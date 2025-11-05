Wyatt Coffey claims three championships during rookie Dirt Late Model season

WAYNESBORO, Virginia (Nov. 5, 2025) – Wyatt Coffey never dreamed his first full season racing a 602 Late Model would go as well as it did.

The 12-year-old from Waynesboro, Virginia, made the full-time switch to Dirt Late Model competition in May, a move that turned out to be a wise choice for the rising racing star.

Coffey earned 15 victories so far this season on dirt as well as the Natural Bridge Speedway 602 Late Model title, the Elite Racing Series championship and the Mid-East 602 Late Model championship.

“I felt confident I could win races, but I never thought we’d end up winning as many as we did,” said Coffey, who still has a few more races on his schedule this season. “It really all comes down to the leadership from my crew chief Jeff Smith. He has really helped me become a better driver this year and he always prepares great race cars for me.”

Coffey has enjoyed a lot of memorable moments this year outside of his three championships.

One of them was recently qualifying for the 602 Late Model feature during the World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished ninth.

However, his favorite moment this season was unquestionably the night his team had to overcome adversity away from the race track.

“I think my favorite moment was going from 16th to first at Natural Bridge after the rig broke down on the way to the race track,” Coffey said. “We weren’t even sure we were going to make it to the track that night to race, so to start 16th and drive through the field and win after all of that was a pretty cool moment.”

Smith, who is in his first year working with Coffey, is thrilled with his development thus far and excited to see what’s ahead in 2026.

“Wyatt has been a pleasure to work with. He is very mature behind the wheel for his age,” Smith said. “He listens really well and has been coachable beyond my expectations. He absorbs the information and advice that I give him like a sponge. I feel that Wyatt has a God given talent behind the wheel. We have built such a good relationship that goes beyond driver development.

“I consider Wyatt, Kenny and Amanda as extended family. Kenny has been gracious enough to allow me to captain the ship as I would like to and bring Wyatt along at a good pace. Wyatt has done a fantastic job all year. I’m really excited for what the future holds going forward.”

With a strong first season under his belt, Coffey now turns his attention to planning for the 2026 season, which he hopes will be even better than his stellar 2025 campaign.

“I’ve got more experience now and in racing it’s all about experience,” said Coffey. “I think I’ll be able to take what I’ve learned this year and use it to be an even better driver next year. Our team is capable of winning. We have everything we need to be successful.

“None of this would have been possible without Poppy and my family behind me. Without them I wouldn’t be able to do any of this. They work so hard to make sure I can go racing and I’m grateful to have them all on my side.”

Wyatt Coffey would like to thank his mom, dad, poppy, his crew including Jeff, Tye, Zack and Jack, Tonya with MPM Marketing, Longhorn by Wesley Page and his sponsors Coltman Farms Racing, Amanda Enterprises, Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet GMC, JWR Services, ArborLife Professional Tree Care, United Tire & Auto, Bradley’s Trucking, VP Race Fuels, R&M Automotive, Bennett’s Hometown Garage, Browns New Life Services, Payne’s Enterprises, Todd Rental, Mt. View Auto Sales and Checkered Flag Graffix.

