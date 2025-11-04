Is there a perfect NASCAR Championship Playoff System?

Is there such a thing as a perfect NASCAR Championship Playoff System? The short answer is no, but especially when one race can erase a season of near flawless perfection.

How do you plan for the unexpected crashes or the cautions that will inevitably come at the most inopportune moments?

A team can complete perfect pit stops, and a driver can execute a flawless race, all to no avail.

Just ask Denny Hamlin.

His championship hopes vanished due to an overtime restart at the end of the final race.

“Did the best I could,” Hamlin said. “Everything I really prepared for happened today. I felt like we responded. Even losing track position at one point, just battling back. Did really well on restarts. Hadn’t been good on restarts for the bulk of the year.

“Yeah, the team brought a great championship car. I felt like I drove it just right up until two laps to go. Yeah, this is the part that stinks…

“Golly, in this moment I never want to race a car ever again,” Hamlin said with a wry smile. “I mean, my fun meter is pegged.”

And what about the Xfinity Series driver who won 10 races, captured a record 18 consecutive top-five finishes, and won the 2025 Rookie of the Year title?

Just ask Connor Zilisch.

His season was undone by a third-place finish in the season finale, and he finished second in the season championship standings.

“I’ve come to terms with what’s happened,” Zilisch said. “And at this point, I can’t do anything about it, so there’s no reason to hang on to it. I mean, it’s life. Sun came up Sunday morning, and the world kept spinning.”

“At the end of the day, I did everything I could,” he continued. “And my team, the whole JR Motorsports group, we gave our all, and I don’t have any reason to be upset about what happened. Yeah, it stings. It sucks.

“But yeah, we did everything we could and we tried our best. If I walked out of that place knowing that I could have done something differently, then I probably would have been a little more upset. But I gave it my all. I did everything I could, and yeah, the result wasn’t meant to be.”

But there is hope. NASCAR is currently working on a new Playoff format. Rumors suggest the championship will no longer be determined by the final race of the season.

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell commented on the current playoff system during the State of the Sport press conference.

“I think that’s something that, as you look at the future of the sport,” he said, “making sure that a driver who has delivered all season long has the ability to be named a champion. And, not have something maybe come down to one race, that’s really been the focal point, is we want to reward winning. We’re going to continue to do that. Whatever model we come up with, winning is very important.”

And though no system is perfect, one thing is clear. It is past time for a change.