Freeway Insurance Joins NASCAR as Fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series

Freeway Insurance to Also Become Title Sponsor for the 2026 Fall NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 31, 2025) – NASCAR today announced that Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie and the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., has joined as the fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, marking a significant addition to the sport’s group of Premier Partners.

The multi-year agreement establishes Freeway Insurance as an official Premier Partner alongside Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity, and underscores NASCAR’s continued commercial momentum as major national brands invest in the sport’s growing fanbase and dynamic platform. The announcement also includes Freeway Insurance becoming the Official Insurance Partner and the entitlement partner for the fall NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The partnerships will officially kick off in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Freeway Insurance to the NASCAR family as a Premier Partner and a race entitlement partner at Phoenix Raceway,” said Steve O’Donnell, President of NASCAR. “This partnership highlights the strong alignment between our two brands — dedication to serving everyday Americans is at the heart of everything we do. Freeway’s commitment further reinforces the strength and growth of NASCAR’s commercial ecosystem as we continue to attract top-tier partners who see the value and excitement of this sport.”

Freeway Insurance and NASCAR represent two iconic American institutions — both deeply connected to the road, fueled by passion, and commitment to excellence for millions of loyal customers and fans nationwide.

Freeway Insurance provides affordable, reliable insurance options to drivers and families in all 50 states. Through its extensive retail network, over-the-phone service, and online platform, Freeway helps customers find the right coverage at the right price — from auto, truck, and home to RV and boat insurance. Freeway empowers people to make confident, informed decisions about their insurance needs, reflecting its mission to make quality coverage accessible to everyone. The brand’s commitment to service, trust, and protection aligns seamlessly with NASCAR’s focus on accessibility, innovation, and community.

“At Freeway Insurance, we’re proud to partner with NASCAR — a sport that embodies the same energy, trust, and drive that define our brand,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance and U.S. Army Veteran. “As someone who has served our country, I take great pride in leading a brand that serves hardworking Americans every day. Trust is the foundation of what we do — whether it’s helping families protect what matters most or supporting a sport that fans trust and love. NASCAR’s fans and our customers share the same values — determination, family, and a love of the open road — and the Freeway Insurance 500 will be a celebration of everything that makes this country great.”

As part of the partnership, Freeway Insurance will be prominently integrated across multiple touchpoints of the NASCAR Cup Series, including race entitlements, sponsorship of the “Choose Rule” on Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network live broadcasts, digital activations, and fan engagement programs designed to bring fans closer to the action and help families win when it comes to their insurance needs. Freeway Insurance also becomes the exclusive insurance provider for NASCAR, its social media platforms, and all tracks where the national series race.

Together, NASCAR and Freeway Insurance will drive forward a shared mission: to connect with fans and customers across the country — on and off the track — through authenticity, innovation, trust and the open road that unites them.

Freeway Insurance is no stranger to NASCAR, as it’s been a banner partner of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez for the last five seasons. With Suárez set to join Spire Motorsports and pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet beginning in 2026, Freeway is proud to once again ride alongside him — this time as both a team partner and a Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Freeway Insurance

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.