maintenance, and now, championship-level motorsports.

About Patrick Emerling

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/). 

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota Wins 14th Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NCTS Martinsville Speedway Race Winner Corey Heim Post Race Q&A
10:41
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NXS Talladega Superspeedway Race Winner Austin Hill Post Race Q&A
10:21
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim scores 11th Truck victory of 2025 at Martinsville
02:53

Latest articles

Toyota Wins 14th Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship

Official Release -
For the 14th time in its history, Toyota has won the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship.
Read more

HEIM WINS AT MARTINSVILLE, EXTENDS SINGLE SEASON TRUCK SEASON WIN RECORD

Official Release -
Corey Heim inched by TRICON Garage teammate Brent Crews with less than 20 laps enroute to victory in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

Corey Heim scores 11th Truck victory of 2025 at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

Andrew Kim -
The 23-year-old Heim from Marietta, Georgia, led a race-high 77 of 203 over-scheduled laps and fended off the field during an overtime shootout to notch his 11th Truck Series victory of 2025 at Martinsville.
Read more

Ty Majeski Advances to Championship 4 While Layne Riggs is Eliminated on Tiebreaker

Official Release -
Ty Majeski will get a chance to defend his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship after advancing to the Championship 4 with tonight’s seventh place finish.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category