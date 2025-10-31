Tony and Emmy Award-Winner Darren Criss to Sing National Anthem at NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Acclaimed star of stage and screen to perform ahead of the historic season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 2

PHOENIX (Oct. 31, 2025) – The stage is set, the engines are primed, and the stars are aligning for an unforgettable NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway! Adding to the excitement, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss will perform the national anthem before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday as the best drivers in the world battle for the Bill France Cup.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Darren Criss to Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix Raceway. “His incredible talent and energy are the perfect complement to the excitement and emotion of crowning our NASCAR champions. This is going to be a weekend fans will never forget!”

Criss first rose to fame as Blaine Anderson on the hit television series Glee, earning acclaim for his dynamic performances and chart-topping covers. He went on to win Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice awards for his riveting portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. A versatile artist with roots in both theater and music, Criss has also starred on Broadway. He most recently took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his captivating performance as Oliver in the multi-Tony Award winning musical, Maybe Happy Ending. He returns to the acclaimed role at the Belasco Theatre beginning Nov. 5. Additional Broadway production credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He has also released multiple albums showcasing his diverse musical range, including his well-received holiday album aptly entitled, A Very Darren Crissmas.

What else is undeniable is the excitement on tap during NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. To wit:

Today, the adrenaline kicks off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race.

The excitement builds Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race and the ARCA Menards Series West’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.

And then on Sunday, the grand finale to the 2025 NASCAR season – the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Country superstar Jordan Davis will fire up the crowd with a high-energy pre-race concert before the green flag drops on what promises to be a NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race for the ages.

With star-studded performances, non-stop racing action, and championship glory on the line, it’s no surprise only a scant number of tickets remain for NASCAR’s season finale. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now before it’s too late at www.phoenixraceway.com.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2025, the spring event weekend, March 7-9, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway and features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 2. During the action-packed, three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.