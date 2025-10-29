NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix – Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the 2025 season finale. The championship for each series will be decided by a single race, with one simple goal: to finish ahead of your rivals.

Championship Contenders:

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Championship 4:

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4:

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship 4:

Corey Heim, No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota

Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

Ty Majeski, No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford

Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Cup Series Playoff Highlights

Hendrick Motorsports (2020, 2021) and Team Penske (2022, 2024) lead all organizations in Cup Series Championship Race wins at Phoenix Raceway.

Since the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2004, the winner of the Championship Race has won the title 11 times: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013) and Kyle Larson (2021) have previously won a Playoff race at Phoenix.

The Cup Series Playoff drivers have the following average finishes at Phoenix in the Next Gen car (2022-2025):

William Byron (8.0)

Kyle Larson (10.1)

Denny Hamlin (10.8)

Chase Briscoe (15.5)

Xfinity Series Playoff Highlights

Two Xfinity Series teams are represented in the Championship.

JR Motorsports has three drivers competing for the title, including Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, and Connor Zilisch. Jesse Love will represent Richard Childress Racing in the Playoffs.

If either Connor Zilisch or Carson Kvapil wins the Xfinity Series championship, they would become the fourth rookie to win the Xfinity Series Championship.

Connor Zilisch has 10 wins this season, the record for most wins by a rookie. Justin Allgaier leads the series with 14 stage wins this year.

Jesse Love has finished in the top-10 in all three Phoenix starts, including a runner-up in March 2024.

The last two Xfinity Series races at Phoenix were won with a last-lap pass.

Craftsman Truck Series Highlights

Four different teams are competing for the Truck Series Championship – TRICON Garage (Corey Heim), Halmar Friesen Racing (Kaden Honeycutt), ThorSport Racing (Ty Majeski), and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (Tyler Ankrum).

Corey Heim and Ty Majeski are the only two Championship 4 drivers who have previously appeared in the Championship 4.

Corey Heim has led in every race in 2025. He has the opportunity to become the first driver to lead in every race of a season.

In every Phoenix Championship race that has finished in overtime, the pass for the win came in overtime.

The average age of the Championship 4 is 25 years, 4 months, 20 days, the youngest ever.

Weekend Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 30

7:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – 50 minutes

Friday, Oct. 31

2 p.m.: ARCA Practice – 45 minutes

3 p.m.: ARCA – Qualifying/Impound/20 minutes

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying/Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap – FS2

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice/50 minutes – CW App

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice/50 minutes – truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Championship race Stages 45/90/150 Laps = 150 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM/MRN

Purse: $2,151,939

Post Truck Series Championship race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, Nov. 1

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100: 100 Laps/100 Miles – FloRacing

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle /1 Lap – CW App

5 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle /1 Lap truTV/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $2,151,939

Post Xfinity Series Championship race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Nov. 2

3 p.m.: Cup Series Championship race

Stages: 60/185/312 Laps = 312 Miles

Peacock/NBC/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $12,394,135

Post Cup Series Championship race: NASCAR Press Pass

All times are Eastern.