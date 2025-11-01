Denny Hamlin wins pole position for 2025 Cup Series finale at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin gained a major advantage in his pursuit for his first elusive NASCAR Cup Series championship by capturing the Busch Light Pole for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 1.

The event’s qualifying format consisted of a single-truck, impounded format, with each competitor cycling once around Phoenix in a bid to record the fastest time.

Hamlin was the fifth-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice session and upped the ante by clocking in a qualifying lap at 133.759 mph in 26.914 seconds. His lap was enough for the three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, to capture the final pole position of the 2025 Cup Series season for himself and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE entry team.

With the pole, Hamlin notched his 48th career pole in the Cup Series division, his fourth at Phoenix and his fifth of the 2025 season. This season marks Hamlin’s fifth time contending in the Championship 4 round as a title contender. With this season also marking his 20th consecutive campaign in the Cup division, Hamlin sets his sights on Sunday’s main event, the finale, and the opportunity to achieve his first Cup Series championship that eludes him and remains missing from his extensive racing resume and accomplishments.

“We’re doing everything we can, but really proud of this whole Progressive Toyota team,” Hamlin, who was elated, said on pit road. “We worked hard at it. We’ve really been working hard and hopefully, we get the payoff tomorrow. We’re obviously going to be in a great starting spot [for Sunday’s finale] at this point. Then, we got to just make sure we do all the right things. That’s execute the entire day. Largely, that’s gonna rest on my shoulders, so I’ll do the best I can.”

Hamlin will share the front row with Championship 4 rival William Byron as the latter posted a qualifying lap at 133.551 mph in 26.956 seconds. Byron, who won last weekend’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway that enabled him to clinch a Championship 4 berth for a third consecutive season, is pursuing a similar feat to Hamlin in campaigning for a first Cup title.

Kyle Larson, Byron’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports and a Championship 4 rival, qualified in third place with a lap of 133.437 mph in 26.979 seconds. Larson is the only Championship 4 finalist who previously won a Cup title in 2021. And he now strives to become the 18th to achieve multiple titles.

Lastly, Chase Briscoe, a teammate to Hamlin at Joe Gibbs Racing, is also the lowest-starting Championship 4 finalist and will take the green flag in 12th place. Briscoe’s qualifying lap occurred at 132.680 mph in 27.133 seconds. Despite being one of several competitors who experienced tire issues during Friday’s practice, Briscoe will also be contending for his first Cup title.

Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney, teammates at Team Penske, are the two-highest non-Championship 4 finalist starters for Sunday’s finale as they will roll off the starting grid in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano, the latter of whom is the reigning three-time Cup Series champion, completed the top-10 starting grid.

The only competitor who did not post a qualifying lap was AJ Allmendinger. Allmendinger wrecked his primary entry in Turn 3 due to a flat right-front tire during Friday’s practice session and will start Sunday’s finale in a backup entry.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots in the Championship Race, all of the entered competitors made the event.

Cup Series Qualifying Results:

1. Denny Hamlin, 133.759 mph, 26.914 seconds

2. William Byron, 133.551 mph, 26.956 seconds

3. Kyle Larson, 133.437 mph, 26.979 seconds

4. Austin Cindric, 133.249 mph, 27.017 seconds

5. Ryan Blaney, 133.190 mph, 27.029 seconds

6. Carson Hocevar, 133.141 mph, 27.039 seconds

7. Josh Berry, 132.876 mph, 27.093 seconds

8. Alex Bowman, 132.871 mph, 27.094 seconds

9. Chris Buescher, 132.787 mph, 27.111 seconds

10. Joey Logano, 132.748 mph, 27.119 seconds

11. Kyle Busch, 132.699 mph, 27.129 seconds

12. Chase Briscoe, 132.680 mph, 27.133 seconds

13. Ross Chastain, 132.660 mph, 27.137 seconds

14. Daniel Suarez, 132.631 mph, 27.143 seconds

15. Erik Jones, 132.577 mph, 27.154 seconds

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 132.489 mph, 27.172 seconds

17. Chase Elliott, 132.470 mph, 27.176 seconds

18. Noah Gragson, 132.431 mph, 27.184 seconds

19. Brad Keselowski, 132.406 mph, 27.189 seconds

20. Christopher Bell, 132.372 mph, 27.196 seconds

21. Ryan Preece, 132.368 mph, 27.197 seconds

22. Zane Smith, 132.265 mph, 27.218 seconds

23. Bubba Wallace, 132.261 mph, 27.219 seconds

24. Tyler Reddick, 132.256 mph, 27.220 seconds

25. Ty Gibbs, 132.168 mph, 27.238 seconds

26. Austin Dillon, 132.144 mph, 27.243 seconds

27. Cole Custer, 132.139 mph, 27.244 seconds

28. John Hunter Nemechek, 132.105 mph, 27.251 seconds

29. Justin Haley, 131.868 mph, 27.300 seconds

30. Todd Gilliland, 131.839 mph, 27.306 seconds

31. Shane van Gisbergen, 131.791 mph, 27.316 seconds

32. Riley Herbst, 131.584 mph, 27.359 seconds

33. Cody Ware, 131.171 mph, 27.445 seconds

34. Ty Dillon, 130.804 mph, 27.522 seconds

35. JJ Yeley, 129.870 mph, 27.720 seconds

36. Casey Mears, 129.660 mph, 27.765 seconds

37. Michael McDowell, 128.760 mph, 27.959 seconds

38. AJ Allmendinger, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

*Bold indicates Championship 4 contenders

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to occur on Sunday, November 2, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.