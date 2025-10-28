How to Keep Your Hair Looking Good When You’re Cruising with the Windows Down

Let’s just say it: there’s nothing like rolling down your car windows on a breezy afternoon and letting the wind turn your playlist and mood up a notch. But, yeah—if you’ve ever done this, you probably know what happens next. The windblast transforms your hair into some wild, tangled mess. I’ve pulled into parking lots looking less “carefree road trip” and more “just met a tornado.” Still, driving with the windows down is one of life’s little joys, so it’s totally worth a few (okay, sometimes a dozen) extra hair fixes.

Before You Hit the Road: Quick Prep Tips

First things first, think ahead if you know you’ll have the breeze in your hair. Toss a detangler or a leave-in conditioner through your hair before heading out—just a bit, nothing greasy. It smooths and protects, which means less breakage and those crazy wind knots that seem to appear out of nowhere.

And if you can swing it, start with a style that’s built to handle some chaos. Loose braid, low ponytail, or a messy bun—these all keep hair contained and still look intentional by the time you reach wherever you’re going. Scrunchies work way better than those tight hair ties that always leave a dent. If you’re driving for a while or you’ve got long hair, tucking it into your shirt’s collar might sound silly, but it works like a charm.

During the Drive: Tricks That Save You Time (and Tears Later)

Alright, so you’re on the road and feeling the fresh air—a little too fresh for your hair, maybe. If you’re not bothered by hat hair, consider tossing on a soft cap or a fun bandana. It’s a two-second fix but spares you a lot of brushing later. I keep a light scarf in my glove box just in case. This is especially good if you’re getting on the highway, but even on back roads, the wind can be brutal.

If you’re riding shotgun (or backseat), you’ve got even more freedom: you can keep your hair protected under a hoodie or even just tie it up with whatever’s handy. Don’t be scared of the “messy, on purpose” look—it’s actually a vibe right now.

Kenna Kennor’s Advice: Effortless Hair Even on Windy Days

Celebrity hairstylist Kenna Kennor, who’s seen everything from backstage frizz to shoot-day flyaways, is a huge advocate for prepping hair, not just fixing it after things go sideways. He suggests smoothing on a nourishing serum or a dab of lightweight oil before you head out for a top-down spin. According to Kenna, this helps the hair cuticle lay flat, fighting off frizz from friction and static—yes, that electric look happens when wind meets dry hair. He also says not to fight what the wind gives you: play up natural texture with sea salt spray or just let those waves do their thing. Once you arrive, just finger-comb through, add a spritz if it helps, and head on in.

A Few Fast Fixes: Fighting the Tangle Monster

Keep a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush in your bag or glove box. Seriously, this is non-negotiable if you’re a regular window-down driver. A little leave-in conditioner can save the day, especially if your hair feels like it’s been in a blender. If you’ve got time, tilt your head forward and gently comb through from the tips up—no yanking. A touch of lightweight oil can smooth down the wildness and tame static, too.

And for those with color-treated hair, wind plus sun can turn your shade brassy or faded way faster. Try a UV protectant spray. There are options made specifically for hair, and they work better than you’d think.

Let the Wind Work (Sort of) For You

At the end of the day, a little wildness is just part of the open-window experience. If your hair refuses to cooperate, lean in—maybe flop it into an updo and call it effortless chic, or snap a windswept selfie so you remember you lived in the moment. After all, hair grows back, but good times behind the wheel? You don’t want to miss those for anything.