AO Racing Confirms 2026 LMP2 Lineup with Returning Championship-Winning Quartet

ST CHARLES, Ill. (November 5, 2025) – Following a dominant championship campaign in 2025, AO Racing will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 class with an unchanged lineup for the 2026 season. The No. 99 Oreca, affectionately known as Spike the Dragon, will once again be piloted by PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron as the full season drivers with Jonny Edgar as the endurance addition and Christian Rasmussen rounding out the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“A wise man once said, ‘If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,’” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Our LMP2 crew and Spike had such a great 2025 season that we want to do the same thing for 2026. PJ, Dane, Jonny, and Christian all performed fantastically for us over the course of the year, and we look forward to getting 2026 started at the November Daytona test.”

The four-driver roster reunites to defend their LMP2 championship over the seven-race calendar, beginning with the prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 24, 2026. After an exceptional season that included victories at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Road America, and leading the most laps in the most races in 2025, AO Racing looks to continue its momentum into the new year.

In addition to securing the 2025 championship title, PJ Hyett once again claimed the most pole positions in the class, an achievement he also earned in 2024.

“Winning the LMP2 championship in 2025 was a dream come true, but we have unfinished business,” said Hyett. “The top step at all of IMSA’s endurance races have yet to be reached for our crew, and 2026 sounds like the right year to do it.”

Dane Cameron’s season added another milestone to his career, earning him his fifth IMSA championship.

“I’m super excited to be back with AO Racing to defend our championship,” said Cameron. “It will be hard to top 2025, but I feel we were getting stronger as a group as the year went on. There is so much benefit to having continuity, and I believe with this group, we can start the year with a win at Daytona.”

The team’s 2026 campaign will once again compete at some of the most iconic circuits across North America, showcasing AO Racing’s continued growth and commitment to excellence across multiple classes of IMSA competition.