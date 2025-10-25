Toyota Wins 14th Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (Oct. 24, 2025) – For the 14th time in its history, Toyota has won the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship. This is the third time in the last five seasons Toyota has captured the coveted title, while the 14th overall title extends Toyota’s advantage in Truck Series history.

Toyota drivers and teams reached new heights during the 2025 Truck Series season, visiting victory lane 13 times, as well as earning 37 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes amongst its drivers. Toyota drivers also accounted for 25 stage wins on the year.

“The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season has been a historic one for Toyota, culminating with our 14th Manufacturers’ Championship,” said Paul Doleshal, general manager, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyota Motor North America. “We cannot thank our drivers, team partners and TRD personnel enough for their efforts and sacrifices in helping Toyota win this championship. It’s been a special year in the Truck Series, and we look forward to celebrating this tremendous feat.”

Success this season was led by Toyota Development Driver Corey Heim, who garnered a record-breaking 2025 in his third full-time Truck Series campaign. The TRICON Garage driver captured 11 race victories so far on the season – a series record – along with earning the most Playoff points ever in a regular season (65) and stage wins in a full season (21) en-route to the 2025 Truck Series regular season championship with an eye on the series title next weekend in Phoenix.

Toyota has also visited victory lane with Halmar-Friesen Racing driver and co-owner Stewart Friesen at Michigan International Speedway in June, his first Truck Series win since 2022, as well as with Gio Ruggiero at Talladega Superspeedway in October, his first career Truck Series victory. Kaden Honeycutt, who has filled in for the injured Friesen, will join Heim in the Championship 4 at Phoenix in his first chance at a series title for the Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro driver.

Toyota supports TRICON Garage and Halmar-Friesen Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since joining the series in 2004, Toyota has won 247 races and captured 188 poles in 518 races. In addition to this year’s title, Toyota also claimed the Manufacturers’ Championship in 2006 (12 wins); 2007 (13 wins); 2008 (13 wins); 2009 (14 wins); 2010 (15 wins); 2013 (13 wins); 2014 (18 wins), 2015 (14 wins), 2016 (14 wins), 2017 (12 wins), 2019 (12 wins), 2021 (15 wins) and 2022 (12 wins).

