NASCAR 2026: What’s new?

The NASCAR off-season always feels longer than it is. For nine months the schedule is packed with weekly races, and all of a sudden, comes the absolute stillness. Behind the scenes, however, preparations are already on the way for a hectic new season. For those craving a little action, here are some of NASCAR 2026 updates that should excite fans.

NASCAR to boost horsepower for 2026 Cup Series

It’s been one of the sport’s most talked-about topics, and now it’s official: NASCAR will raise horsepower for short tracks and road courses when the 2026 Cup season begins. The change will see engines boosted from 670 to 750 horsepower at select venues in 2026.

Circuit of The Americas, Watkins Glen, Sonoma, Bristol, Martinsville, are some of the tracks where drivers will get to drive the 750HP cars. In total, 21 of the 38 races on the 2026 calendar will be run with 750 horsepower under the hood.

“If you went beyond 750, we looked at almost $40 – $50 million costs to the industry,” NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell explained why the organization did not go for a higher horsepower increase.

“If you look at our job, it is, ‘Yeah, you want to make a call right away, but you’ve got to think about the out years.’ So, we’re looking at Dodge coming into the sport. We’re looking at other (manufacturers) coming into the sport and then our current partners.”

Most drivers in the Cup Series seem to view NASCAR’s modest horsepower boost as a positive, but there is a feeling that the increase is not sufficient.

Drivers have repeatedly called for more horsepower on short tracks and road courses. They argue that it will increase tire wear, make the track wider, and improve the overall racing product.

NASCAR is finally making a modest horsepower bump after years of hesitation. It did not go for a higher horsepower boost to keep engine bills in check, as O’Donnell broke down.

Will there be a race outside the US?

NASCAR’s return to Mexico was a resounding success this year. So, fans were expecting for some more cross-border events this season, with many speculating a Canadian race.

NASCAR Executive Vice-President Ben Kennedy confirmed there are Canada talks happening, but made it clear that a race there won’t be happening in 2026.

“We’ve had a handful of conversations with a few groups north of the border interested in a national series race,” Kennedy said. “We haven’t been able to deliver that yet. But I would say that is something that we’re taking a look at as we think about 2027 and beyond.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has likely made it difficult for NASCAR to find a slot in Canada and Mexico next year. NASCAR hasn’t given up on its international ambitions though – a Canadian race is still part of the long-term plan, just not on the 2026 calendar.

New San Diego course to make NASCAR debut

The Cup Series will return to Southern California in 2026 for a landmark street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

NASCAR has revealed an animated rendering of the track. The video shows a 16-turn, 3.4-mile course with a unique mix of military landmarks and scenic glimpses of San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

Ben Kennedy dubbed the Coronado race “undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026.” It will be held as part of the United States Navy’s 250th-anniversary festivities.

Daniel Suarez finds new home in Spire Motorsports

When Daniel Suarez lost his Trackhouse Racing ride to Xfinity phenom Connor Zilisch, it could have been the end of the road for the Mexican driver.

Instead, he found a lifeline with Spire Motorsports, where Suarez will pilot the No. 7 Cup car starting in 2026, taking over from Justin Haley. Spire has been building up its program since joining Cup racing in 2019, expanding to three cars in 2024 after TWG Global took over.

TWG Global is also the parent company of Andretti Global in Indy and the upcoming Cadillac F1 team.

Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion and the only Mexican driver to win a Cup race, has a loyal fan base. However, there’s no denying he has bounced around several teams during his Cup career.

He spent two years with Joe Gibbs Racing, then moved to Stewart-Haas Racing for a season and Gaunt Brothers Racing for another. All this happened before joining Trackhouse as their inaugural driver in 2021.