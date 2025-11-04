‘One team’ preparations for ’26

Aitken, Taylor to participate in WEC Rookie Test with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA

DETROIT (November 4, 2025) – Two talented and experienced Cadillac Racing drivers will participate November 9 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Rookie Test at Bahrain International Circuit.

Drivers will turn laps in Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA Hypercars on the 5.412 km (3.363-mile), 15-turn course during two sessions totaling five hours the day after the WEC season-ending Bapco Energies 8 Hours of Bahrain.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship full-season drivers Jack Aitken and Ricky Taylor will see the bulk of the track time, with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA’s Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn each driving a maximum of five laps.

“I am looking forward to being a part of it and to get the experience of driving the JOTA Cadillac. My focus is to learn from the team and from GM about the Cadillac that races in WEC with JOTA and how they do things differently to us in the States with WTR,” Taylor said of Cadillac Racing’s “one team” approach.

Taylor, who drove the No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R Hypercar in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June along with runs in a Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA car in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill Climb, contested the nine-race IMSA season in the No.10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R with Filipe Albuquerque and endurance race driver Will Stevens. The team earned three podium finishes. Taylor CV

Aitken teamed with Bamber and 2023 FIA Formula 2 vice-champion Frederik Vesti to win the final two races of the recently completed IMSA season in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R. Aitken finished second in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) driver standings in his second full season with Action Express Racing after competing in the IMSA endurance races in 2023. Aitken CV

“I think this is going to be another good opportunity for cross-pollination across the Cadillac Racing programs and I’m keen to again work with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA after seeing them in action at Le Mans earlier this year,” said Aitken, who has driven a Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar the past three years in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and set the Hypercar track qualifying lap record of 3 minutes, 22.742 seconds in Hyperpole 1 in June.

“We’ve had some interaction through the program already, but it will be good to first-hand try their car and see how things are done in the WEC as well. It will be an exciting weekend for me and a nice end to the season.”

Taylor, Albuquerque, Stevens, Bamber, Aitken and Vesti recently were confirmed as returning to their Cadillac GTP entries for the 2026 IMSA season.

In 2023, current NTT IndyCar Series driver Kyffin Simpson participated in the Rookie Test with Cadillac Racing. Last year, Vesti and TF Sport Corvette Z06 GT3.R driver Daniel Juncadella drove a Cadillac Racing Hypercar.

