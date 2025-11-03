Berry Caps First Season with the Wood Brothers with Top-10 Finish at Phoenix

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team closed out their 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign with a strong showing in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, scoring a seventh-place finish after running inside the top 10 for much of the afternoon.

The result marked the team’s eighth top-10 of the season, complementing one victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, three top-fives, and a 16th-place finish in the final driver standings. The performance capped a memorable year for Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team as they celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary season.

Berry rolled off seventh — his 11th start of seventh or better this year — and raced inside or near the top 10 throughout the opening 60-lap Stage, finishing 12th. During Stage 2, the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse climbed back into the top 10 after a Lap 107 caution and maintained pace among the frontrunners before ending the segment in 12th.

In the final Stage, Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team continued to fine-tune the car’s balance, allowing the No. 21 to run consistently inside the top 10 and into the top five late in the going. A caution for a blown tire on William Byron’s car set up an Overtime finish, where Berry and most of the leaders opted for right-side tires only.

The Tennessee native held firm to take the checkered flag in seventh as teammate and former Wood Brothers driver Ryan Blaney scored the race win, while Kyle Larson claimed the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The strong finish provided a fitting end to Berry’s first season behind the wheel of the iconic No. 21 Ford and gives the team plenty of momentum heading into 2026.

The Wood Brothers Racing family extends its heartfelt thanks to the fans, partners, and supporters who made the team’s 75th anniversary season one to remember, and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

