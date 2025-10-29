Miami Finalizes On-Track Activity For 2026 Grand Prix Weekend

Three days of exciting on-track action confirmed for next year’s May 1-3 event

Supporting McLaren Trophy America to make F1 weekend debut alongside Porsche Carrera Cup North America

Amex Presale Tickets® for 1-Day Grandstand passes begins today

Miami also introduces Grandstand+ presented by Heineken, featuring premium perks for fans such as access to the Stadium Club, complimentary parking with shuttle service and an Opening Night Kick-Off party

A variety of grandstand and hospitality tickets are on sale now at f1miamigp.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, have announced a full slate of track activity for 2026 F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend. The popular F1 Sprint format will return to Miami Gardens for the third consecutive year, along with Porsche Carrera Cup North America, while McLaren Trophy America will make its Formula 1 debut, giving fans three full days of on-track action.

The 2026 edition of the race — set for May 1-3 — will once again feature Sprint Qualifying on Friday, the F1 Sprint race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday at the 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome. Miami will be the only American race to host an F1 Sprint next season, following the record-breaking event this past May. The Saturday fixture set a new viewership record for Formula 1 since the format was introduced in 2021 and featured 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli on P1 of the starting grid — the youngest-ever pole sitter of an F1 race.

“We’re proud that Miami has become one of the premier race weekends on the Formula 1 calendar and we plan to raise the bar once again in 2026,” said Katharina Nowak, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “The return of the Sprint race gives fans world-class racing every single day, and we’re complementing that with exciting support action in McLaren Trophy America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. We’re committed to providing an experience where fans can feel the energy of Miami while enjoying a full slate of the world’s best motorsport action.”

Miami will once again offer an action-packed support program, with the Formula 1 debut of McLaren Trophy America. In only its second full season, the one-make championship for the stunning 585PS twin-turbo McLaren Artura Trophy car will feature two 40-minute (plus one lap) races in Miami Gardens. In addition, Porsche Carrera Cup North America returns to the Miami International Autodrome for the third consecutive year, bringing the newly-announced Porsche 911 Cup car (type 992.2), promising faster lap times and competitive racing. Miami continues to open the campus to fans, who will be able to get up close to the action at Motorsports Alley presented by Ticketmaster, where both the McLaren and Porsche support paddocks will be accessible throughout the weekend.

Fans can now purchase tickets across a variety of options, including 1-Day Grandstand tickets. Amex Presale Tickets® for 1-Day options are available exclusively to American Express® Card Members from October 29 at 12 p.m. ET through November 3 at 12 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Introduced in 2025, 1-Day Grandstand tickets give fans the flexibility to choose the day or days that best fit their schedule, creating a customizable way to experience the excitement of race weekend.

A new addition for 2026 is Grandstand+ presented by Heineken, which extends the race weekend experience to Thursday, granting fans exclusive access to the Opening Night Kick-Off Party. The new Grandstand+ program also includes access to Stadium Club, complimentary offsite parking with shuttle service and two Heineken® beers each day (must be 21+ to enjoy this benefit). To access Grandstand+ benefits, fans must purchase a 3-Day Grandstand ticket and enroll in auto-renewal after checkout.

In addition to Grandstand+ presented by Heineken, the return of the Grandstand Pass gives spectators the opportunity to view the action from a different location on each day of the weekend. All ticket holders will continue to enjoy the diverse entertainment and activations around the Campus, including world-class food and beverage offerings. The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX remains the only Formula 1 event where fans can enjoy views directly into the F1 Team Village, as spectators have an unparalleled look into the heart of the paddock from the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium.

Returning for its fifth year, the race around Hard Rock Stadium is set to deliver more excitement than ever, with a full schedule of racing, world-class hospitality, and the festival-style entertainment that has made Miami one of the most popular stops on the global Formula 1 calendar. To purchase tickets or learn more, fans can visit www.f1miamigp.com.

FULL SCHEDULE OF ON-TRACK ACTION*

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026

F1 Practice Session

F1 Sprint Qualifying

McLaren Trophy Practice Sessions

Porsche Carrera Cup Practice Sessions

SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2026

F1 Sprint Race

F1 Qualifying

McLaren Trophy Qualifying

Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying

McLaren Trophy Race #1

Porsche Carrera Cup Race #1

SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2026

F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

McLaren Trophy Race #2

Porsche Carrera Cup Race #2

* subject to change

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM), who was awarded Promoter of the Year by Formula 1 in 2025. The race was also recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and was awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fifth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX is held at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

About MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME

The Miami International Autodrome (MIA), established in 2022 with the debut of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, has become one of the fastest-growing motorsports circuits in the world. The autodrome, which is built around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium, consists of five FIA Grade One track configurations, including the 19-turn, 5.41km Grand Prix circuit, the Extended Marina Loop (19 turns, 4.52km), the Marina Loop (18 turns, 3.94km), the Extended MIA Loop (13 turns, 2.30km) and finally the MIA Loop (14 turns, 2.83km).

The circuit has hosted a wide range of racing series since opening in 2022, including Formula 1, F1 Academy, Ferrari Racing Days, Porsche Carrera Cup and the W Series. The Miami International Autodrome also hosted Formula E’s Evo Sessions in 2025 and will host the Miami E-Prix in January 2026. The circuit is home to the Precision Drive Club, a private driving club with exclusive access to the track. Community events such as the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, the NFL’s largest philanthropic event with more than $90 millionraised for cancer research over the past 15 years, also utilize the MIA facilities.