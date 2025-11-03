Other Series PR

Flying Lizard Motorsports Closes out 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Season in Italy

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (November 3, 2025) – The 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season reaches its dramatic finale this week at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where Flying Lizard Motorsports will take on both the final rounds of the North American championship and the prestigious World Finals.

“Misano is an incredible venue to wrap up the season,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It’s a technical track that rewards precision and teamwork, two things our drivers have shown all season long. We’re proud of how consistent both cars have been and look forward to finishing strong in both the North American finale and the World Finals.”

The 2.626-mile, 16-turn Italian circuit, located roughly 116 miles from Florence, will host competitors from the North America, Europe, and Asia series in a global showdown to determine the best of the best in Lamborghini one-make racing.

Before the world stage begins, the North American contingent will complete its final two championship rounds on Thursday, November 6 and Friday, November 7, following a full day of testing and qualifying on Wednesday, November 5. The combined World Finals will take place over the weekend, with qualifying on Saturday morning and races Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Flying Lizard enters the season finale with both of its Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 entries sitting inside the top four in championship standings. Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller, drivers of the No. 141 entry, currently hold third place with 75 points, just eight points shy of second and 15 behind the leaders, Daurius Trinka and Tadas Karlinskas. Teammates Slade Stewart and Andy Lee, in the No. 114 car, sit just three points back in fourth with 72 points.

The No. 114 pairing earned Flying Lizard’s sole victory of the 2025 season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, adding to the two-car effort that has produced eight podium finishes and 12 top-five results in 2025. Both driver lineups will be fighting to close out the year on a high note and carry momentum into the international World Finals. All races will air live on the IMSA YouTube Channel or the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel.

Schedule

Wednesday, November 5

9:25 AM – 10:10 AM (CET) Practice 1

3:25 AM – 4:10 AM (EST)

1:20 PM – 2:05 PM Practice 2

7:20 AM – 8:05 AM (EST)

4:10 PM – 4:30 PM Qualifying 1

10:10 AM – 10:30 AM (EST)

4:40 PM – 5:00 PM Qualifying 2

10:40 AM – 11:00 AM (EST)

Thursday, November 6

12:25 PM – 1:15 PM NA Race 1

6:25 AM – 7:15 AM (EST)

Friday, November 7

9:00 AM – 9:50 AM NA Race 2

3:00 AM – 3:50 AM (EST)

Saturday, November 8

9:15 AM – 9:30 AM Warm Up PRO/AM

3:15 AM – 3:30 AM (EST)

12:35 PM – 12:55 PM Qualifying 1 PRO/AM

6:00 AM – 6:55 AM (EST)

1:05 PM – 1:25 PM Qualifying 2 PRO/AM

7:05 PM – 7:25 PM (EST)

4:35 PM – 5:25 PM Race 1 PRO/AM

10:35 AM – 11:25 AM (EST)

Sunday, November 9

2:30 PM – 3:20 PM Race 2 PRO/AM

8:30 AM – 9:20 AM (EST)

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.

