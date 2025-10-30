RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway… In 145 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (including a sweep of both races in 2006 plus fall races in 2012 and 2013). Ryan Newman was victorious in the 2017 Spring event. Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. The Welcome, N.C.-based race team has 20 top-five finishes and 46 top-10 finishes. In RCR’s most recent appearance at Phoenix Raceway in March, Kyle Busch earned an eighth-place finish and Austin Dillon finished 12th.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway… Richard Childress Racing has three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins by three different drivers at Phoenix Raceway: Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Harvick (2006). The victory by Sadler ended a 91-race winless streak, while Bowyer led the most laps (120 of 200) on the way to the Winner’s Circle. The win by Harvick was one of nine victories he claimed on the way to his second Xfinity Series title with RCR.

Championship 4 Weekend… Both of RCR’s Xfinity Series entries are competing for a championship this weekend, with Jesse Love in the running for a driver’s championship and Austin Hill in contention for the 2025 owner’s title.

Did You Know?… Richard Childress Racing has won five Xfinity Series driver championships (2001, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2019) – tied with RFK Racing for the most all-time. RCR has also won five Xfinity Series owner championships (2001, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2019) – second-most all-time.

The Cowboy Way… Under the bright lights of Las Vegas inside T-Mobile Arena, the Carolina Cowboys never flinched, delivering a dominant 4-for-4 performance across three days of competition, including the third perfect post-season game in league history and a thrilling overtime win, to be crowned the 2025 PBR Teams World Champions. It’s the first PBR Teams Championship for the Cowboys, which are led by general manager Austin Dillon and owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin. For more information on the Carolina Cowboys, visit https://pbr.com/teams/carolina-cowboys, Carolina Cowboys on Facebook, @carolinacowboyspbr on Instagram, or @CARCowboysPBR on Twitter.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live Saturday, November 1, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s qualifying session (3:30 p.m. ET) and Friday’s practice session (4:30 p.m. ET) will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on NBC… The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, November 2, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice on Friday (5:30 p.m. ET) and qualifying on Saturday (5 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on truTV. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Dillon has 23 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. Dillon finished 12th in his most recent appearance at the track this past March. The North Carolina native has 11 starts at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016. Dillon has three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway.

Get to the Points… Dillon, who punched his ticket into the 2025 post season with a dominating performance and win at Richmond Raceway on August 16, was eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs following the Round of 16. He is currently ranked 15th in the standings.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with RCR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Create Happy Christmas Memories During Santa’s Arrival Event at Bass Pro Shops… The magic will begin when Santa makes his grand arrival on Nov. 1, arriving with all the sleigh bells and whistles at U.S. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores, where local communities are invited to join in the free fun of his arrival parade. Festive treats and beverages will be available for all, plus holiday giveaways for kids while supplies last! Starting the following morning on Nov. 2, families can visit Santa’s Wonderland in-store to receive a FREE 4×6 studio-quality photo with Santa, and enjoy a variety of holiday giveaways during weekday visits, including candy canes and special gifts (while supplies last).

Winchester XPERT®… For decades, XPERT® high-velocity steel shotshells have provided proven success for waterfowl hunters. Waterfowlers of all generations can connect over the dependability and consistent performance that Winchester XPERT® shotshells are known for. Featuring corrosion resistant shot and high velocities that allow for increased range and shorter leads, Winchester XPERT® Waterfowl shotshells are offered in a wide range of gauges and payloads to match any waterfowler’s needs.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise hauler in the Phoenix Raceway fan midway on Sunday, November 2, at 8:20 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR gear. Later that morning, Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance on the O’Reilly Auto Parts stage on behalf of Coca-Cola at 9:05 a.m., and the Team Chevy Stage at 9:30 a.m.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

To close out the season, the sport returns to Phoenix Raceway. What is the outlook for the No. 3 team racing in the desert?

“We tested at Phoenix Raceway earlier this year, so I’m excited to get back there. We all know the Penske cars are very fast at Phoenix, but I feel better than I did the first race around. We were just okay there. But after the test, I feel like we learned some things that could help us.”

Where does Phoenix rank for you? Do you like that track?

“I do like Phoenix Raceway. The last few years, the track has seen changes. I think it’s made it more challenging, which is fun for drivers. It is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it or don’t. The goal is to get a good starting position on Saturday and finish out the season on a high note.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship will mark Kyle Busch’s 41st career NASCAR Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway. Busch is a three-time winner at the desert oval, having claimed checkered flags in November 2005, November 2018 and March 2019. Additionally, the Las Vegas native owns 12 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, has an average starting position of 11.8 and an average finishing position of 11.4. Busch has completed 98.4% (12,283 of 12,489) of laps competed.

Career Milestone… This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Busch will make his 750th Cup Series start, becoming just the 14th driver in history to achieve that feat.

All-Time Lap Leader… Busch is the all-time Cup Series lap leader at Phoenix Raceway (1,190).

Did You Know? Busch holds the record for both the youngest race winner and pole winner in track history at Phoenix Raceway. Busch captured his first Phoenix victory in November 2005 (20 years, 6 months, and 11 days) and won his first pole in March 2006 (20 years, 11 months, and 20 days).

Pole Position… Busch has 34 career Cup Series poles – four of which have come at Phoenix Raceway.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his premier series success at Phoenix Raceway, the veteran racer also has 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series and two NASCAR Truck Series wins at the Avondale, Arizona track.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of homemade meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 28 states. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Meet Busch… Busch is scheduled to make a stop at the Chevrolet Display in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone on Sunday, November 2, at 10:40 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Do you race the drivers in the Championship 4 any differently at Phoenix Raceway? Do you try to give them extra room?

“You definitely don’t want to put yourself in a spot where you take out a Championship 4 contender. It’s important to be mindful of everything going on around you but you’re also not just going to just layover and give positions away.”

How important is it to end this season on a positive note with a strong run at Phoenix Raceway?

“I’m not sure that I would put any more emphasis on Phoenix Raceway than I would at any other week prior because I think every race is important. Phoenix is a track and this is a race that you want to be ready for when it becomes your turn to be in the Championship 4, so building all of your notes this weekend is really important.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Jesse Love has made three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning three top-nine results while piloting the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. Throughout his career at the Arizona oval, the Menlo Park, California native has completed more than 1,200 laps at the one-mile track. Love has one NASCAR Truck Series start at Phoenix, posting a fourth-place result (2023) in just his third series event. In addition, Love has seven starts in ARCA Menards Series competition at the facility, posting a best finish of second (2022) and three top-10 results.

Championship Chasing… Love is making his first career Championship 4 appearance this weekend. The 2025 season marks Love’s second consecutive Xfinity Series Playoff appearance.

Rearview Mirror… Through 32 races of the 2025 Xfinity Series campaign, Love has captured one win, four poles, eight top-five, and 21 top-10 finishes, while leading 262 laps.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, November 1 at 1:45 p.m. Local Time, Love will participate in the Championship 4 Driver Q&A at the Infield Experience Stage at Phoenix Raceway. Stop by to hear from the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet before he races for the Xfinity Series Championship a few short hours later.

JESSE LOVE QUOTES:

What is your mentality heading into the championship race at Phoenix Raceway? Do you approach the race weekend any differently knowing a championship is on the line?

“I know what’s at stake. I know the pressure. I know all of the stuff that I am most likely going to feel, and no matter what it doesn’t change my approach to the weekend. I’m going to show up and be the best Jesse Love that I can be. I’m going to try to have the best performance that I’ve ever had, and if I can do that, then I know I have a shot at winning the championship.”

Where does Phoenix Raceway fit in your wheelhouse and what is your confidence level heading into the weekend?

“Phoenix Raceway is one of my best racetracks, statistically. It’s a place where I’ve raced for the win at on multiple occasions. I think I’ve finished third or fourth there in the NASCAR Truck Series. I ran seventh there in my first race with RCR. We were a couple hundred feet from winning last year there in the fall. We weren’t in the position to win the championship, but I know I can put myself in that same spot again this weekend. We went a different route in the spring. We still got a top-10 finish, but we weren’t contenders for the win. We have a really good understanding of what I need in the car going into this weekend. Specifically, when the sun goes down and the lights turn on, we have a really good plan.”

What does translate from the spring? I know the weather will be really warm this weekend…

“I’ve done a lot of homework trying to figure out what the track is going to do, and how I am going to approach the weekend, and approach practice different from qualifying and the differences in how I approach the start of the race versus the end of the race. It’s going to be a lot different from the spring, and it’s even going to be different from the fall race last year.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway… Austin Hill has seven career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of fourth in spring 2024. The Winston, Georgia native has posted five top-10 results, a 71.4 percent average. In addition, Hill has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway, notching one pole (2019) and one top-10 result (2021).

Owner Championship Hunt… With their dominating victory at Talladega Superspeedway in the Round of 8, Hill and the No. 21 team punched their ticket into the Xfinity Series owner championship battle. On Saturday, the No. 21 Chevrolet will be one of four eligible cars to earn the owner championship title. The highest finisher of four teams – No. 21 (Hill), No. 7 (Justin Allgaier), No. 19 (Aric Almirola), and No. 88 (Conner Zilisch) – will capture the award for their owner.

Season In Review… Through 31 races of the 2025 Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has captured four wins, one pole, 13 top-five, and 17 top-10 finishes. The 31-year-old has led a total of 355 laps and completed 95.7 percent (4665 of 4874) of laps competed.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What is your mindset heading into Phoenix Raceway, where you will race for an owner championship?

“My mindset is to put it all on the line. The No. 21 team has the confidence and ability to win at Phoenix Raceway, just as good as anyone else that we are racing against. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines deserves this opportunity to race for an owner championship. We’ve had our share of ups and downs, but we are confident going into championship weekend. It would mean so much to me personally to win a championship for Richard Childress and everyone in Welcome.”

What more do you need to win the race compared to last year’s championship race?

“Last fall, our Chevrolet was a little free in Stage 1. We needed to be tightened up a bit to have rear grip, but we went too far with the adjustment. To run with the No. 7, we need more overall grip without losing the front end. This is an issue that RCR has had collectively at Phoenix the last couple of years. We are normally pretty close – a top-five car – but then once you tighten the balance, it hurts the handling overall. We need to make our adjustment window larger to open up what changes we can make during the race.”