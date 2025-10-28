Continuity highlights 2026 driver roster

Cadillac Formula 1 Team test driver Herta joins lineup for IMSA endurance races

DETROIT (October 28, 2025) — Continuity and experience highlight Cadillac Racing’s driver roster for the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Cadillac Racing enters its fourth year of Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) competition with its three-car lineup campaigned by Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing, which earned victories in the final two races of the 2025 IMSA season.

Eight drivers return to challenge for 2026 championships in addition to Cadillac Formula 1Ⓡ Team test driver Colton Herta rejoining Wayne Taylor Racing for three endurance races.

﻿Drivers who will contest the IMSA GTP schedule in Cadillac V-Series.Rs powered by the purpose-built Cadillac 5.5L DOHC V8 engine:

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque (season)

Will Stevens (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz (season)

Colton Herta (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber (season)

Frederik Vesti (endurance races, Long Beach)

Herta, 25, who will join the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a test driver and FIA Formula 2 competitor with Hitech Racing in 2026, contested three IMSA endurance races in 2024 with Wayne Taylor Racing, co-driving with Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz to the overall victory in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and earning a GTP class podium in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

﻿Herta also won the GTLM class in 2019 and LMP2 class in 2022 in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing lineup of Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque earned podiums at Detroit, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis, while No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing drivers Jordan Taylor and Deletraz were runners-up at Watkins Glen in the team’s first season with Cadillac Racing in GTP.

Aitken returns for his fourth season in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, which recorded two victories and led the most laps across the nine GTP races this past season. Aitken and Action Express Racing finished second in the GTP Drivers and Team Championships. Aitken, Bamber, Vesti and the team placed second in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTP standings.

Bamber and Stevens will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season finale November 8 at the Bahrain International Circuit. Stevens co-drove to Cadillac Racing’s maiden WEC victory in July at Interlagos and Bamber and Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA teammates were runners-up in the six-hour event. The Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.Rs have qualified 1-2 in three of the past four races, and Cadillac is mathematically in contention for the Manufacturers Championship.

The nine-race 2026 IMSA season begins January 16-18 with the annual Roar Before the 24, followed the next weekend by the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona at Daytona International Speedway – one of five endurance races on the schedule. An expanded Cadillac Racing roster for the Rolex 24 will be announced in the future.

Cadillac has earned four Manufacturer Championships, five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championships and 33 victories since entering IMSA prototype competition in 2017.

The Cadillac V-Series.R marks the third generation Cadillac prototype racecar and first with an electric motor component. The car – co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara – incorporates key Cadillac V-Series production car design elements, such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

What they’re saying

Wayne Taylor, owner, Wayne Taylor Racing: “I’m excited to get going for next year. It will be our second year with the Cadillac V-Series.R and we have learned so much this year. Having the same drivers for the full season and Will Stevens in the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing for the IMEC rounds brings great continuity to our program. We are delighted that Colton Herta can join Jordan and Louis in the No. 40 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R for the endurance events. The trio has been a great match and had great success working together in 2024. Our team has so much positivity going into 2026 and we are all looking forward to the November test in Daytona.”

Gary Nelson, general manager, Action Express Racing: “We are thrilled to have our drivers, Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Fredrick Vesti, returning for 2026. Over the past couple years, we have enjoyed watching them drive at a very high level in every race. Unfortunately, many times, in early events of 2025 we did not get the results they deserved. We saw all along how well Jack, Earl and Fred were working together and how fast they were. We just seemed to not get the trophies they deserved. That all changed for the final two events, Indy and Atlanta. Everything came together and we brought home the trophies. With our team ending 2025 with wins at the final two events, in 2026 we expect to pick up where we left off.”

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor: “We love consistency, but I think what is great about our current lineup is that it just continues to build the experience of the teams with the crossover between JOTA and AXR. We all have unique experiences, and we don’t get so much track time, so any experience from any of us is valuable. We were approaching every weekend this year with a blank notebook regarding the car aside from what we had been told by our Cadillac teammates. So next year it will be great to go into each race with some solid first-hand notes to build on. We tend to learn so much in the races that it will be great to take that into the next season.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “During this year we adapted and brought ideas that made us faster, some of them were possible during 2025 and some were not due to technical regulations, but in 2026 it will be possible. Sunday after the Petit race I was talking to Ricky about how excited I was to start work already on 2026. It’s like we never sleep. We had a very challenging year, with a lot of ups and downs. From the racer in me, that is never happy, it was only OK. But if I step back and look at the overall picture, I must say it was a good year. We got three podiums and we came super close to a win at GM’s home race. We have to be humble and realize that these cars are very far from what we have been used to. They are very complex, and it would be a bit arrogant to show up and win on the first year. It will take time to adapt.”

Will Stevens: “Having a year’s experience with the Cadillac V-Series R is a great help to go into 2026 knowing the things we want to work on to start the year off strong. We have great potential with the package we have and it’s great to have the offseason to prepare ourselves for 2026. Going into our second season together with Cadillac has all the ingredients to be a success. Going into each event and different racetracks was a learning experience in 2025 and we now go into a new season together with all those foundations in place to build on all that momentum.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “It’s a really nice mix of personalities and roles. It’s always important that when you have a lineup of two guys for the sprint and three for the endurance set that everyone has their place. Earl has such a wealth of experience that really goes beyond his seasons and the endurance paddock. You’d think he’d been around for decades with the amount of knowledge that he’s picked up. That’s very valuable to both of us (Aitken and Vesti) as drivers and to the program. And Fred, of course, he is bringing a lot of talent to that endurance role where he’s sort of following the same path that I was in building up an experience in this new discipline of racing for him and helping us to win races. So, it’s been a really good year. It’s fantastic that we’re going to carry on that into next year and the team is comfortable with us. We’re comfortable with them. We all know what we’re doing and how to do it and it’ll be much more about just going out and executing next year, which will be nice.”

Earl Bamber: “What we’ve been building this year, drivers, team, I think is something quite special. Saw the results at Indy and Petit. We absolutely dominated. We dominated Watkins Glen, put ourselves in the position to win it. At Road America as well. So, we’ve been constantly knocking at the door, finding the door open. I think there’s such a big positive vibe in the camp right now and we just got to roll it through Daytona in 2026.”

Frederik Vesti: “I was really excited when I signed a contract last year and I think I didn’t really realize what I was going into, the task ahead, because it is really top level. It’s really not an easy category to be in. It’s drivers who have driven these types of cars for plus 15 years that I’m racing against, which has been truly amazing. I remember my first restart in Daytona thrown straight into the lead in my first ever laps in in a GTP car in a race. Just great memories from that. And then what I really note is the step I’ve made each weekend since Daytona and that I will continue to make into next year. I’m really excited for next year and I’m also really proud and happy of the team that we have with Earl being the experienced, with Jack being the fast and me being the rookie. I definitely have very good teammates that I’m learning from and that’s pretty clear. So, yeah, I’m excited for the future and more IMSA races in the Cadillac.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “We learned so much as a team from the start of the season to where we are now, so I think this offseason is going to be very busy for everyone to take that data and information, analyze it, and come back even stronger next year. Almost every track we went to this year was new for us with this car, so having that data to look back on in 2026 will be invaluable. I know we didn’t have the results we wanted in 2025, but I’m confident we’ll be battling for race wins next year. A few podiums between the two cars were great, but we know that we want to be racing for wins every weekend. We were operating very well as a team by the end of the year. We just need to maintain that momentum, bring it into this offseason and hit the ground running in Daytona.”

Louis Deletraz: “I’m really excited to continue with Cadillac Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing for the 2026 season. I have worked with a lot of amazing and talented people this year; it feels like we have learned a lot and now we can use the winter to push the Cadillac V-Series.R to its limit. The goal is to start 2026 strong and fight for victories every weekend. We’re racers and we always want more. This year at Watkins Glen we had a double Cadillac WTR podium and it was an amazing feeling within the team. We want to repeat that, many times. Keeping the same car, same people, same drivers is bringing consistency. I am convinced it will make us stronger after so much learning this year.”

Colton Herta: “Super excited to join Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing for the endurance rounds next year. We had some success last time I was with the team, and I hope to continue that. Jordan and Louis are some of the best drivers in the business, and it’s a pleasure to join them on this adventure. I can’t wait to get behind wheel of the Cadillac’s naturally aspirated engine. Daytona can’t come soon enough.”

