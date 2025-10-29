NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes
Phoenix Raceway Championship Race

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Event: Race 38 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile)
#of Laps: 312
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on NBC/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson will complete his second full time season in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. In four previous Cup starts at the one-mile track, Gragson has two top-15 finishes, finishing 12th in both 2024 races with Stewart Haas Racing. In eight Xfinity Series starts, Gragson has one win, three top-five, and five top-10 finishes.

Long John Silver’s joins the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 312-lap event. Long John Silver’s is putting chicken in the driver’s seat right alongside its legendary seafood. Fans know Long John Silver’s for wild-caught Alaskan fish and iconic seafood, but now the best chicken tenders in the industry are in pole position to get the attention they deserve with the No. 4 “Chick Yeah” scheme. This rebrand signals a modernized look and a focus on food innovation, like the new chicken wraps launching later this month, all while keeping Long John Silver’s seafood heritage firmly in the winner’s circle. Fans can find a Long John Silver’s location near them by visiting ljsilvers.com.

“It’s been a tough year, no doubt,” said Gragson. “I really thought we’d get things turned around, but it just hasn’t gone that way. We had a ton of speed here in the Spring, so I’m hoping we can bring that back and finish the season strong.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

