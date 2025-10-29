Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 10.29.25

This Week in Motorsports: October 27 – November 2, 2025

NCS/NXS/NCTS/ARCA WEST: Phoenix Raceway – Oct. 31-Nov. 2

NHRA: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Oct. 31-Nov. 2

PLANO, Texas (Oct. 29, 2025) – It’s Championship 4 weekend for NASCAR’s three national series as the sport returns to the desert and Phoenix Raceway to conclude the 2025 season. The ARCA Menards Series West will join the action in Phoenix, wrapping up its season at the one-mile track. NHRA also heads west to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2025 season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NXS/NCTS

Briscoe, Hamlin vie for title … Joe Gibbs Racing’s (JGR) Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin make up half of the Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. In his first season with JGR and Toyota, Briscoe makes his first career appearance in the Championship 4 as he looks to bring JGR its sixth Cup Series drivers’ title and the fourth for Toyota. Seeking the same for JGR, Hamlin makes his fifth appearance in the Championship 4 as he also looks to bring home that long-awaited first title.

Bell seeks Phoenix sweep … Christopher Bell returns to Phoenix this weekend looking for a season sweep after his triumph at the one-mile oval back in March. That win, where he led 105 laps on the way to victory, was Bell’s third consecutive victory during his hot streak to begin the 2025 season. Bell also enters this weekend with eight consecutive top-10 finishes, the best streak of such finishes in his career.

JGR aims for owner’s title … Aric Almirola and the No. 19 JGR team have a championship in play in Saturday’s Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix, looking for the series owners’ championship. This is the second consecutive season Almirola will compete for the owners’ title with JGR, having a shot at the championship last season in the No. 20 GR Supra. Almirola also returns to Phoenix looking for a season sweep after claiming victory in March.

Heim, Honeycutt seek maiden titles … In Friday night’s Truck Series finale, Corey Heim and Kaden Honeycuttwill pilot their Toyota Tundra TRD Pros in hopes of winning their first Truck Series drivers’ championship. Heim, the regular season champion and coming off his 11th win of the season, makes his third consecutive appearance in the title race while Honeycutt makes his first appearance in his first full-time Truck Series season.

Toyota seeks fifth straight Trucks win … With Heim’s victory at Martinsville Speedway last weekend, Toyota has now won four consecutive races in the Truck Series, as well as seven of the last eight and 10 of the last 14. Heim has accounted for all but one of those victories, while his TRICON Garage teammate Gio Ruggiero contributed with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway two weeks ago. Additionally, Heim’s victory in Martinsville helped clinch the 14th Truck Series Manufacturers’ championship for Toyota.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series West

Avedisian, Robusto take on ARCA West finale … Toyota Development Drivers Jade Avedisian and Isabella Robusto will pilot Toyota Camrys in this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway. Avedisian, making her third career ARCA start, will compete with Central Coast Racing, while Robusto will race for RAFA Racing Club. Saturday will be Avedisian’s first start at Phoenix, with Robusto making her third, looking to improve upon her career-best Phoenix finish of sixth in 2024.

NHRA – Top Fuel/Funny Car

Kalitta on verge of Top Fuel title … Heading to the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Doug Kalitta is within reach of the Top Fuel world championship. The 2023 champion enters the weekend 141 points ahead of Justin Ashley in the Top Fuel point standings, and should he leave Las Vegas with at least a 192-point lead, he will claim his second world title. Kalitta also comes to Las Vegas on a hot streak, with two consecutive race victories at World Wide Technology Raceway and Texas Motorplex.

Toyota looks to continue streaks … After Kalitta’s victory in Texas three weeks ago, Toyota has now won 10 of the last 11 NHRA Top Fuel races, dating back to Steve Torrence’s win at Bristol in June. Additionally, Toyota has made the final round in Top Fuel and/or Funny Car in 15 consecutive NHRA races going back to the first race of the season at Las Vegas in April.

