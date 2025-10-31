Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Phoenix Raceway

This Season:

AJ Allmendinger extended the longest active top-10 finish streak at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a seventh-place finish and now holds the best average finish in the Next-Gen era at the track. Allmendinger earned his first top five of the 2025 season in the Coca-Cola 600. He crossed the finish line in fourth-place, scoring his best finish of the season, following a fifth-place qualifying effort. His second top-five finish of the season came at Darlington Raceway in the Southern 500.

Kaulig Racing welcomes Supercars Champion Will Brown for the Chicago Street Race. Brown later returned to run the team’s No. 11 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Raceway.

AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s lone NASCAR Cup Series Pole award of the 2025 season at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap time of 15.117 seconds. This marked his first pole in the series since 2015.

Christian Eckes earned two top fives and four top-10 finishes on road courses this season. He also earned a third-place finish at his home track of Pocono Raceway.

At Darlington Raceway, Daniel Dye paid tribute to the late Kyle Petty with a throwback scheme. He also donated a portion of his winnings to Victory Junction.

The Kaulig Racing drivers competed in the Kaulig Companies Champion Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club.

Justin Haley returned to compete in the No. 11 Chevrolet in WaWa 250 at Daytona International Raceway, a track where he earned two wins for the team.

Kaulig Racing is named the anchor team for RAM’s return to NASCAR. So far, the team has named Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley as full-time drivers for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September, Daniel Dye delivered Race to Stop Suicide bracelets to team haulers and media members at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Kaulig Racing announced today the promotion of Chris Rice from President to Chief Executive Officer. Rice, who has been with the team since its inception in 2016, has played a vital role in the organization’s growth and success in NASCAR.

Daniel Dye was named a finalist for the Comcast Community Champion Award, a prestigious award given to a NASCAR industry member who goes above and beyond to make a difference in their community, for his work with Race to Stop Suicide.

In his first full season with Kaulig Racing in the Cup Series, Ty Dillon made headlines as he finished second in the first ever, In-Season Challenge. Throughout the Challenge, Dillon faced No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin in Round 1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, No. 17 seed Brad Keselowski in Round 2 at the Chicago Street Course, No. 8 seed Alex Bowman in Round 3 at Sonoma Raceway, No. 12 seed John Hunter Nemechek in Round 4 at Dover Motor Speedway and No. 6 seed Ty Gibbs in the Championship Round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At Phoenix Raceway:

Kaulig Racing has made 14 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the team has earned six top five and 23 top-10 finishes at Phoenix.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Alpine Partners / AFLAC

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Alpine Partners/AFLAC Camaro ZL1

Alpine Partners / AFLAC: Alpine, in partnership with Aflac, will serve as the primary partner of Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team this weekend for the 2025 season finale at Pheonix Raceway.

Alpine Benefits was established using its 50+ year experience in group benefits to bring high quality employee benefits to brokers, agencies and employers. With a commitment to service excellence and cutting-edge technology, Alpine helps companies create benefits programs that attract and retain top talent, all while reducing administrative burdens. Alpine’s client-first approach ensures that its clients receive the personalized attention and tailored solutions necessary to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Friday, October 31

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a friendly game of Family Feud at 12:30 p.m. MT.

Sunday, November 2

Ty Dillon will be at the Busch Light Lounge in the Midway for a fan Q & A at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Dillon will be at the Chevrolet Merchandise Hauler at 9:50 a.m. MT to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Phoenix Raceway:

Earlier this season, Ty Dillon and the No. 10 team finished 16th at Phoenix Raceway after running inside the top five with a fast Chevrolet.

Dillon will make his 16th-career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. In his previous 15 starts at the track, he has nine top-20 finishes.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has nine starts with a best finish of fourth in 2014 and has led 16 laps.

Dillon has three starts at the track in the Truck Series with 21 total laps led and a best finish of fourth in 2013.

Dillon’s best finish of the season came in the first round of the In-Season Challenge when he finished eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway and heading in to the season finale, Dillon has earned 13 top-20 finishes so far this season.

“I’m excited to go to Phoenix to finish out our year. It’s been a great year with Kaulig Racing. There’s been a lot of highs, and great moments throughout the season. The In-Season tournament was awesome run for our whole program. I’m looking forward to being at Phoenix, probably the site of one of our closest opportunities to win a race earlier this year. It’s a place that I love and I’m looking forward to finishing out the year with a great finish.” – Ty Dillon on Phoenix Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1



Celsius: AJ Allmendinger will debut a new Celsius paint scheme on the No. 16 Chevrolet for the Cup Series Championship race weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Highlighting the new, limited edition Celsius Spritz Vibe, the scheme is inspired by the orange and blues of the Spritz Vibe can design.

Celsius is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins. As the Official Energy Drink of Kaulig Racing, Celsius fuels Allmendinger and the No. 16 team every race weekend to keep them performing at their best.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, November 2

AJ Allmendinger will be at the Phoenix Raceway Infield Experience Stage on Sunday, November, 2 from 10:15 a.m. MT to 10:30 a.m. MT for a Q&A.

At Phoenix Raceway:

AJ Allmendinger heads to Phoenix Raceway 25th in driver points for the 2025 season. He has earned one pole award, two top five, seven top-10 finishes and 42 laps led.

This season, AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s lone NASCAR Cup Series Pole award of the 2025 season at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap time of 15.117 seconds. This marked his first pole in the series since 2015. Allmendinger also earned two top five finishes, seven top-10 finishes and led 42 laps.

“One to go. Kaulig Racing and our No. 16 group has a lot of positives to take away from this year, even though the results didn’t always show that. As we head to Phoenix, we’re focused on closing out the season with a strong run, continuing to learn and focusing ahead to the off-season and building for 2026.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

At Phoenix Raceway:

Daniel Dye has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway with Kaulig Racing.

Dye has also made two starts at Phoenix in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and two starts in the ARCA Menards Series West, where he earned one top-five finish.

In his first full season with Kaulig Racing, Dye earned eight top-10 finishes.

“Phoenix is probably my favorite race track. We had a pretty good race there in the spring, but we got off on our strategy, which hindered what should have been a better finish. We’ve worked really hard this season, and hopefully we will go out and have a good result for the final race of the season to cap off a good Xfinity Series career for Kaulig Racing.” – Daniel Dye on Phoenix Raceway



11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Brenden Queen, No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Brenden Queen will drive the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

At Phoenix Raceway:

Brenden Queen will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.

He has previously made one start at the one-mile track in the ARCA Menards Series West earlier this year, finishing in the runner-up position after leading 96 laps.



“It’s super cool to be in the OG Leaf Filter scheme for the final race of the season. I grew up watching that car race, long before I got this opportunity. I’m excited to get back to Phoenix, a track where I almost won in the spring, and rebound after Martinsville with my crew chief Eddie [Pardue] and all the No. 11 guys. They brought such a fast car last week, so I don’t see why we can’t do it again this week. The only way I can think of thanking Matt Kaulig for this opportunity would be by trying to get a win in the finale.” – Brenden Queen on Phoenix Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet

Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic: Christian Eckes will drive the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race. Campers Inn RV Mobile Medic is the premier mobile RV service provider for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. Its industry-certified technicians provide fast and reliable service on a variety of maintenance tasks right at its customers’ campsites. The mobile medic will also be at many of the race tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

At Phoenix Raceway:

Christian Eckes has made one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway with Kaulig Racing where he earned an eighth-place finish.

Eckes has made six starts at Phoenix in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he has earned one win, three top fives, and has finished in the top 10 in five of his six attempts.

In his first full season with Kaulig Racing, Eckes earned six top five and 15 top-10 finishes.

“I’m very excited to get to Phoenix this weekend for the final Xfinity Series race of the year. It definitely hasn’t been a perfect season, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made since the last race there earlier this Spring and look forward to seeing a better effort due to that. I’m so thankful and beyond grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 16 car this season, and I am prepared to end it on a high note.” – Christian Eckes on Phoenix Raceway

Meet the Kaulig Racing Drivers

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.