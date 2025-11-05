5 Tips to Stay Safe Around Trucks on the Road

Galveston, Texas, is a beautiful city by the Gulf of Mexico, known for its beaches and coastal attractions. The roads are often filled with tourists, locals, and big trucks carrying goods across the region. With so many vehicles sharing the road, safe driving becomes very important for everyone.

However, the growing number of preventable big rig wrecks in Galveston serves as a reminder of how easily accidents can occur when caution is overlooked. Understanding how to drive safely around large trucks can significantly reduce risks and keep everyone on the road secure.

By following a few essential safety tips, drivers can help create smoother and safer journeys across Galveston’s highways.

1. Stay Out of the Blind Spots

Trucks have much larger blind spots than cars. These are areas around the vehicle that the truck driver cannot see directly through the mirrors. The main blind spots are:

Directly behind the trailer Along both sides of the truck (especially the right side) Right in front of the truck’s cab

If you’re driving in any of these zones, the truck driver may not know you’re there. This can lead to serious accidents if the truck turns, changes lanes, or slows down suddenly. A good rule to follow is if you can’t see the truck driver’s face in their mirror, they can’t see you either.

To stay safe, avoid driving beside a truck for long periods and move ahead or behind it safely. Staying visible to the driver ensures they can respond appropriately to your movements.

2. Only Change Lanes When You Can See Both of the Truck’s Headlights

Many drivers make the mistake of cutting in front of trucks too soon after passing them. This is extremely dangerous because big trucks need more distance and time to stop due to their size and weight. Before changing lanes in front of a truck, look at your rearview mirror.

If you can see both of the truck’s headlights clearly, that means there is enough space between your vehicle and the truck. This ensures the truck driver has enough braking distance if traffic suddenly slows. Always signal your lane changes early and avoid sudden movements. Smooth, predictable driving helps truck drivers maintain control and reduces the risk of rear-end collisions.

3. Adjust for Weather Conditions

Driving near trucks in bad weather, heavy traffic, or on slippery roads requires extra caution. Trucks are harder to stop and control in poor conditions, so small vehicles should adjust their speed accordingly. Try to match the general speed of the traffic around you, especially near trucks.

Avoid sudden acceleration or braking, as that can make it difficult for truck drivers to predict your actions. During rain, fog, or strong winds, increase your following distance and stay out of blind spots. Trucks can spray water or debris that reduces visibility, so keeping your distance gives you more reaction time. Adapting to road and weather conditions keeps both you and the truck driver safer.

4. Avoid overspeeding.

Speeding near large trucks is one of the most common causes of serious crashes. Trucks cannot stop quickly, and at high speeds, even a minor mistake can lead to a major accident.

By staying within the speed limit, you give yourself and the truck driver enough time to react if something unexpected happens. Remember that trucks often carry heavy cargo, which makes them less stable during sudden stops or turns.

5. Avoid Distractions Such as Texting or Using GPS

Distracted driving is one of the biggest dangers on modern roads. When you’re near a large truck, even a minor distraction can be life-threatening. Texting, adjusting your GPS, or making calls can easily make you miss a truck’s brake lights, signals, or lane shifts.

Always set your route and music before starting your drive. If you need to check your phone, pull over safely. Paying full attention to the road allows you to anticipate the truck’s movements, maintain proper spacing, and avoid sudden reactions that could cause a collision.

Key Takeaways