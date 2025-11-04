11th Running of the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods This Weekend at Daytona International Speedway

North America’s Premier Vintage and Historic 24-Hour Race Begins Second Decade of Competition at the “World Center of Racing” November 5 – 9

Full Five-Day Event Schedule Includes the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods and the HSR Daytona Historics Full-Season Series Championship Races

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 3, 2025) – The Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Daytona Classic 24 Hour presented by Mission Foods begins its second decade of competition this weekend at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), November 5 – 9, where America’s premier historic and vintage 24-hour race runs for the 11th time.

A typically strong entry of first-time hopefuls and former and defending race winners is set for the 11th HSR Daytona Classic 24 from 2 p.m. EST this Saturday, November 8, until the final checkered flag of the weekend waves just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 9. The full weekend of competition on the 3.56-mile Daytona road course also features the HSR Daytona Historics, which is a points-paying round of HSR’s season-long racing series and championships from Thursday, November 6, through early Saturday afternoon.

First run in 2014, with initial plans to be held every other year, the immediate popularity and success of the inaugural HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour called for a second running in 2015. After a year off, the 24-Hour classic race at the “World Center of Racing” returned in 2017 and is now an annual and premier fixture on the HSR calendar and a “must-do” and “must-attend” motorsports event for competitors and race fans alike.

The HSR Daytona Classic 24 features seven different Run Groups competing in succession for a full 24 hours on the DIS road course. The various period-correct classes within each Run Group combine to make almost all closed-wheel competition sports cars from the last seven decades eligible for Classic 24 competition.

Run Group E has the honor of rolling off first for the official start of the 11th HSR Daytona Classic 24 this Saturday at 2 p.m. EST, a more than fitting “opening act” considering the group is home to competitors and GT Modern (GTM) cars from HSR’s recently announced Mission GT Challenge series. Group E is traditionally an intense battle throughout the entire 24 hours and produced last year’s closest race finish.

After Group E kicks things off, the race quickly shifts back in time more than 50 years with the first Run Group A segment. Featuring the oldest cars in the race, with all but one entry from the 1960s or early ’70s, Group A features top prototypes of the era, like the Lola T70, and a strong contingent of GT Classic (GTC) entries such as Porsche 911s and 914s, a Shelby Cobra CSX4000 and a Datsun 240Z.

The longest race on the HSR Classic Endurance Championship presented by Mission Foods schedule, the Daytona Classic 24 has seen more than one GT team out last and even out race the prototype contingent for an upset victory. Run Group A could be on spoiler alert this year.

The HSR Daytona Historics schedule is just as busy as the Classic 24’s timeline. A full slate of HSR feature races and a pair of WeatherTech Sprints for all Run Groups – including HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin and Mission Challenge GT Challenge competitors – takes place in a seemingly non-stop schedule from Friday morning through early Saturday afternoon.

Daytona Historics feature races include an HSR Global GT sprint, a 90-minute HSR Prototype Challenge presented by Michelin and a one-hour B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge race for the GTC, Historic and Vintage classes, all on Friday. Saturday’s feature race slate includes the weekend’s second and B.R.M Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race for the GTM, Prototype Modern and Historic Sports divisions and the always popular HSR SascoSports International/American Challenge presented by Hoosier.

The five-day schedule of historic and vintage competition at DIS begins Wednesday with a test session for all Run Groups and classes in both the Classic 24 and Daytona Historics.

For additional information on both the HSR Daytona Classic 24 and HSR Daytona Historics events, including entry lists, ticket purchases, the event schedule and more, please click here.

For a direct link to HSR Daytona Classic 24 race tickets, please click here.

